Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
10.8%
1 yr return
-2.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-12.1%
Net Assets
$1.12 B
Holdings in Top 10
21.0%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 64.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in dividend-paying securities of small-cap companies that it believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. Royce believes that regular dividend payments, and/or other methods of returning capital to shareholders such as issuer share repurchases, are often a positive signal that may indicate attractive attributes, including a stable business model, shareholder-friendly management, disciplined capital allocation practices, and a conservative financial culture. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by primarily investing in companies that pay regular dividends and/or return capital to shareholders. Royce favors companies that fall into one of three investment themes: “Compounder” companies possess what Royce believes are outstanding business models, strong financial characteristics, and above-average growth potential. “Quality Value” companies have attractive profit margins, strong free cash flows, high returns on invested capital, and low leverage that also trade at what Royce believes are attractive valuations. “Special Situations” are companies that may have complex business models and/or require a catalyst for growth, such as spin offs, turnarounds, and/or unrecognized asset values.
The Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities, under normal circumstances. In addition, at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in equity securities issued by small-cap companies. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|RYTRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|13.98%
|1 Yr
|-2.3%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|87.31%
|3 Yr
|-7.1%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|97.71%
|5 Yr
|-12.1%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|97.33%
|10 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|94.60%
* Annualized
|RYTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYTRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.12 B
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|33.05%
|Number of Holdings
|85
|10
|1551
|66.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|252 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|23.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.00%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|42.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYTRX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.58%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|87.20%
|Cash
|2.43%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|38.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.99%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|1.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|76.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|78.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|78.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYTRX % Rank
|Financial Services
|33.04%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|3.50%
|Industrials
|19.12%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|37.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.88%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|33.70%
|Technology
|12.81%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|15.32%
|Basic Materials
|6.60%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|28.23%
|Energy
|4.54%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|79.21%
|Real Estate
|3.31%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|78.99%
|Communication Services
|3.14%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|34.57%
|Healthcare
|1.95%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|93.22%
|Consumer Defense
|1.60%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|88.84%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|95.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYTRX % Rank
|US
|87.98%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|91.76%
|Non US
|7.60%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|11.71%
|RYTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|50.22%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|94.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|22.96%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|RYTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RYTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|82.50%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RYTRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|64.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|73.33%
|RYTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYTRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.83%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|21.84%
|RYTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|RYTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYTRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.09%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|15.13%
|RYTRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 15, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.886
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 06, 2018
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 07, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2015
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2015
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2015
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 04, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 06, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 06, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 07, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.022
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 06, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2012
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2012
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2011
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2011
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2011
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2010
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2010
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2010
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2009
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2009
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2009
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2008
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2008
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2008
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2007
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2007
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2007
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 2007
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2006
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2006
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2006
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2006
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2005
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2005
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2005
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2005
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2004
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2004
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2004
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2004
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2003
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2003
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2003
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2003
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2002
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2002
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2002
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 08, 2002
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2001
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2001
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 08, 2001
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 09, 2001
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2000
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2000
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2000
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2000
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 1999
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 1999
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 1999
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 1999
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 1997
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 1996
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 15, 1993
28.48
28.5%
Royce is the Royce & Associates, LLC's President, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. Founded Royce in 1972.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 18, 2020
2.04
2.0%
Mr. Lewis, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the funds since joining American Century in 2010 as an investment analyst and became a senior investment analyst in February 2014. He became a portfolio manager in November 2014. Before joining American Century, Mr. Lewis attended the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University from 2008 to 2010, where he obtained his MBA. He also has a bachelor's degree in business administration from The College of William & Mary. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Portfolio Manager Employed by Royce since 2021
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
