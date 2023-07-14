Home
Trending ETFs

RYTFX (Mutual Fund)

RYTFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Royce Total Return Fund

RYTFX | Fund

$7.54

$1.12 B

0.80%

$0.06

1.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.9%

1 yr return

-2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.8%

Net Assets

$1.12 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 64.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RYTFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.78%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Total Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Royce

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in dividend-paying securities of small-cap companies that it believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. Royce believes that regular dividend payments, and/or other methods of returning capital to shareholders such as issuer share repurchases, are often a positive signal that may indicate attractive attributes, including a stable business model, shareholder-friendly management, disciplined capital allocation practices, and a conservative financial culture. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by primarily investing in companies that pay regular dividends and/or return capital to shareholders. Royce favors companies that fall into one of three investment themes: “Compounder” companies possess what Royce believes are outstanding business models, strong financial characteristics, and above-average growth potential. “Quality Value” companies have attractive profit margins, strong free cash flows, high returns on invested capital, and low leverage that also trade at what Royce believes are attractive valuations. “Special Situations” are companies that may have complex business models and/or require a catalyst for growth, such as spin offs, turnarounds, and/or unrecognized asset values. 

The Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities, under normal circumstances. In addition, at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in equity securities issued by small-cap companies. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

RYTFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -10.6% 21.3% 13.12%
1 Yr -2.1% -16.4% 28.1% 85.59%
3 Yr -6.9%* -16.2% 112.7% 97.48%
5 Yr -11.8%* -24.6% 42.3% 97.09%
10 Yr -7.3%* -21.2% 23.2% 94.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.1% -36.7% 212.9% 89.23%
2021 -2.8% -38.4% 60.6% 94.58%
2020 -5.1% -9.3% 66.8% 98.62%
2019 3.1% -5.9% 7.6% 84.58%
2018 -6.4% -12.3% -1.2% 77.61%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -12.9% 21.3% 12.47%
1 Yr -2.1% -16.4% 46.4% 82.19%
3 Yr -6.9%* -16.2% 112.7% 97.48%
5 Yr -11.8%* -19.1% 42.3% 97.32%
10 Yr -7.3%* -10.1% 23.2% 97.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYTFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.1% -36.7% 212.9% 89.23%
2021 -2.8% -38.4% 60.6% 94.58%
2020 -5.1% -7.6% 66.8% 99.08%
2019 3.1% -5.9% 7.6% 84.82%
2018 -6.4% -12.3% -1.2% 85.82%

NAV & Total Return History

RYTFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYTFX Category Low Category High RYTFX % Rank
Net Assets 1.12 B 1.55 M 47.3 B 32.83%
Number of Holdings 85 10 1551 66.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 252 M 812 K 2.82 B 23.43%
Weighting of Top 10 21.00% 4.8% 95.7% 42.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vontier Corp Ordinary Shares 3.00%
  2. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc 2.19%
  3. Compass Diversified Holdings 2.11%
  4. Home BancShares Inc 2.06%
  5. Element Solutions Inc 2.05%
  6. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd 2.05%
  7. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd 2.05%
  8. Triumph Bancorp Inc 2.02%
  9. II-VI Inc 6% PRF PERPETUAL USD - Ser A 1.99%
  10. CDK Global Inc 1.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYTFX % Rank
Stocks 		95.58% 14.38% 100.16% 86.98%
Cash 		2.43% -52.43% 47.85% 37.96%
Preferred Stocks 		1.99% 0.00% 5.63% 1.08%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 76.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 78.09%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 78.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYTFX % Rank
Financial Services 		33.04% 0.00% 35.71% 3.28%
Industrials 		19.12% 0.65% 48.61% 36.98%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.88% 0.00% 51.62% 33.48%
Technology 		12.81% 0.00% 34.03% 15.10%
Basic Materials 		6.60% 0.00% 67.30% 28.01%
Energy 		4.54% 0.00% 29.42% 78.99%
Real Estate 		3.31% 0.00% 44.41% 78.77%
Communication Services 		3.14% 0.00% 24.90% 34.35%
Healthcare 		1.95% 0.00% 25.76% 93.00%
Consumer Defense 		1.60% 0.00% 13.22% 88.62%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 95.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYTFX % Rank
US 		87.98% 11.42% 100.16% 91.54%
Non US 		7.60% 0.00% 78.53% 11.50%

RYTFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.52% 0.05% 37.36% 28.60%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 94.41%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 58.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

RYTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RYTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 80.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYTFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 64.00% 7.00% 252.00% 73.09%

RYTFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYTFX Category Low Category High RYTFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.80% 0.00% 7.65% 22.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYTFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYTFX Category Low Category High RYTFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.78% -1.43% 4.13% 27.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYTFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RYTFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Royce

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 15, 1993

28.48

28.5%

Royce is the Royce & Associates, LLC's President, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager. Founded Royce in 1972.

Miles Lewis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 18, 2020

2.04

2.0%

Mr. Lewis, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the funds since joining American Century in 2010 as an investment analyst and became a senior investment analyst in February 2014. He became a portfolio manager in November 2014. Before joining American Century, Mr. Lewis attended the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University from 2008 to 2010, where he obtained his MBA. He also has a bachelor's degree in business administration from The College of William & Mary. He is a CFA charterholder.

Joseph Hintz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2022

0.08

0.1%

Portfolio Manager Employed by Royce since 2021

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

