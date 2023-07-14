Home
Trending ETFs

RYSRX (Mutual Fund)

RYSRX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

7.8%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.7%

Net Assets

$16.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$19.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 233.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RYSRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.30%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim Long Short Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 22, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Burak Hurmeydan

Fund Description

RYSRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -14.1% 30.8% 33.52%
1 Yr 5.5% -16.2% 40.2% 34.64%
3 Yr 6.5%* -21.9% 28.6% 23.78%
5 Yr 2.7%* -14.3% 15.6% 19.21%
10 Yr 3.2%* -8.3% 5.6% 18.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -54.0% 17.4% 67.82%
2021 11.0% -22.5% 24.1% 13.10%
2020 1.7% -19.4% 24.1% 40.74%
2019 1.2% -5.5% 12.9% 72.55%
2018 -3.1% -14.0% 2.4% 85.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.8% -33.0% 30.8% 31.28%
1 Yr 5.5% -52.8% 40.2% 33.52%
3 Yr 6.5%* -21.5% 28.6% 25.31%
5 Yr 2.7%* -14.1% 16.7% 22.45%
10 Yr 3.2%* -7.9% 6.4% 34.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYSRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.5% -54.0% 17.4% 67.82%
2021 11.0% -22.5% 24.1% 13.10%
2020 1.7% -19.4% 24.1% 40.74%
2019 1.2% -5.5% 12.9% 72.55%
2018 -3.1% -14.0% 2.4% 85.81%

NAV & Total Return History

RYSRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYSRX Category Low Category High RYSRX % Rank
Net Assets 16.3 M 818 K 5.18 B 88.83%
Number of Holdings 220 3 2670 27.49%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.5 M -175 M 1.1 B 84.80%
Weighting of Top 10 14.97% 1.5% 100.0% 89.66%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ms Equity Custom Basket 5.38%
  2. Ms Equity Custom Basket 5.38%
  3. Ms Equity Custom Basket 5.38%
  4. Ms Equity Custom Basket 5.38%
  5. Ms Equity Custom Basket 5.38%
  6. Ms Equity Custom Basket 5.38%
  7. Ms Equity Custom Basket 5.38%
  8. Ms Equity Custom Basket 5.38%
  9. Ms Equity Custom Basket 5.38%
  10. Ms Equity Custom Basket 5.38%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYSRX % Rank
Stocks 		95.87% -2.90% 119.13% 6.98%
Cash 		2.40% -67.46% 106.99% 92.98%
Other 		1.74% -35.22% 39.56% 16.96%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 11.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 9.41%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 85.44% 27.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYSRX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.36% 0.00% 83.83% 26.00%
Technology 		17.93% 0.00% 43.24% 48.00%
Healthcare 		14.77% 0.00% 100.00% 48.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.73% 0.00% 88.83% 30.67%
Utilities 		8.16% 0.00% 21.71% 9.33%
Industrials 		7.25% 0.00% 31.93% 72.67%
Communication Services 		7.17% 0.00% 32.32% 45.33%
Basic Materials 		4.34% 0.00% 28.58% 36.00%
Consumer Defense 		2.92% 0.00% 33.38% 76.67%
Real Estate 		2.87% 0.00% 10.93% 30.67%
Energy 		2.49% 0.00% 32.57% 64.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYSRX % Rank
US 		93.60% -24.26% 116.70% 3.51%
Non US 		2.27% -43.01% 95.82% 53.22%

RYSRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.66% 0.44% 13.51% 69.71%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.50% 21.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 27.84%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.03% 1.54% 76.09%

Sales Fees

RYSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RYSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYSRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 233.00% 0.00% 479.00% 85.11%

RYSRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYSRX Category Low Category High RYSRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.39% 0.00% 9.34% 20.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYSRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYSRX Category Low Category High RYSRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.30% -3.33% 2.16% 15.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYSRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RYSRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Burak Hurmeydan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Burak Hurmeydan, Ph.D., is a Director and Portfolio Manager of Guggenheim Partners. Dr. Hurmeydan joined Guggenheim in 2011 as an Analyst of Quantitative Strategies. Before joining Guggenheim, he was a Quantitative Risk/Research Analyst with Citadel Asset Management from 2008 to 2009. He earned his B.S. in Economics from Eastern Mediterranean University and an M.S. degree in Economics from Louisiana State University. Dr. Hurmeydan earned a Ph.D. in Economics with a specialization in Financial Econometrics from Louisiana State University.

Samir Sanghani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Samir Sanghani’s responsibilities include equity portfolio management, research, and development of strategies as head of the Quantitative Strategies Group in Santa Monica. He also leads a team of fundamental sector analysts covering US equities. Prior to joining Guggenheim in 2008, he was portfolio manager of a value/opportunistic equity hedge fund. Mr. Sanghani also served as VP of Operations and Chief Compliance Officer at a multi-manager hedge fund firm offering fundamental and quantitative equity long/short strategies. Prior to this, he was a Management Consultant for six years at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Sanghani holds a B.S. degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Rice University and an MBA from M.I.T. Sloan School of Management. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.97 7.93

