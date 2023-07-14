Home
RYSGX (Mutual Fund)

Rydex S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$48.47 -0.4 -0.82%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
C (RYWCX) Primary Other (RYWAX) A (RYSGX)

Vitals

YTD Return

10.3%

1 yr return

8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.1%

Net Assets

$5.74 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.51%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RYSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.88%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rydex S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Rydex Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Byrum

Fund Description

RYSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -21.9% 50.1% 79.29%
1 Yr 8.1% -72.8% 36.6% 70.76%
3 Yr -6.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 67.01%
5 Yr -10.1%* -42.7% 12.5% 86.85%
10 Yr 0.5%* -23.2% 11.9% 41.24%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -82.1% 547.9% 51.02%
2021 -10.7% -69.3% 196.9% 85.17%
2020 5.1% -28.2% 32.1% 88.53%
2019 3.0% -3.2% 9.3% 87.11%
2018 -3.3% -14.5% 20.4% 40.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.3% -24.8% 50.1% 77.95%
1 Yr 8.1% -72.8% 36.6% 68.74%
3 Yr -6.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 67.19%
5 Yr -10.1%* -42.7% 14.6% 87.76%
10 Yr 0.5%* -20.1% 12.6% 72.40%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.8% -82.1% 547.9% 51.02%
2021 -10.7% -69.3% 196.9% 85.17%
2020 5.1% -28.2% 32.1% 88.53%
2019 3.0% -3.2% 9.3% 87.11%
2018 -3.3% -14.5% 20.4% 56.95%

NAV & Total Return History

RYSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYSGX Category Low Category High RYSGX % Rank
Net Assets 5.74 M 183 K 28 B 98.33%
Number of Holdings 134 6 1336 21.57%
Net Assets in Top 10 666 K 59 K 2.7 B 99.16%
Weighting of Top 10 15.02% 5.9% 100.0% 81.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kinsale Capital Group Inc 2.98%
  2. Alarm.com Holdings Inc 2.71%
  3. Trupanion Inc 2.60%
  4. The St. Joe Co 2.44%
  5. Vista Outdoor Inc 2.34%
  6. Mr. Cooper Group Inc 2.31%
  7. MarineMax Inc 2.09%
  8. Civitas Resources Inc Ordinary Shares 2.07%
  9. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Registered Shs 2.06%
  10. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Ordinary Shares 2.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYSGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.59% 77.52% 101.30% 12.88%
Cash 		0.98% -1.30% 22.49% 72.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 17.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 16.39%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 15.55%
Other 		-0.57% -1.57% 7.18% 99.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYSGX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.12% 0.00% 42.95% 2.17%
Healthcare 		19.19% 0.00% 47.90% 73.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.68% 0.00% 40.68% 32.27%
Technology 		13.47% 2.91% 75.51% 93.81%
Industrials 		11.55% 0.00% 36.64% 88.29%
Consumer Defense 		6.75% 0.00% 13.56% 11.54%
Energy 		4.72% 0.00% 55.49% 18.90%
Real Estate 		4.36% 0.00% 15.31% 22.91%
Communication Services 		2.69% 0.00% 15.31% 42.64%
Basic Materials 		1.46% 0.00% 10.30% 71.57%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 41.30%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYSGX % Rank
US 		96.28% 67.06% 99.56% 27.09%
Non US 		3.31% 0.00% 26.08% 47.99%

RYSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.51% 0.05% 27.56% 26.10%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 4.05% 36.18%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 34.24%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.40% 85.31%

Sales Fees

RYSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.75% 3.50% 5.75% 89.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RYSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 99.36%

RYSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYSGX Category Low Category High RYSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 20.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYSGX Category Low Category High RYSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.88% -4.08% 1.10% 63.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RYSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Byrum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 20, 2004

18.29

18.3%

Michael P. Byrum, CFA, Senior Vice President—Mr. Byrum has been associated with the Security Investors since 1993. Mr. Byrum was the inaugural portfolio manager for many of the Rydex products, including the Rydex leveraged and inverse funds, sector fund lineup and alternative investment portfolios. Today, Mr. Byrum continues to play an instrumental role in product development and investment strategy at Guggenheim Investments and oversees the trading, research and portfolio management activities of the quantitative strategies team, which focuses on target beta, alternative and asset allocation strategies. He is the chairman of the Investment Strategy Committee and is a member of the Risk Management Committee and Credit Review Committee. Prior to joining the Security Investors， Mr. Byrum served in a brokerage capacity with Money Management Associates, the registered investment advisor to Rushmore Funds, Inc. He earned a B.S. in finance from the Miami University of Ohio. He also has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Washington.

Ryan Harder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2008

14.22

14.2%

Ryan A. Harder, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. Mr. Harder joined the Investment Manager in 2010.He also joined Rydex Investments in 2004 as an assistant portfolio manager, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2005 and has served in his current capacity since 2008. Prior to joining Rydex Investments, he served in various capacities with WestLB Asset Management, including as an assistant portfolio manager, and worked in risk management at CIBC World Markets.He holds a B.A. in Economics from Brock University in Ontario, Canada and a Master of Science in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the ICMA Centre at the University of Reading in the U.K. Harder holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

