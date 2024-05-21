Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NameAs of 05/21/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.2%
1 yr return
12.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.0%
Net Assets
$757 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 05/21/2024
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of small-cap companies. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. The portfolio manager applies an intensive value approach in managing the Fund’s assets. This approach, which attempts to combine classic value analysis, the identification of good businesses, and accounting cynicism, has its roots in the teachings of Benjamin Graham and Abraham Briloff.
The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, under normal circumstances. At least 65% of these securities will be issued by small-cap companies at the time of investment. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 10% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/ or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|RYSEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.2%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|12.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|4.5%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|9.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|6.5%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RYSEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|7.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|-16.6%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|4.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|3.6%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|0.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RYSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYSEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|757 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYSEX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RYSEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RYSEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RYSEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RYSEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RYSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYSEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RYSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|RYSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYSEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RYSEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2023
|$0.253
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2023
|$0.001
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 14, 2023
|$0.653
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 15, 2022
|$1.964
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$3.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.675
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.208
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.002
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 12, 2019
|$1.824
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.011
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 13, 2018
|$2.047
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.227
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.043
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 14, 2017
|$1.752
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$1.490
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.211
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$1.856
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.107
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 17, 2014
|$2.158
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.242
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 05, 2013
|$1.960
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.034
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$1.098
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.429
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$1.078
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2009
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.053
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.694
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.210
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2007
|$0.177
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 07, 2007
|$2.145
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 07, 2007
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2006
|$0.046
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 05, 2006
|$1.465
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 05, 2006
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2005
|$0.100
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 02, 2005
|$0.404
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 02, 2005
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2004
|$0.146
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 02, 2004
|$0.522
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 02, 2004
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2003
|$0.152
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 04, 2003
|$0.003
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 04, 2003
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2002
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2001
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2000
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 1999
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 1998
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
