Samir Sanghani’s responsibilities include equity portfolio management, research, and development of strategies as head of the Quantitative Strategies Group in Santa Monica. He also leads a team of fundamental sector analysts covering US equities. Prior to joining Guggenheim in 2008, he was portfolio manager of a value/opportunistic equity hedge fund. Mr. Sanghani also served as VP of Operations and Chief Compliance Officer at a multi-manager hedge fund firm offering fundamental and quantitative equity long/short strategies. Prior to this, he was a Management Consultant for six years at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Sanghani holds a B.S. degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Rice University and an MBA from M.I.T. Sloan School of Management. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.