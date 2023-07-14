Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Guggenheim Managed Futures Strategy Fund

mutual fund
RYMZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.18 +0.07 +0.39%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (RYMTX) Primary C (RYMZX) Other (RYMFX) Inst (RYIFX)
RYMZX (Mutual Fund)

Guggenheim Managed Futures Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.18 +0.07 +0.39%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (RYMTX) Primary C (RYMZX) Other (RYMFX) Inst (RYIFX)
RYMZX (Mutual Fund)

Guggenheim Managed Futures Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.18 +0.07 +0.39%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (RYMTX) Primary C (RYMZX) Other (RYMFX) Inst (RYIFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim Managed Futures Strategy Fund

RYMZX | Fund

$18.18

$52.4 M

5.08%

$0.92

2.63%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.2%

1 yr return

-1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$52.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Guggenheim Managed Futures Strategy Fund

RYMZX | Fund

$18.18

$52.4 M

5.08%

$0.92

2.63%

RYMZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Guggenheim Managed Futures Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Guggenheim Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 02, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Byrum

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve absolute returns. The Fund intends to invest in multiple proprietary and third-party
investment strategies that seek to identify and profit from upcoming movements in any combination of global fixed
income, currency, commodity, or equity markets.
The strategies maybe quantitative or fundamental in nature, and may use market data and macroeconomic analysis
to determine positions. The proprietary strategies may range from broad strategies that seek to provide exposure to
all markets to focused strategies that seek to provide exposure to a single asset class, sector, or market.
The Fund generally will take a long position in a particular asset class, sector or market that the Advisor expects to
rise in value and generally will take a short position in a particular asset class, sector or market that the Advisor
expects to fall in value. The Fund may also take a long position in a particular asset class, sector or market that the
Advisor expects to fall in value and may also take a short position in a particular asset class, sector, or market that
the Advisor expects to rise in value to manage the risk of the Fund’s positions and strategies.
The Advisor sets both the long-term strategic weights across individual strategies, or group of strategies, as well as
short-term tactical weightings, which may deviate from long-term strategic weights due to short-term market risks or
opportunities. The Advisor will employ both quantitative and qualitative methods to assess and manage the level of
risk and to seek to improve returns of the Fund over time. The Advisor in its discretion may establish long positions in
excess of its short positions, and short positions in excess of its long positions; however, the Fund’s short positions
will be fully covered consistent with applicable law at all times.
The estimated risk of each position as measured by volatility, relative strengths of signals, certain macroeconomic
views of the Advisor, and other factors, may be used to determine the relative size of positions. Risk-management
strategies may be employed and seek to manage risk, improve returns over time, and mitigate declines in the market
price of the Fund.
The Fund will seek to implement its investment strategies by investing in: commodity, currency, equity, fixed income
and other futures, forwards, options, and options on futures; exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); other pooled
investment vehicles that provide exposure to the commodity, currency, equity and fixed income futures markets;
commodity, currency, and financial-linked instruments, such as swap agreements; exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”);
and common stock. Certain of the ETFs and pooled investment vehicles in which the Fund may invest are managed
and serviced by the Advisor and/or its affiliates. The Fund may purchase and sell options and futures contracts and
swap agreements. Certain of the Fund's investments may expose the Fund to the risks of investing in emerging
market countries.
Investments in derivative instruments, such as futures, options, and forward contracts and swap agreements, have
the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio because such investments may give rise to
losses that exceed the amount the Fund has invested in those instruments. Financial leverage will magnify,
sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with a particular
reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the Fund’s portfolio. The value of the Fund’s portfolio is
likely to experience greater volatility over short-term periods. While such financial leverage has the potential to
produce greater gains, it also may result in greater losses, which in some cases may cause the Fund to liquidate
other portfolio investments at a loss to comply with limits on leverage and asset segregation requirements imposed
by the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) or to meet redemption requests. The Fund’s use of
derivatives and the leveraged investment exposure created by such use are expected to be significant.
The Fund’s derivatives investments will be used both to obtain exposure to the commodity, currency, equity, and fixed
income markets and to manage risk and limit exposure created by certain of the Fund’s investments. Certain of the
Fund’s derivatives investments may be traded in the over-the-counter (“OTC”) market. The Fund also intends to enter
into short sales and invest in short positions of certain investments.
The Fund expects, under normal circumstances, to buy debt securities to collateralize its derivatives investments, for
liquidity purposes, or to enhance yield. The Fund may hold a diversified portfolio of fixed instruments of varying
maturities, but that have an average duration of less than one year. In particular, the Fund may hold, without
limitation, government money market instruments, such as U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. government agency
discount notes and bonds with maturities of two years or less. In addition, the Fund may invest, without limitation, in
bank obligations, which may include certificates of deposit, commercial paper, asset-backed commercial paper,
unsecured bank promissory notes, bank loans, bankers’ acceptances, and time deposits. The Fund may also invest,
without limitation, in other short-term instruments, such as loan participations, commercial paper, and repurchase
agreements. The Fund will enter into repurchase agreements only with counterparties that are deemed to present
acceptable credit risks. Bank obligations may be issued or backed by U.S. banks or be U.S. dollar-denominated
obligations issued or guaranteed by foreign banks.
The Fund may invest, without limitation, in U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade debt securities, and may invest
no more than 20% of assets in high yield securities, which are debt securities that are rated below investment grade
by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, or are unrated securities that the Advisor believes are of
comparable quality. The Fund also may invest, without limitation, in mortgage-backed securities or in other asset-backed
securities, including to-be-announced transactions. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in U.S. dollar-denominated
debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, and may invest up to 10% of its
assets in sovereign and corporate debt securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Advisor may attempt, but is
not obligated, to reduce foreign currency exchange rate risk by entering into contracts with banks, brokers or dealers
to purchase or sell securities or foreign currencies at a future date (“forward contracts”). The Fund also may invest up
to 25% of its assets in municipal securities.
The Fund may invest a portion of its assets, and at times, a substantial portion of its assets, in other short-term fixed-income
investment companies advised by the Advisor, or an affiliate of the Advisor, for various purposes, including for
liquidity management purposes (
e.g.
, to increase yield on liquid investments used to collateralize derivatives
positions) or when such investment companies present a more cost-effective investment option than direct
investments in the underlying securities. Investments in these investment companies will significantly increase the
portfolio’s exposure to certain other asset categories, including: (i) a broad range of high yield, high risk debt
securities rated below the top four long-term rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating
organization or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality (also known as “junk bonds”); (ii)
securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities; (iii) collateralized loan obligations
(“CLOs”), other asset-backed securities (including mortgage-backed securities) and similarly structured debt
investments; and (iv) other short-term fixed income securities. Such investments will expose the Fund to the risks of
these asset categories and increases or decreases in the value of these investments may cause the Fund to deviate
from its investment objective.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment
purposes, in “managed futures.” For these purposes, managed futures are investments in commodity, currency,
equity, and fixed income futures, and financial-linked instruments, as well as other instruments that in combination
have economic characteristics similar or equivalent to those of commodity, currency, equity, and fixed income futures
contracts. This is a non-fundamental policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to
shareholders.
The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled Cayman Islands subsidiary (the
“Subsidiary”) as measured at the end of every quarter of the Fund's taxable year. The Subsidiary is advised by the
Advisor and has the same investment objective as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, however, the Subsidiary may invest to
a greater extent in commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Subsidiary’s investments in such instruments are
subject to limits on leverage imposed by the 1940 Act. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide
the Fund with an effective means of obtaining exposure (long or short) to the investment returns of global
commodities markets.
In an effort to ensure that the Fund is fully invested on a day-to-day basis, the Fund may conduct any necessary
trading activity at or just prior to the close of the U.S. financial markets. Because the Fund seeks to gain exposure to
different industries and sectors in the economy, from time to time, the Fund may invest a significant percentage of its
assets in issuers in one or more groups of industries or sectors of the economy.
Read More

RYMZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -7.4% 14.6% 69.15%
1 Yr -1.9% -16.1% 36.5% 68.82%
3 Yr 2.0%* -7.9% 13.3% 68.54%
5 Yr 1.1%* -5.3% 10.0% 80.72%
10 Yr -1.2%* -2.4% 4.3% 96.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 8.2% -16.4% 12.9% 78.49%
2021 0.9% -9.3% 17.5% 18.48%
2020 -2.0% -25.8% 2.2% 52.33%
2019 1.5% -5.1% 21.0% 59.21%
2018 -1.8% -20.3% 4.6% 100.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.2% -7.4% 14.6% 69.15%
1 Yr -1.9% -20.3% 36.5% 66.67%
3 Yr 2.0%* -9.0% 11.1% 64.04%
5 Yr 1.1%* -5.7% 8.7% 77.11%
10 Yr -1.2%* -2.4% 4.3% 92.86%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYMZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 8.2% -16.4% 12.9% 78.49%
2021 0.9% -9.3% 17.5% 18.48%
2020 -2.0% -20.3% 2.5% 56.98%
2019 1.5% -5.1% 21.0% 71.05%
2018 -1.8% -20.3% 6.7% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

RYMZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYMZX Category Low Category High RYMZX % Rank
Net Assets 52.4 M 2.12 M 1.74 B 73.40%
Number of Holdings 97 3 876 50.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 19 M -100 M 2.04 B 72.34%
Weighting of Top 10 43.36% 20.3% 94.0% 61.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Guggenheim Strategy II 23.40%
  2. Guggenheim Strategy II 23.40%
  3. Guggenheim Strategy II 23.40%
  4. Guggenheim Strategy II 23.40%
  5. Guggenheim Strategy II 23.40%
  6. Guggenheim Strategy II 23.40%
  7. Guggenheim Strategy II 23.40%
  8. Guggenheim Strategy II 23.40%
  9. Guggenheim Strategy II 23.40%
  10. Guggenheim Strategy II 23.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYMZX % Rank
Cash 		71.53% -687.11% 117.03% 38.30%
Bonds 		23.26% -50.36% 717.59% 64.89%
Other 		5.10% 0.00% 58.63% 9.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.09% 0.00% 2.27% 22.34%
Stocks 		0.01% -1.78% 72.26% 64.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.13% 17.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYMZX % Rank
Financial Services 		27.55% 0.00% 30.46% 81.25%
Basic Materials 		13.23% 0.00% 12.01% 70.31%
Technology 		12.15% 0.00% 45.08% 10.94%
Energy 		9.06% 0.00% 6.41% 81.25%
Industrials 		8.35% 0.00% 17.73% 71.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.33% 0.00% 21.37% 28.13%
Communication Services 		6.98% 0.03% 20.13% 10.94%
Healthcare 		5.75% 0.00% 16.51% 37.50%
Consumer Defense 		4.38% 0.00% 14.38% 75.00%
Real Estate 		2.83% 0.27% 99.97% 79.69%
Utilities 		2.39% 0.00% 4.63% 60.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYMZX % Rank
US 		0.05% -5.85% 56.89% 38.30%
Non US 		-0.04% 0.00% 40.59% 62.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYMZX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		73.95% 1.07% 100.00% 17.02%
Securitized 		9.64% 0.00% 64.73% 13.83%
Corporate 		7.62% 0.00% 31.20% 17.02%
Government 		6.85% 0.00% 82.10% 78.72%
Derivative 		1.93% 0.00% 63.99% 56.38%
Municipal 		0.01% 0.00% 6.83% 7.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYMZX % Rank
US 		17.32% -169.44% 233.08% 61.70%
Non US 		5.94% -77.11% 655.95% 39.36%

RYMZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.63% 0.75% 12.88% 21.51%
Management Fee 1.02% 0.65% 2.99% 10.64%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 75.41%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.09% 0.45% 55.56%

Sales Fees

RYMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 17.65%

Trading Fees

RYMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYMZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 0.00% 198.00% 78.57%

RYMZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYMZX Category Low Category High RYMZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.08% 0.00% 0.00% 10.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYMZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYMZX Category Low Category High RYMZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.74% -3.14% 1.55% 89.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYMZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RYMZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Byrum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2007

15.26

15.3%

Michael P. Byrum, CFA, Senior Vice President—Mr. Byrum has been associated with the Security Investors since 1993. Mr. Byrum was the inaugural portfolio manager for many of the Rydex products, including the Rydex leveraged and inverse funds, sector fund lineup and alternative investment portfolios. Today, Mr. Byrum continues to play an instrumental role in product development and investment strategy at Guggenheim Investments and oversees the trading, research and portfolio management activities of the quantitative strategies team, which focuses on target beta, alternative and asset allocation strategies. He is the chairman of the Investment Strategy Committee and is a member of the Risk Management Committee and Credit Review Committee. Prior to joining the Security Investors， Mr. Byrum served in a brokerage capacity with Money Management Associates, the registered investment advisor to Rushmore Funds, Inc. He earned a B.S. in finance from the Miami University of Ohio. He also has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Washington.

Ryan Harder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2008

14.22

14.2%

Ryan A. Harder, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. Mr. Harder joined the Investment Manager in 2010.He also joined Rydex Investments in 2004 as an assistant portfolio manager, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2005 and has served in his current capacity since 2008. Prior to joining Rydex Investments, he served in various capacities with WestLB Asset Management, including as an assistant portfolio manager, and worked in risk management at CIBC World Markets.He holds a B.A. in Economics from Brock University in Ontario, Canada and a Master of Science in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the ICMA Centre at the University of Reading in the U.K. Harder holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

John Marchelya

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

John Marchelya, Ph.D., Director and Senior Research Analyst. Mr. Marchelya has co-managed the Managed Futures Strategy Fund since March 2022. As a senior research analyst, Mr. Marchelya works within the quantitative team to develop new strategies for alternative investments and asset allocation. Prior to joining Guggenheim Investments in 2011, Mr. Marchelya served as a senior researcher and portfolio manager at Campbell and Company, a Commodities Trading Advisor (CTA) in Baltimore, MD, where he worked for 12 years. Mr. Marchelya holds a Ph.D. in Operations Research from Johns Hopkins University, M.S. in Engineering-Economic Systems from Stanford University, and a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 14.09 5.41 5.06

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×