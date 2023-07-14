The Fund pursues multiple investment styles or mandates that correspond to investment strategies widely employed by hedge funds. The Advisor may use one or more variations of any or all of the strategies described below. The Advisor’s decision to allocate assets to a particular strategy or strategies is based on a proprietary evaluation of the strategy’s risk and return characteristics.

Long/Short Equity —Pursuant to long/short equity investment strategies, portfolio managers seek to profit from investing on both the long and short sides of equity markets;

Equity Market Neutral —Pursuant to equity market neutral investment strategies, portfolio managers seek to profit from exploiting pricing relationships between different equities or related securities while typically hedging exposure to overall equity market movements;

Fixed Income Strategies —Pursuant to fixed income long and short investment strategies, portfolio managers seek to profit from relationships between different fixed income securities or fixed income and equity securities , and leveraging long and short positions in related securities;

Merger Arbitrage —Pursuant to merger arbitrage investment strategies, portfolio managers invest simultaneously in long and short positions in both companies involved in a merger or acquisition; and

Global Macro —Pursuant to global macro strategies, portfolio managers seek to profit from changes in currencies, commodity prices, fixed income securities, equity securities, and market volatility.

Each of these investment strategies may result in a directional bias depending upon the net effect of their constituent holdings. In general, a directional bias seeks to benefit from market movements in one direction or the other and is designed to have high (positive or negative) correlation with market returns. In contrast, a non-directional bias seeks to produce returns that are independent of market returns, resulting in a low correlation with market returns. The Advisor allocates assets to strategies that are both directional and non-directional and expects that the positioning (long or short) of the directional strategies will vary over time.

The Fund may use leverage to the extent permitted by applicable law. The Fund’s use of directional and non-directional positions and internal investment controls result in a portfolio of assets designed to provide appropriate hedge fund portfolio characteristics as well as providing risk diversification.

The Fund may be long or short in a broad mix of financial assets including small, mid, and large-capitalization U.S. and foreign common stocks, currencies, commodities, futures, options, swap agreements, high yield securities, securities of other investment companies, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), real estate investment trusts ("REITs") and corporate and sovereign debt. The Fund may write (sell) and purchase swap agreements, including credit default swap agreements. From time to time, the Fund's assets may have significant exposure to one or more market sectors.

Investments in derivative instruments, such as futures, options, and forward contracts and swap agreements, have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio because such investments may give rise to losses that exceed the amount the Fund has invested in those instruments. Financial leverage will magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with a particular reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the Fund’s portfolio. The value of the Fund’s portfolio is likely to experience greater volatility over short-term periods. While such financial leverage has the potential to produce greater gains, it also may result in greater losses, which in some cases may cause the Fund to liquidate other portfolio investments at a loss to comply with limits on leverage and asset segregation requirements imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act") or to meet redemption requests. The Fund’s use of

derivatives and the leveraged investment exposure created by such use are expected to be significant. Certain of the Fund’s derivatives investments may be traded in the over-the-counter (“OTC”) market. The Fund may hold U.S. government securities or cash equivalents to collateralize its derivatives positions. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements with counterparties that are deemed to present acceptable credit risks. The Fund may use leverage to the extent permitted by applicable law by entering into borrowing transactions (principally lines of credit) for investment purposes.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets, and at times, a substantial portion of its assets, in other short-term fixed-income investment companies advised by the Advisor, or an affiliate of the Advisor, for various purposes, including for liquidity management purposes ( e.g. , to increase yield on liquid investments used to collateralize derivatives positions) or when such investment companies present a more cost-effective investment option than direct investments in the underlying securities. Investments in these investment companies will significantly increase the portfolio’s exposure to certain other asset categories, including: (i) a broad range of high yield, high risk debt securities rated below the top four long-term rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality (also known as “junk bonds”); (ii) securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities; (iii) collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), other asset-backed securities (including mortgage-backed securities) and similarly structured debt investments; and (iv) other short-term fixed income securities. Such investments will expose the Fund to the risks of these asset categories and increases or decreases in the value of these investments may cause the Fund to deviate from its investment objective.

The Fund also may invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled Cayman Islands subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) as measured at the end of every quarter of the Fund's taxable year. The Subsidiary is advised by the Advisor, and has the same investment objective as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, however, the Subsidiary may invest to a greater extent in commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Subsidiary’s investments in such instruments are subject to limits on leverage imposed by the 1940 Act. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with an effective means of obtaining exposure (long or short) to the investment returns of global commodities markets.