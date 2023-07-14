The Fund employs as its investment strategy a program of investing in the common stock of companies that are generally within the capitalization range of the underlying index and derivative instruments, which primarily consist of equity index swaps and swaps on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), futures contracts, and options on securities, futures contracts, and stock indices. While the Fund may write (sell) and purchase swaps, it expects primarily to purchase swaps. Swap agreements and futures and options contracts, if used properly, may enable the Fund to meet its objective by increasing the Fund’s exposure to the securities included in the underlying index or to securities whose performance is highly correlated to that of the Fund's benchmark. The Advisor attempts to consistently apply leverage to increase the Fund’s exposure to 150% of the underlying index and expects to rebalance the Fund's holdings daily to maintain such exposure. As a result, the Fund’s use of derivatives and the leveraged investment exposure created by such use are expected to be significant. Certain of the Fund’s derivatives investments may be traded in the over-the-counter (“OTC”) market. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in financial instruments with economic characteristics that should perform similarly to the securities of companies included in the Fund's benchmark. Investments in derivative instruments, such as futures, options and swap agreements, have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio because such investments may give rise to losses that exceed the amount the Fund has invested in those instruments. Financial leverage will magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with a particular reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the Fund’s portfolio. The value of the Fund’s portfolio is likely to experience greater volatility over short-term periods. While such financial leverage has the potential to produce greater gains, it also may result in greater losses, which in some cases may cause the Fund to liquidate other portfolio investments at a loss to comply with limits on leverage and asset segregation requirements imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 or to meet redemption requests. The Russell 2000 ® Index is composed of the 2,000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000 ® Index, representing approximately 10% of the Russell 3000 ® total market capitalization and consisting of capitalizations ranging from $30.7 million to $25.5 billion as of June 30, 2021. The Russell 3000 ® Index is composed of the 3,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by total market capitalization, representing approximately 98% of the U.S. investable equity market. To the extent the Fund’s underlying index is concentrated in a particular industry the Fund will necessarily be concentrated in that industry. The industries in which the underlying index components, and thus the Fund’s investments, may be concentrated will vary as the composition of the underlying index changes over time. While the Fund’s sector exposure may vary over time, as of June 30, 2021, the Fund has significant exposure to the Consumer Discretionary Sector, Financials Sector, Health Care Sector, Industrials Sector, Information Technology Sector, and Real Estate Sector, as each sector is defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard, a widely recognized industry classification methodology developed by MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund may hold U.S. government securities or cash equivalents. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements with counterparties that are deemed to present acceptable credit risks. In an effort to ensure that the Fund is fully invested on a day-to-day basis, the Fund may conduct any necessary trading activity at or just prior to the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Fund is non-diversified and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer in comparison to a diversified fund. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets, and at times, a substantial portion of its assets, in other short-term fixed-income investment companies advised by the Advisor, or an affiliate of the Advisor, for various purposes, including for liquidity management purposes ( e.g ., to increase yield on liquid investments used to collateralize derivatives positions) or when such investment companies present a more cost-effective investment option than direct investments in the underlying securities. Investments in these investment companies will significantly increase the portfolio’s exposure to certain other asset categories, including: (i) a broad range of high yield, high risk debt securities rated below the top four long-term rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality (also known as “junk bonds”); (ii) securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities; (iii) collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), other asset-backed securities (including mortgage-backed securities) and similarly structured debt investments; and (iv) other short-term fixed income securities. Such investments will expose the Fund to the risks of these asset categories and increases or decreases in the value of these investments may cause the Fund to deviate from its investment objective.