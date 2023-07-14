Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Rydex Commodities Strategy Fund

mutual fund
RYMJX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.27 -0.15 -0.86%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
A (RYMEX) Primary C (RYMJX) Other (RYMBX)
RYMJX (Mutual Fund)

Rydex Commodities Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.27 -0.15 -0.86%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
A (RYMEX) Primary C (RYMJX) Other (RYMBX)
RYMJX (Mutual Fund)

Rydex Commodities Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.27 -0.15 -0.86%
primary theme
Commodity
share class
A (RYMEX) Primary C (RYMJX) Other (RYMBX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Rydex Commodities Strategy Fund

RYMJX | Fund

$17.27

$51.2 M

30.90%

$5.34

2.53%

Vitals

YTD Return

-4.9%

1 yr return

-29.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-20.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-26.6%

Net Assets

$51.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

94.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.53%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Rydex Commodities Strategy Fund

RYMJX | Fund

$17.27

$51.2 M

30.90%

$5.34

2.53%

RYMJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -20.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -26.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 30.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rydex Commodities Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Rydex Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 25, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Byrum

Fund Description

The Fund seeks exposure to the performance of the commodities markets. The Fund will seek to gain exposure to
the underlying index, a composite index of commodity sector returns, representing an unleveraged long-only
investment in commodity futures that is broadly diversified across the spectrum of commodities, by investing in
exchange-traded products, including investment companies and commodity pools, that provide exposure to the
commodities markets and in commodity-linked derivative instruments, which primarily consist of swap agreements,
commodity options, and futures and options on futures. While the Fund may write (sell) and purchase swaps, it
expects primarily to purchase swaps. Investing in derivative instruments enables the Fund to pursue its objective
without investing directly in physical commodities. Certain of the Fund’s derivatives investments may be traded in the
over-the-counter (“OTC”) market. Investments in derivative instruments, such as futures, options, and forward
contracts and swap agreements, have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio
because such investments may give rise to losses that exceed the amount the Fund has invested in those
instruments. Financial leverage will magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or
decrease in prices associated with a particular reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the
Fund’s portfolio. The value of the Fund’s portfolio is likely to experience greater volatility over short-term periods.
While such financial leverage has the potential to produce greater gains, it also may result in greater losses, which in
some cases may cause the Fund to liquidate other portfolio investments at a loss to comply with limits on leverage
and asset segregation requirements imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) or to meet
redemption requests. The Fund’s use of derivatives and the leveraged investment exposure created by the use of
derivatives are expected to be significant. To the extent the underlying index is concentrated in a particular industry
the Fund will necessarily be concentrated in that industry. It is anticipated that the Fund’s investment exposure will
tend to be heavily weighted toward oil and other energy-related commodities and agricultural commodities. On a day-to-day
basis, the Fund may hold U.S. government securities or cash equivalents to collateralize its derivatives
positions. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements with counterparties that are deemed to present
acceptable credit risks.
The Fund may invest a portion of its assets, and at times, a substantial portion of its assets, in other short-term fixed-income
investment companies advised by the Advisor, or an affiliate of the Advisor, for various purposes, including for
liquidity management purposes (
e.g.
, to increase yield on liquid investments used to collateralize derivatives
positions) or when such investment companies present a more cost-effective investment option than direct
investments in the underlying securities. Investments in these investment companies will significantly increase the
portfolio’s exposure to certain other asset categories, including: (i) a broad range of high yield, high risk debt
securities rated below the top four long-term rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating
organization or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality (also known as “junk bonds”); (ii)
securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities; (iii) collateralized loan obligations
(“CLOs”), other asset-backed securities (including mortgage-backed securities) and similarly structured debt
investments; and (iv) other short-term fixed income securities. Such investments will expose the Fund to the risks of
these asset categories and increases or decreases in the value of these investments may cause the Fund to deviate
from its investment objective.
The Fund also may invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled Cayman Islands subsidiary
(the “Subsidiary”) as measured at the end of every quarter of the Fund's taxable year. The Subsidiary is advised by
the Advisor, and has the same investment objective as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, however, the Subsidiary may invest
to a greater extent in commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Subsidiary’s investments in such instruments are
subject to limits on leverage imposed by the 1940 Act. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide
the Fund with an effective means of obtaining exposure (long or short) to the investment returns of global
commodities markets.
In an effort to ensure that the Fund is fully invested on a day-to-day basis, the Fund may conduct any necessary
trading activity at or just prior to the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Fund invests, to a significant extent, in
companies or commodity-linked derivatives concentrated in the same economic sector. The Fund is non-diversified
and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer in comparison to a diversified fund.
Read More

RYMJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYMJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.9% -46.9% 171.4% 73.03%
1 Yr -29.0% -73.2% 2035.5% 89.33%
3 Yr -20.3%* -20.3% 194.3% 100.00%
5 Yr -26.6%* -26.6% 80.9% 100.00%
10 Yr -20.5%* -21.5% 28.6% 99.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYMJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.6% -45.7% 2475.6% 66.67%
2021 14.8% -87.8% 170.8% 20.44%
2020 -34.5% -34.5% 58.1% 100.00%
2019 3.2% -22.1% 8.0% 18.18%
2018 -10.6% -12.8% 32.6% 99.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYMJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.9% -27.1% 171.4% 73.45%
1 Yr -29.0% -55.0% 2035.5% 90.40%
3 Yr -20.3%* -20.3% 194.3% 100.00%
5 Yr -26.6%* -26.6% 83.2% 100.00%
10 Yr -20.5%* -20.5% 29.5% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYMJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.6% -45.7% 2475.6% 66.67%
2021 14.8% -87.8% 170.8% 20.44%
2020 -34.5% -34.5% 58.1% 100.00%
2019 3.2% -22.1% 8.0% 18.18%
2018 -10.6% -12.8% 32.6% 99.10%

NAV & Total Return History

RYMJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYMJX Category Low Category High RYMJX % Rank
Net Assets 51.2 M 554 K 56.7 B 73.91%
Number of Holdings 17 1 846 65.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 39.3 M 2.66 M 63.2 B 86.43%
Weighting of Top 10 94.23% 20.7% 100.0% 33.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 0.4% 25.99%
  2. Federal Home Loan Banks 23.50%
  3. Federal Home Loan Banks 0.02% 20.36%
  4. Federal Farm Credit Banks 19.60%
  5. Guggenheim Strategy II 18.22%
  6. Guggenheim Strategy II 18.22%
  7. Guggenheim Strategy II 18.22%
  8. Guggenheim Strategy II 18.22%
  9. Guggenheim Strategy II 18.22%
  10. Guggenheim Strategy II 18.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYMJX % Rank
Cash 		87.98% -81.87% 100.00% 4.35%
Bonds 		12.56% 0.00% 96.71% 56.43%
Convertible Bonds 		0.05% 0.00% 3.89% 29.93%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 53.33% 19.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 5.80%
Other 		-0.58% -47.59% 165.73% 94.20%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYMJX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		87.47% 0.00% 100.00% 24.80%
Government 		9.63% 0.00% 100.00% 75.81%
Corporate 		1.53% 0.00% 42.72% 36.29%
Securitized 		1.37% 0.00% 36.61% 30.65%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 24.80%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.45% 19.35%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYMJX % Rank
US 		11.82% 0.00% 97.72% 57.25%
Non US 		0.74% -1.01% 21.42% 28.26%

RYMJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYMJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.53% 0.20% 16.76% 5.74%
Management Fee 0.88% 0.00% 1.75% 83.15%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 81.25%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.02% 0.45% 53.33%

Sales Fees

RYMJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 25.00%

Trading Fees

RYMJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYMJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 244.00% 48.65%

RYMJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYMJX Category Low Category High RYMJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 30.90% 0.00% 36.00% 5.23%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYMJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYMJX Category Low Category High RYMJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.18% -55.71% 52.26% 97.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYMJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RYMJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Byrum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 25, 2005

17.03

17.0%

Michael P. Byrum, CFA, Senior Vice President—Mr. Byrum has been associated with the Security Investors since 1993. Mr. Byrum was the inaugural portfolio manager for many of the Rydex products, including the Rydex leveraged and inverse funds, sector fund lineup and alternative investment portfolios. Today, Mr. Byrum continues to play an instrumental role in product development and investment strategy at Guggenheim Investments and oversees the trading, research and portfolio management activities of the quantitative strategies team, which focuses on target beta, alternative and asset allocation strategies. He is the chairman of the Investment Strategy Committee and is a member of the Risk Management Committee and Credit Review Committee. Prior to joining the Security Investors， Mr. Byrum served in a brokerage capacity with Money Management Associates, the registered investment advisor to Rushmore Funds, Inc. He earned a B.S. in finance from the Miami University of Ohio. He also has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Washington.

Ryan Harder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2008

14.22

14.2%

Ryan A. Harder, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. Mr. Harder joined the Investment Manager in 2010.He also joined Rydex Investments in 2004 as an assistant portfolio manager, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2005 and has served in his current capacity since 2008. Prior to joining Rydex Investments, he served in various capacities with WestLB Asset Management, including as an assistant portfolio manager, and worked in risk management at CIBC World Markets.He holds a B.A. in Economics from Brock University in Ontario, Canada and a Master of Science in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the ICMA Centre at the University of Reading in the U.K. Harder holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 17.03 5.78 11.51

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×