The Fund seeks to achieve absolute returns. The Fund intends to invest in multiple proprietary and third-party investment strategies that seek to identify and profit from upcoming movements in any combination of global fixed income, currency, commodity, or equity markets.

The strategies maybe quantitative or fundamental in nature, and may use market data and macroeconomic analysis to determine positions. The proprietary strategies may range from broad strategies that seek to provide exposure to all markets to focused strategies that seek to provide exposure to a single asset class, sector, or market.

The Fund generally will take a long position in a particular asset class, sector or market that the Advisor expects to rise in value and generally will take a short position in a particular asset class, sector or market that the Advisor expects to fall in value. The Fund may also take a long position in a particular asset class, sector or market that the Advisor expects to fall in value and may also take a short position in a particular asset class, sector, or market that the Advisor expects to rise in value to manage the risk of the Fund’s positions and strategies.

The Advisor sets both the long-term strategic weights across individual strategies, or group of strategies, as well as short-term tactical weightings, which may deviate from long-term strategic weights due to short-term market risks or opportunities. The Advisor will employ both quantitative and qualitative methods to assess and manage the level of risk and to seek to improve returns of the Fund over time. The Advisor in its discretion may establish long positions in excess of its short positions, and short positions in excess of its long positions; however, the Fund’s short positions will be fully covered consistent with applicable law at all times.

The estimated risk of each position as measured by volatility, relative strengths of signals, certain macroeconomic views of the Advisor, and other factors, may be used to determine the relative size of positions. Risk-management strategies may be employed and seek to manage risk, improve returns over time, and mitigate declines in the market price of the Fund.

The Fund will seek to implement its investment strategies by investing in: commodity, currency, equity, fixed income and other futures, forwards, options, and options on futures; exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); other pooled investment vehicles that provide exposure to the commodity, currency, equity and fixed income futures markets; commodity, currency, and financial-linked instruments, such as swap agreements; exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”); and common stock. Certain of the ETFs and pooled investment vehicles in which the Fund may invest are managed and serviced by the Advisor and/or its affiliates. The Fund may purchase and sell options and futures contracts and swap agreements. Certain of the Fund's investments may expose the Fund to the risks of investing in emerging market countries.

Investments in derivative instruments, such as futures, options, and forward contracts and swap agreements, have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio because such investments may give rise to losses that exceed the amount the Fund has invested in those instruments. Financial leverage will magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with a particular reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the Fund’s portfolio. The value of the Fund’s portfolio is likely to experience greater volatility over short-term periods. While such financial leverage has the potential to produce greater gains, it also may result in greater losses, which in some cases may cause the Fund to liquidate other portfolio investments at a loss to comply with limits on leverage and asset segregation requirements imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) or to meet redemption requests. The Fund’s use of derivatives and the leveraged investment exposure created by such use are expected to be significant.

The Fund’s derivatives investments will be used both to obtain exposure to the commodity, currency, equity, and fixed income markets and to manage risk and limit exposure created by certain of the Fund’s investments. Certain of the Fund’s derivatives investments may be traded in the over-the-counter (“OTC”) market. The Fund also intends to enter into short sales and invest in short positions of certain investments.

The Fund expects, under normal circumstances, to buy debt securities to collateralize its derivatives investments, for liquidity purposes, or to enhance yield. The Fund may hold a diversified portfolio of fixed instruments of varying maturities, but that have an average duration of less than one year. In particular, the Fund may hold, without

limitation, government money market instruments, such as U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. government agency discount notes and bonds with maturities of two years or less. In addition, the Fund may invest, without limitation, in bank obligations, which may include certificates of deposit, commercial paper, asset-backed commercial paper, unsecured bank promissory notes, bank loans, bankers’ acceptances, and time deposits. The Fund may also invest, without limitation, in other short-term instruments, such as loan participations, commercial paper, and repurchase agreements. The Fund will enter into repurchase agreements only with counterparties that are deemed to present acceptable credit risks. Bank obligations may be issued or backed by U.S. banks or be U.S. dollar-denominated obligations issued or guaranteed by foreign banks.

The Fund may invest, without limitation, in U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade debt securities, and may invest no more than 20% of assets in high yield securities, which are debt securities that are rated below investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, or are unrated securities that the Advisor believes are of comparable quality. The Fund also may invest, without limitation, in mortgage-backed securities or in other asset-backed securities, including to-be-announced transactions. The Fund may invest, without limitation, in U.S. dollar-denominated debt securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, and may invest up to 10% of its assets in sovereign and corporate debt securities denominated in foreign currencies. The Advisor may attempt, but is not obligated, to reduce foreign currency exchange rate risk by entering into contracts with banks, brokers or dealers to purchase or sell securities or foreign currencies at a future date (“forward contracts”). The Fund also may invest up to 25% of its assets in municipal securities.

The Fund may invest a portion of its assets, and at times, a substantial portion of its assets, in other short-term fixed-income investment companies advised by the Advisor, or an affiliate of the Advisor, for various purposes, including for liquidity management purposes ( e.g. , to increase yield on liquid investments used to collateralize derivatives positions) or when such investment companies present a more cost-effective investment option than direct investments in the underlying securities. Investments in these investment companies will significantly increase the portfolio’s exposure to certain other asset categories, including: (i) a broad range of high yield, high risk debt securities rated below the top four long-term rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality (also known as “junk bonds”); (ii) securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities; (iii) collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), other asset-backed securities (including mortgage-backed securities) and similarly structured debt investments; and (iv) other short-term fixed income securities. Such investments will expose the Fund to the risks of these asset categories and increases or decreases in the value of these investments may cause the Fund to deviate from its investment objective.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in “managed futures.” For these purposes, managed futures are investments in commodity, currency, equity, and fixed income futures, and financial-linked instruments, as well as other instruments that in combination have economic characteristics similar or equivalent to those of commodity, currency, equity, and fixed income futures contracts. This is a non-fundamental policy that can be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior notice to shareholders.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned and controlled Cayman Islands subsidiary (the “Subsidiary”) as measured at the end of every quarter of the Fund's taxable year. The Subsidiary is advised by the Advisor and has the same investment objective as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, however, the Subsidiary may invest to a greater extent in commodity-linked derivative instruments. The Subsidiary’s investments in such instruments are subject to limits on leverage imposed by the 1940 Act. The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is expected to provide the Fund with an effective means of obtaining exposure (long or short) to the investment returns of global commodities markets.