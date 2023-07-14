The Fund seeks exposure to the performance of the commodities markets. The Fund will seek to gain exposure to

the underlying index, a composite index of commodity sector returns, representing an unleveraged long-only

investment in commodity futures that is broadly diversified across the spectrum of commodities, by investing in

exchange-traded products, including investment companies and commodity pools, that provide exposure to the

commodities markets and in commodity-linked derivative instruments, which primarily consist of swap agreements,

commodity options, and futures and options on futures. While the Fund may write (sell) and purchase swaps, it

expects primarily to purchase swaps. Investing in derivative instruments enables the Fund to pursue its objective

without investing directly in physical commodities. Certain of the Fund’s derivatives investments may be traded in the

over-the-counter (“OTC”) market. Investments in derivative instruments, such as futures, options, and forward

contracts and swap agreements, have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio

because such investments may give rise to losses that exceed the amount the Fund has invested in those

instruments. Financial leverage will magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or

decrease in prices associated with a particular reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the

Fund’s portfolio. The value of the Fund’s portfolio is likely to experience greater volatility over short-term periods.

While such financial leverage has the potential to produce greater gains, it also may result in greater losses, which in

some cases may cause the Fund to liquidate other portfolio investments at a loss to comply with limits on leverage

and asset segregation requirements imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) or to meet

redemption requests. The Fund’s use of derivatives and the leveraged investment exposure created by the use of

derivatives are expected to be significant. To the extent the underlying index is concentrated in a particular industry

the Fund will necessarily be concentrated in that industry. It is anticipated that the Fund’s investment exposure will

tend to be heavily weighted toward oil and other energy-related commodities and agricultural commodities. On a day-to-day

basis, the Fund may hold U.S. government securities or cash equivalents to collateralize its derivatives

positions. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements with counterparties that are deemed to present

acceptable credit risks.