Rydex Leisure Fund

mutual fund
RYLAX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$68.35 -0.64 -0.93%
primary theme
Consumer Discretionary Sector Equity
share class
Inv (RYLIX) Primary Adv (RYLAX) C (RYLCX) A (RYLSX)
Vitals

YTD Return

21.3%

1 yr return

22.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.3%

Net Assets

$10.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$69.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 168.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RYLAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rydex Leisure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Rydex Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 03, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Byrum

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests substantially all (at least 80%) of its net assets in equity securities of Leisure Companies that are traded in the United States and in derivatives, which primarily consist of futures contracts and options on securities, futures contracts, and stock indices. The Advisor employs a proprietary quantitative and qualitative methodology to identify Leisure Companies in which to invest. The methodology utilizes screens based on price, liquidity, and tradability. Stocks are weighted using a proprietary modified capitalization weighting methodology. The portfolio may be further adjusted to comply with regulatory investment limitations or as determined appropriate by the Advisor.The Fund may invest to a significant extent in the securities of Leisure Companies that have small to mid-sized capitalizations. Leisure Companies are engaged in the design, production, or distribution of goods or services in the leisure industries. Leisure Companies include hotels and resorts, restaurants, casinos, radio and television broadcasting and advertising companies, motion picture production companies, entertainment software companies, toys and sporting goods manufacturers, musical recording companies, alcohol and tobacco companies, and publishing companies. The Fund also may purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) to gain exposure to foreign Leisure Companies and U.S. government securities.Investments in derivative instruments, such as futures and options, have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio because such investments may give rise to losses that exceed the amount the Fund has invested in those instruments. Financial leverage will magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with a particular reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the Fund’s portfolio. The value of the Fund’s portfolio is likely to experience greater volatility over short-term periods. While such financial leverage has the potential to produce greater gains, it also may result in greater losses, which in some cases may cause the Fund to liquidate other portfolio investments at a loss to comply with limits on leverage and asset segregation requirements imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 or to meet redemption requests.In an effort to ensure that the Fund is fully invested on a day-to-day basis, the Fund may conduct any necessary trading activity at or just prior to the close of the U.S. financial markets. As of June 30, 2022, the Fund has significant exposure to the Communication Services Sector, Consumer Discretionary Sector, and Consumer Staples Sector, as each sector is defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard, a widely recognized industry classification methodology developed by MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC. Also, as of June 30, 2022, the Fund’s investments are concentrated (i.e., more than 25% of its assets) in securities issued by companies in the Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Industry, a separate industry within the Consumer Discretionary Sector.
RYLAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.3% -23.4% 44.7% 52.27%
1 Yr 22.5% -16.1% 56.6% 29.55%
3 Yr 3.2%* -14.5% 23.4% 65.91%
5 Yr 0.3%* -2.8% 18.0% 79.07%
10 Yr 4.2%* 0.0% 14.9% 66.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -55.7% 18.1% 37.21%
2021 -3.0% -13.5% 24.4% 88.10%
2020 6.5% -3.6% 31.0% 82.50%
2019 6.6% -6.6% 10.4% 23.08%
2018 -4.4% -7.1% 4.6% 82.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.3% -45.3% 34.8% 27.27%
1 Yr 22.5% -59.7% 32.6% 11.63%
3 Yr 3.2%* -2.1% 21.2% 67.50%
5 Yr 0.3%* -0.8% 15.5% 94.44%
10 Yr 4.2%* 3.2% 16.1% 93.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYLAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -55.7% 18.1% 37.21%
2021 -3.0% -13.5% 24.4% 88.10%
2020 6.5% -3.6% 31.0% 82.50%
2019 6.6% -6.6% 10.4% 23.08%
2018 -4.4% -7.1% 4.6% 85.71%

NAV & Total Return History

RYLAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYLAX Category Low Category High RYLAX % Rank
Net Assets 10.7 M 8.16 M 17 B 81.82%
Number of Holdings 102 25 327 25.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.1 M 3.1 M 11.1 B 93.18%
Weighting of Top 10 28.11% 13.6% 74.1% 84.09%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. McDonald's Corp 3.72%
  2. Philip Morris International Inc 3.45%
  3. The Walt Disney Co 3.39%
  4. Comcast Corp Class A 3.32%
  5. Netflix Inc 3.12%
  6. Altria Group Inc 2.82%
  7. Airbnb Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 2.56%
  8. Roblox Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A 2.52%
  9. Booking Holdings Inc 2.48%
  10. Starbucks Corp 2.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYLAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.30% 97.58% 100.38% 86.36%
Cash 		2.06% -0.37% 2.59% 13.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 25.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 27.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.42% 27.27%
Other 		-1.36% -2.11% 0.43% 84.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYLAX % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		52.11% 0.00% 96.69% 79.55%
Communication Services 		34.06% 0.00% 93.76% 9.09%
Consumer Defense 		13.02% 0.00% 29.70% 20.45%
Industrials 		0.81% 0.00% 42.91% 50.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.10% 27.27%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 56.29% 77.27%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.67% 38.64%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 13.27% 56.82%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.68% 36.36%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 27.27%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.13% 34.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYLAX % Rank
US 		91.10% 26.30% 99.97% 59.09%
Non US 		8.20% 0.00% 73.67% 36.36%

RYLAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.61% 0.08% 2.36% 11.36%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.03% 0.85% 90.91%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 56.25%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.25% 0.25% 50.00%

Sales Fees

RYLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RYLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYLAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 168.00% 4.00% 214.00% 81.58%

RYLAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYLAX Category Low Category High RYLAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.82% 77.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYLAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYLAX Category Low Category High RYLAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.69% -1.54% 1.17% 86.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYLAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

RYLAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Byrum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 1998

24.18

24.2%

Michael P. Byrum, CFA, Senior Vice President—Mr. Byrum has been associated with the Security Investors since 1993. Mr. Byrum was the inaugural portfolio manager for many of the Rydex products, including the Rydex leveraged and inverse funds, sector fund lineup and alternative investment portfolios. Today, Mr. Byrum continues to play an instrumental role in product development and investment strategy at Guggenheim Investments and oversees the trading, research and portfolio management activities of the quantitative strategies team, which focuses on target beta, alternative and asset allocation strategies. He is the chairman of the Investment Strategy Committee and is a member of the Risk Management Committee and Credit Review Committee. Prior to joining the Security Investors， Mr. Byrum served in a brokerage capacity with Money Management Associates, the registered investment advisor to Rushmore Funds, Inc. He earned a B.S. in finance from the Miami University of Ohio. He also has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Washington.

Ryan Harder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2008

14.22

14.2%

Ryan A. Harder, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. Mr. Harder joined the Investment Manager in 2010.He also joined Rydex Investments in 2004 as an assistant portfolio manager, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2005 and has served in his current capacity since 2008. Prior to joining Rydex Investments, he served in various capacities with WestLB Asset Management, including as an assistant portfolio manager, and worked in risk management at CIBC World Markets.He holds a B.A. in Economics from Brock University in Ontario, Canada and a Master of Science in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the ICMA Centre at the University of Reading in the U.K. Harder holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.31 24.18 12.19 14.22

