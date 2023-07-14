Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
5.7%
1 yr return
1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.9%
Net Assets
$926 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.4%
Expense Ratio 1.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets in a limited number (generally less than 100) of equity securities of small-cap companies issued by non-U.S. (“international”) companies headquartered outside of the United States. Royce looks for companies trading below its estimate of their current worth that it considers “premier”—those that have strong balance sheets, other business strengths, and/or strong business prospects. In addition, Royce considers companies with the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return.
The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of such premier companies headquartered outside of the United States, under normal circumstances. At least 65% of these securities will be issued by small-cap companies, that is, those with stock market capitalizations up to $5 billion at the time of investment. Under normal market circumstances, at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in equity securities of international companies headquartered in at least three different countries. From time to time, a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in companies that are headquartered in a single country. Although the Fund may invest without limit in the equity securities of companies headquartered outside of the United States, no more than 35% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities of companies headquartered in “developing countries,” also known as emerging markets. Generally, developing countries, sometimes also referred to as emerging market countries, include every country in the world other than the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Bermuda, Israel, and Western European countries (as defined in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information). The Fund does not expect to purchase or sell foreign currencies to hedge against declines in the U.S. dollar or to lock in the value of any foreign securities that it purchases.
In selecting securities for the Fund, Royce uses a bottom-up, value approach. Royce primarily focuses on company-specific criteria rather than on political, economic, or other country-specific factors. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more appropriate opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.
|YTD
|5.7%
|-8.9%
|20.7%
|90.00%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-9.3%
|33.0%
|93.57%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-19.6%
|4.2%
|55.38%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|6.61%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-10.4%
|5.5%
|14.94%
* Annualized
|2022
|-29.5%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|36.76%
|2021
|0.5%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|45.38%
|2020
|5.0%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|56.92%
|2019
|7.6%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|4.00%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|6.72%
|YTD
|5.7%
|-27.1%
|20.7%
|89.29%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-48.7%
|33.0%
|92.86%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-14.4%
|4.2%
|55.38%
|5 Yr
|0.9%*
|-12.7%
|5.5%
|10.00%
|10 Yr
|4.1%*
|-5.2%
|6.6%
|27.06%
* Annualized
|2022
|-29.5%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|36.76%
|2021
|0.5%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|46.15%
|2020
|5.0%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|56.92%
|2019
|7.6%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|4.00%
|2018
|-2.7%
|-13.2%
|-0.6%
|20.17%
|RYIPX
|Net Assets
|926 M
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|33.57%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|30
|1618
|90.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|281 M
|398 K
|1.22 B
|32.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.40%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|31.43%
|Weighting
|Stocks
|95.13%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|82.14%
|Cash
|4.87%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|19.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|65.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|67.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|66.43%
|Weighting
|Industrials
|34.39%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|10.71%
|Technology
|27.93%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|11.43%
|Basic Materials
|11.96%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|11.43%
|Healthcare
|11.55%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|50.71%
|Financial Services
|6.90%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|71.43%
|Communication Services
|2.42%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|88.57%
|Consumer Defense
|2.19%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|98.57%
|Real Estate
|1.35%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|73.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.31%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|99.29%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|84.29%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|92.14%
|Weighting
|Non US
|93.01%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|65.00%
|US
|2.12%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|42.14%
|RYIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|1.54%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|36.15%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|72.86%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|44.26%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|N/A
|RYIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RYIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|50.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RYIPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|44.83%
|RYIPX
|Dividend Yield
|0.51%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|70.71%
|RYIPX
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|RYIPX
|Net Income Ratio
|0.05%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|44.44%
|RYIPX
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.304
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2012
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2014
8.09
8.1%
Mark Rayner, who serves as assistant portfolio manager for Royce European Smaller-Companies
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2021
1.08
1.1%
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
