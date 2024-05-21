Home
Trending ETFs

Royce International Premier Fund

mutual fund
RYIPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.58 +0.11 +0.71%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Instl (RIPIX)
Name

As of 05/21/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Royce International Premier Fund

RYIPX | Fund

$15.58

$476 M

-

1.61%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.6%

1 yr return

1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

Net Assets

$476 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.61%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RYIPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce International Premier Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Jan 03, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets in a limited number (generally less than 100) of equity securities of small-cap companies issued by non-U.S. (“international”) companies headquartered outside of the United States. Royce looks for companies trading below its estimate of their current worth that it considers “premier”—those that have strong balance sheets, other business strengths, and/or strong business prospects. In addition, Royce considers companies with the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of such premier companies headquartered outside of the United States, under normal circumstances. At least 65% of these securities will be issued by small-cap companies, that is, those with stock market capitalizations up to $5 billion at the time of investment. Under normal market circumstances, at least 65% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in equity securities of international companies headquartered in at least three different countries. From time to time, a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in companies that are headquartered in a single country. Although the Fund may invest without limit in the equity securities of companies headquartered outside of the United States, no more than 35% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in securities of companies headquartered in “developing countries.” Developing countries, sometimes also referred to as emerging market countries, include every country in the world other than the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Bermuda, Israel, and Western European countries (as defined in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information). The Fund does not expect to purchase or sell foreign currencies to hedge against declines in the U.S. dollar or to lock in the value of any foreign securities that it purchases.

In selecting securities for the Fund, Royce uses a bottom-up, value approach. Royce primarily focuses on company-specific criteria rather than on political, economic, or other country-specific factors. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more appropriate opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

RYIPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYIPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 1.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -8.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 1.8%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 4.9%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYIPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 5.3% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -29.5% N/A N/A N/A
2021 1.1% N/A N/A N/A
2020 15.7% N/A N/A N/A
2019 33.9% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYIPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 1.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -8.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 1.8%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 4.9%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYIPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 7.6% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -27.2% N/A N/A N/A
2021 5.8% N/A N/A N/A
2020 15.7% N/A N/A N/A
2019 34.2% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RYIPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYIPX Category Low Category High RYIPX % Rank
Net Assets 476 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 63 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 119 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 25.50% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FIXED INC CLEARING CORP.REPO 5.07%
  2. Hansen Technologies Ltd 2.63%
  3. IPH Ltd 2.55%
  4. BML Inc 2.55%
  5. TKC Corp 2.46%
  6. Asseco Poland SA 2.24%
  7. Intertek Group PLC 2.05%
  8. Zuken Inc 2.01%
  9. Riken Keiki Co Ltd 2.01%
  10. JCU Corp 1.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYIPX % Rank
Stocks 		92.36% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		5.07% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		1.81% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.77% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYIPX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYIPX % Rank
Non US 		90.77% N/A N/A N/A
US 		1.58% N/A N/A N/A

RYIPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYIPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.61% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RYIPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RYIPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYIPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RYIPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYIPX Category Low Category High RYIPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYIPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYIPX Category Low Category High RYIPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYIPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RYIPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

