Unlike a traditional index fund, the Fund’s investment objective is to perform, on a daily basis, opposite the daily price movement of the Long Treasury Bond. The Fund employs as its investment strategy a program of engaging in short sales and investing to a significant extent in derivative instruments, which primarily consist of futures contracts, interest rate swaps, and options on securities and futures contracts. The Advisor expects to rebalance the Fund's positions daily to maintain exposure that is opposite to that of the Fund's benchmark. While the Fund may write (sell) and purchase swaps, it expects primarily to write swaps. Certain of the Fund’s derivatives investments may be traded in the over-the-counter (“OTC”) market. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in financial instruments with economic characteristics that should perform opposite to fixed income securities issued by the U.S. government. Investments in derivative instruments, such as futures, options and swap agreements, have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio because such investments may give rise to losses that exceed the amount the Fund has invested in those instruments. Financial leverage will magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with a particular reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the Fund’s portfolio. The value of the Fund’s portfolio is likely to experience greater volatility over short-term periods. While such financial leverage has the potential to produce greater gains, it also may result in greater losses, which in some cases may cause the Fund to liquidate other portfolio investments at a loss to comply with limits on leverage and asset segregation requirements imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 or to meet redemption requests. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund may hold U.S. government securities or cash equivalents. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements with counterparties that are deemed to present acceptable credit risks. In an effort to ensure that the Fund is fully invested on a day-to-day basis, the Fund may conduct any necessary trading activity at or just prior to the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets, and at times, a substantial portion of its assets, in other short-term fixed-income investment companies advised by the Advisor, or an affiliate of the Advisor, for various purposes, including for liquidity management purposes ( e.g ., to increase yield on liquid investments used to collateralize derivatives positions) or when such investment companies present a more cost-effective investment option than direct investments in the underlying securities. Investments in these investment companies will significantly increase the portfolio’s exposure to certain other asset categories, including: (i) a broad range of high yield, high risk debt securities rated below the top four long-term rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality (also known as “junk bonds”); (ii) securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities; (iii) collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), other asset-backed securities (including mortgage-backed securities) and similarly structured debt investments; and (iv) other short-term fixed income securities. Such investments will expose the Fund to the risks of these asset categories and increases or decreases in the value of these investments may cause the Fund to deviate from its investment objective.