Rydex U.S. Government Money Market Fund

RYFXX | Fund

$1.00

$425 M

4.36%

$0.04

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$425 M

Holdings in Top 10

77.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

RYFXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None
  • Net Income Ratio -0.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rydex U.S. Government Money Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Rydex Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 01, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Byrum

Fund Description

The Fund intends to operate as a “government money market fund” as defined by Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and seeks to maintain a stable net asset value ("NAV") of $1.00 per share. As such, the Fund invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in government securities as defined by the 1940 Act, including those with floating or variable rates of interest, cash, and repurchase agreements collateralized fully by U.S. government securities. The Fund will comply with all applicable requirements of Rule 2a-7, including certain liquidity, maturity and diversification requirements. The Fund invests only in U.S. dollar-denominated securities and seeks to invest in securities that present minimal credit risk. Under normal circumstances, the Fund also will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in government securities and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized by government securities.The 1940 Act defines “government security” to mean any security issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the United States, or by a person controlled or supervised by and acting as an instrumentality of the government of the United States pursuant to authority granted by the Congress of the United States; or any certificate of deposit for any of the foregoing. Certain government securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Other government securities issued or guaranteed by other U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, but such agencies and instrumentalities are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations. The Fund may invest in government securities issued by the following U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities, among others: Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), Financing Corporation (FICO), Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac), Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), Federal Farm Credit Bank (FFCB), and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB).“Government money market funds” are not required to impose liquidity fees or temporary redemption gates, and the Fund’s Board of Trustees has elected not to impose such features at this time but may elect to impose such features in the future.
RYFXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 43.30%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 42.93%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 43.70%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 43.68%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 95.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 43.17%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 42.97%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 44.38%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 44.44%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 43.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 43.30%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 42.93%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 43.70%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 43.26%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 95.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYFXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 43.17%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 42.97%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 44.38%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 44.44%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 42.82%

NAV & Total Return History

RYFXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYFXX Category Low Category High RYFXX % Rank
Net Assets 425 M 136 K 281 B 93.75%
Number of Holdings 29 1 346 76.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 328 M -343 K 163 B 87.32%
Weighting of Top 10 77.16% 22.7% 100.0% 29.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 0.97% 25.89%
  2. J.P. Morgan Securities Llc 22.73%
  3. J.P. Morgan Securities Llc 22.73%
  4. J.P. Morgan Securities Llc 22.73%
  5. J.P. Morgan Securities Llc 22.73%
  6. J.P. Morgan Securities Llc 22.73%
  7. J.P. Morgan Securities Llc 22.73%
  8. J.P. Morgan Securities Llc 22.73%
  9. J.P. Morgan Securities Llc 22.73%
  10. J.P. Morgan Securities Llc 22.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYFXX % Rank
Cash 		79.21% 25.56% 100.00% 32.98%
Bonds 		20.75% 0.00% 74.44% 64.17%
Other 		0.04% -1.67% 0.04% 1.25%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 44.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 44.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 52.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYFXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		79.24% 0.00% 100.00% 31.37%
Government 		20.76% 0.00% 44.01% 61.68%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 44.39%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 45.10%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 57.93%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 47.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYFXX % Rank
US 		20.75% 0.00% 72.86% 63.10%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.45% 47.06%

RYFXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.06% 1.68% 9.91%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 0.50% 99.82%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 6.32%
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.55% 89.36%

Sales Fees

RYFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RYFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYFXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 485.00% N/A

RYFXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYFXX Category Low Category High RYFXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.36% 0.00% 2.28% 72.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYFXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYFXX Category Low Category High RYFXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.04% -1.09% 1.67% 99.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYFXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RYFXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Byrum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 01, 1993

28.52

28.5%

Michael P. Byrum, CFA, Senior Vice President—Mr. Byrum has been associated with the Security Investors since 1993. Mr. Byrum was the inaugural portfolio manager for many of the Rydex products, including the Rydex leveraged and inverse funds, sector fund lineup and alternative investment portfolios. Today, Mr. Byrum continues to play an instrumental role in product development and investment strategy at Guggenheim Investments and oversees the trading, research and portfolio management activities of the quantitative strategies team, which focuses on target beta, alternative and asset allocation strategies. He is the chairman of the Investment Strategy Committee and is a member of the Risk Management Committee and Credit Review Committee. Prior to joining the Security Investors， Mr. Byrum served in a brokerage capacity with Money Management Associates, the registered investment advisor to Rushmore Funds, Inc. He earned a B.S. in finance from the Miami University of Ohio. He also has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Washington.

Ryan Harder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2008

14.22

14.2%

Ryan A. Harder, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. Mr. Harder joined the Investment Manager in 2010.He also joined Rydex Investments in 2004 as an assistant portfolio manager, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2005 and has served in his current capacity since 2008. Prior to joining Rydex Investments, he served in various capacities with WestLB Asset Management, including as an assistant portfolio manager, and worked in risk management at CIBC World Markets.He holds a B.A. in Economics from Brock University in Ontario, Canada and a Master of Science in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the ICMA Centre at the University of Reading in the U.K. Harder holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.07 13.09

