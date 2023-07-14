The Fund intends to operate as a “government money market fund” as defined by Rule 2a-7 under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and seeks to maintain a stable net asset value ("NAV") of $1.00 per share. As such, the Fund invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in government securities as defined by the 1940 Act, including those with floating or variable rates of interest, cash, and repurchase agreements collateralized fully by U.S. government securities. The Fund will comply with all applicable requirements of Rule 2a-7, including certain liquidity, maturity and diversification requirements. The Fund invests only in U.S. dollar-denominated securities and seeks to invest in securities that present minimal credit risk. Under normal circumstances, the Fund also will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in government securities and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized by government securities. The 1940 Act defines “government security” to mean any security issued or guaranteed as to principal or interest by the United States, or by a person controlled or supervised by and acting as an instrumentality of the government of the United States pursuant to authority granted by the Congress of the United States; or any certificate of deposit for any of the foregoing. Certain government securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury and certain U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Other government securities issued or guaranteed by other U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities are not guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury or supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, but such agencies and instrumentalities are authorized to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations. The Fund may invest in government securities issued by the following U.S. government agencies and instrumentalities, among others: Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), Financing Corporation (FICO), Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac), Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), Federal Farm Credit Bank (FFCB), and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB). “Government money market funds” are not required to impose liquidity fees or temporary redemption gates, and the Fund’s Board of Trustees has elected not to impose such features at this time but may elect to impose such features in the future.