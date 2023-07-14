Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of companies that are “principally” engaged in the financial services industry. Examples of such companies include: commercial and industrial banks, savings and loan associations, companies engaged in consumer and industrial finance, insurance, securities brokerage and investment management, real estate investment trusts, real estate management and development companies, other financial intermediaries, and firms that primarily serve the financial services industry. Royce seeks to invest in securities that are trading below its estimate of their current worth. Royce focuses on companies that it believes have strong balance sheets, other business strengths, and/or strong business prospects. Royce also considers companies with the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return. Although the Fund primarily focuses on securities of financial services companies with stock market capitalizations up to $5 billion, it may invest an equal or greater percentage of its assets in securities of companies with larger market capitalizations.

The Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in equity securities of companies headquartered in at least three different countries outside of the United States, under normal circumstances. During periods when market conditions are not deemed favorable by Royce, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its net assets in such companies. As a result, a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in companies that are headquartered in a single country or in a limited number of countries. While the Fund anticipates that its investment in foreign securities will generally be in securities of companies that are headquartered in “developed countries,” the Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of companies that are headquartered in “developing countries.” Developing countries, sometimes also referred to as emerging markets countries, include every country in the world other than the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Bermuda, Israel, and Western European countries (as defined in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information). In selecting securities for the Fund, Royce uses a bottom-up, value approach. Royce primarily focuses on company-specific criteria rather than on political, economic, or other country-specific factors.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies “principally” engaged in the financial services industry under normal circumstances. For these purposes, a company is deemed to be principally engaged in the financial services industry if at least 50% of its consolidated assets, revenues, or net income are committed to, or are derived from, financial services-related activities. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.