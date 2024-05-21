Home
Name

As of 05/21/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Royce Global Financial Services Fund

RYFSX | Fund

$11.19

$27.5 M

-

1.99%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.9%

1 yr return

29.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

Net Assets

$27.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.99%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RYFSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Global Financial Services Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Jan 15, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of companies that are “principally” engaged in the financial services industry. Examples of such companies include: commercial and industrial banks, savings and loan associations, companies engaged in consumer and industrial finance, insurance, securities brokerage and investment management, real estate investment trusts, real estate management and development companies, other financial intermediaries, and firms that primarily serve the financial services industry. Royce seeks to invest in securities that are trading below its estimate of their current worth. Royce focuses on companies that it believes have strong balance sheets, other business strengths, and/or strong business prospects. Royce also considers companies with the potential for improvement in cash flow levels and internal rates of return. Although the Fund primarily focuses on securities of financial services companies with stock market capitalizations up to $10 billion, it may invest an equal or greater percentage of its assets in securities of companies with larger market capitalizations. 

The Fund will invest at least 40% of its net assets in equity securities of companies headquartered in at least three different countries outside of the United States, under normal circumstances. During periods when market conditions are not deemed favorable by Royce, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its net assets in such companies. As a result, a substantial portion of the Fund’s assets may be invested in companies that are headquartered in a single country or in a limited number of countries. While the Fund anticipates that its investment in foreign securities will generally be in securities of companies that are headquartered in “developed countries,” the Fund may also invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of companies that are headquartered in “developing countries.” Developing countries, sometimes also referred to as emerging markets countries, include every country in the world other than the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Bermuda, Israel, and Western European countries (as defined in the Fund’s Statement of Additional Information). The Fund does not expect to purchase or sell foreign currencies to hedge against declines in the U.S. dollar or to lock in the value of any foreign securities that it purchases.

In selecting securities for the Fund, Royce uses a bottom-up, value approach. Royce primarily focuses on company-specific criteria rather than on political, economic, or other country-specific factors. 

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies “principally” engaged in the financial services industry under normal circumstances. For these purposes, a company is deemed to be principally engaged in the financial services industry if at least 50% of its consolidated assets, revenues, or net income are committed to, or are derived from, financial services-related activities. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

RYFSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 29.4% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 1.1%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 9.8%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 7.7%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 7.2% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -22.0% N/A N/A N/A
2021 13.1% N/A N/A N/A
2020 7.6% N/A N/A N/A
2019 21.1% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 29.4% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 1.1%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 9.8%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 7.7%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYFSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 15.7% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -20.3% N/A N/A N/A
2021 20.3% N/A N/A N/A
2020 15.3% N/A N/A N/A
2019 24.2% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RYFSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYFSX Category Low Category High RYFSX % Rank
Net Assets 27.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 50 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 11.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 40.86% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd 5.38%
  2. Sprott Inc 4.61%
  3. First Citizens BancShares Inc/NC 4.53%
  4. KKR Co Inc 4.50%
  5. FirstService Corp 4.28%
  6. E-L Financial Corp Ltd 3.66%
  7. Popular Inc 3.53%
  8. Franco-Nevada Corp 3.50%
  9. Intermediate Capital Group PLC 3.47%
  10. Carlyle Group Inc/The 3.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYFSX % Rank
Stocks 		99.49% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.63% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYFSX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYFSX % Rank
US 		62.44% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		37.05% N/A N/A N/A

RYFSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.99% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RYFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RYFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYFSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RYFSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYFSX Category Low Category High RYFSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYFSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYFSX Category Low Category High RYFSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYFSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RYFSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

