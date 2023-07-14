Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests substantially all (at least 80%) of its net assets in equity securities of Financial Services Companies that are traded in the United States and in derivatives, which primarily consist of futures contracts and options on securities, futures contracts, and stock indices. The Advisor employs a proprietary quantitative and qualitative methodology to identify Financial Services Companies in which to invest. The methodology utilizes screens based on price, liquidity, and tradability. Stocks are weighted using a proprietary modified capitalization weighting methodology. The portfolio may be further adjusted to comply with regulatory investment limitations or as determined appropriate by the Advisor. The Fund may invest to a significant extent in the securities of Financial Services Companies that have small to mid-sized capitalizations. Financial Service Companies include commercial banks, savings and loan associations, insurance companies, brokerage companies and real-estate investment trusts. The Fund also may purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) to gain exposure to foreign Financial Services Companies and U.S. government securities. Under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, the Fund may not invest more than 5% of its total assets in the equity securities of any company that derives more than 15% of its revenues from brokerage or investment management activities. Investments in derivative instruments, such as futures and options, have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio because such investments may give rise to losses that exceed the amount the Fund has invested in those instruments. Financial leverage will magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with a particular reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the Fund’s portfolio. The value of the Fund’s portfolio is likely to experience greater volatility over short-term periods. While such financial leverage has the potential to produce greater gains, it also may result in greater losses, which in some cases may cause the Fund to liquidate other portfolio investments at a loss to comply with limits on leverage and asset segregation requirements imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 or to meet redemption requests. In an effort to ensure that the Fund is fully invested on a day-to-day basis, the Fund may conduct any necessary trading activity at or just prior to the close of the U.S. financial markets. As of June 30, 2022, the Fund has significant exposure to the Financials Sector and Real Estate Sector, as each sector is defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard, a widely recognized industry classification methodology developed by MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC. Also, as of June 30, 2022, the Fund’s investments are concentrated (i.e., more than 25% of its assets) in securities issued by companies in the Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Industry, a separate industry within the Real Estate Sector.