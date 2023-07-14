Home
RYESX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 224.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 55.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rydex Energy Services Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Rydex Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 01, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Byrum

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests substantially all (at least 80%) of its net assets in equity securities of Energy Services Companies that are traded in the United States and in derivatives, which primarily consist of futures contracts and options on securities, futures contracts, and stock indices. The Advisor employs a proprietary quantitative and qualitative methodology to identify Energy Services Companies in which to invest. The methodology utilizes screens based on price, liquidity, and tradability. Stocks are weighted using a proprietary modified capitalization weighting methodology. The portfolio may be further adjusted to comply with regulatory investment limitations or as determined appropriate by the Advisor.The Fund may invest to a significant extent in the securities of Energy Services Companies that have small to mid-sized capitalizations. Energy Services Companies are engaged in one or more businesses in the energy services field, including those that provide services and equipment to companies engaged in the production, refinement or distribution of oil, gas, electricity, and coal; companies involved with the production and development of newer sources of energy such as nuclear, geothermal, oil shale, and solar power; companies involved with onshore or offshore drilling; companies involved in production and well maintenance; companies involved in exploration engineering, data and technology; companies involved in energy transport; and companies involved in equipment and plant design or construction. The Fund also may purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) to gain exposure to foreign Energy Services Companies and U.S. government securities.Investments in derivative instruments, such as futures and options, have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio because such investments may give rise to losses that exceed the amount the Fund has invested in those instruments. Financial leverage will magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with a particular reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the Fund’s portfolio. The value of the Fund’s portfolio is likely to experience greater volatility over short-term periods. While such financial leverage has the potential to produce greater gains, it also may result in greater losses, which in some cases may cause the Fund to liquidate other portfolio investments at a loss to comply with limits on leverage and asset segregation requirements imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 or to meet redemption requests.In an effort to ensure that the Fund is fully invested on a day-to-day basis, the Fund may conduct any necessary trading activity at or just prior to the close of the U.S. financial markets. As of June 30, 2022, the Fund has significant exposure to the Energy Sector, as that sector is defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard, a widely recognized industry classification methodology developed by MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC. Also, as of June 30, 2022, the Fund’s investments are concentrated (i.e., more than 25% of its assets) in securities issued by companies in the Energy Equipment & Services Industry, a separate industry within the Energy Sector. The Fund is non-diversified and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer in comparison to a diversified fund.
Read More

RYESX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -6.6% 61.1% 15.71%
1 Yr 46.2% 4.6% 78.3% 13.89%
3 Yr 224.3%* 7.7% 225.2% 2.86%
5 Yr 55.3%* -9.6% 55.7% 2.99%
10 Yr 15.6%* -13.0% 25.3% 8.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 42.7% -23.7% 88.5% 57.75%
2021 7.9% -29.5% 40.9% 84.06%
2020 110.4% -17.7% 110.6% 2.90%
2019 -0.2% -22.4% 66.3% 82.61%
2018 -11.7% -16.6% -2.2% 90.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -8.1% 72.8% 35.71%
1 Yr 46.2% -16.9% 100.3% 28.77%
3 Yr 224.3%* -9.1% 225.2% 2.82%
5 Yr 55.3%* -12.4% 55.7% 3.03%
10 Yr 15.6%* -11.8% 25.3% 9.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 42.7% -23.7% 88.5% 57.75%
2021 7.9% -29.5% 40.9% 84.06%
2020 110.4% -17.7% 110.6% 2.90%
2019 -0.2% -22.4% 66.3% 82.61%
2018 -11.7% -16.6% -2.2% 90.77%

NAV & Total Return History

RYESX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYESX Category Low Category High RYESX % Rank
Net Assets 52.2 M 20.4 M 33 B 81.94%
Number of Holdings 39 24 263 71.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.8 M 3.49 M 32.1 B 86.30%
Weighting of Top 10 56.23% 26.7% 80.0% 39.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Schlumberger Ltd 12.57%
  2. Halliburton Co 9.60%
  3. Baker Hughes Co Class A 9.05%
  4. National Oilwell Varco Inc 5.48%
  10. TechnipFMC PLC 4.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYESX % Rank
Stocks 		99.74% 71.51% 105.30% 42.47%
Cash 		0.43% -8.59% 26.89% 50.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.02% 8.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.85%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.44% 13.70%
Other 		-0.17% -1.44% 12.87% 90.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYESX % Rank
Energy 		92.02% 0.00% 100.00% 57.53%
Technology 		6.23% 0.00% 44.11% 10.96%
Industrials 		1.75% 0.00% 16.73% 31.51%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.83% 56.16%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 10.91% 13.70%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6.85%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 13.70%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 2.65% 8.22%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 24.66%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 4.94% 27.40%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.92% 69.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYESX % Rank
US 		92.70% 34.10% 100.06% 31.51%
Non US 		7.04% 0.00% 66.03% 61.64%

RYESX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.61% 0.08% 3.24% 35.62%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.25% 77.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 28.13%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.06% 0.25% 62.50%

Sales Fees

RYESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.75% 0.00% 5.75% 72.73%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

RYESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 290.00% 5.00% 382.00% 88.33%

RYESX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYESX Category Low Category High RYESX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.12% 73.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYESX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYESX Category Low Category High RYESX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.61% -1.80% 4.54% 95.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYESX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RYESX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Byrum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 1998

24.18

24.2%

Michael P. Byrum, CFA, Senior Vice President—Mr. Byrum has been associated with the Security Investors since 1993. Mr. Byrum was the inaugural portfolio manager for many of the Rydex products, including the Rydex leveraged and inverse funds, sector fund lineup and alternative investment portfolios. Today, Mr. Byrum continues to play an instrumental role in product development and investment strategy at Guggenheim Investments and oversees the trading, research and portfolio management activities of the quantitative strategies team, which focuses on target beta, alternative and asset allocation strategies. He is the chairman of the Investment Strategy Committee and is a member of the Risk Management Committee and Credit Review Committee. Prior to joining the Security Investors， Mr. Byrum served in a brokerage capacity with Money Management Associates, the registered investment advisor to Rushmore Funds, Inc. He earned a B.S. in finance from the Miami University of Ohio. He also has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Washington.

Ryan Harder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2008

14.22

14.2%

Ryan A. Harder, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. Mr. Harder joined the Investment Manager in 2010.He also joined Rydex Investments in 2004 as an assistant portfolio manager, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2005 and has served in his current capacity since 2008. Prior to joining Rydex Investments, he served in various capacities with WestLB Asset Management, including as an assistant portfolio manager, and worked in risk management at CIBC World Markets.He holds a B.A. in Economics from Brock University in Ontario, Canada and a Master of Science in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the ICMA Centre at the University of Reading in the U.K. Harder holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.18 6.99 8.32

