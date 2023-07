Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests substantially all (at least 80%) of its net assets in equity securities of Energy Companies that are traded in the United States and in derivatives, which primarily consist of futures contracts and options on securities, futures contracts, and stock indices. The Advisor employs a proprietary quantitative and qualitative methodology to identify Energy Companies in which to invest. The methodology utilizes screens based on price, liquidity, and tradability. Stocks are weighted using a proprietary modified capitalization weighting methodology. The portfolio may be further adjusted to comply with regulatory investment limitations or as determined appropriate by the Advisor. The Fund may invest to a significant extent in the securities of Energy Companies that have small to mid-sized capitalizations. Energy Companies are involved in all aspects of the energy industry, including the conventional areas of oil, gas, electricity, and coal, and alternative sources of energy such as nuclear, geothermal, oil shale, and solar power, and include companies that produce, transmit, market, distribute or measure energy; companies involved in providing products and services to companies in the energy field; and companies involved in the exploration of new sources of energy, conservation, and energy-related pollution control. The Fund also may purchase American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) to gain exposure to foreign Energy Companies and U.S. government securities. Investments in derivative instruments, such as futures and options, have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio because such investments may give rise to losses that exceed the amount the Fund has invested in those instruments. Financial leverage will magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with a particular reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the Fund’s portfolio. The value of the Fund’s portfolio is likely to experience greater volatility over short-term periods. While such financial leverage has the potential to produce greater gains, it also may result in greater losses, which in some cases may cause the Fund to liquidate other portfolio investments at a loss to comply with limits on leverage and asset segregation requirements imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 or to meet redemption requests. In an effort to ensure that the Fund is fully invested on a day-to-day basis, the Fund may conduct any necessary trading activity at or just prior to the close of the U.S. financial markets. As of June 30, 2022, the Fund has significant exposure to the Energy Sector, as that sector is defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard, a widely recognized industry classification methodology developed by MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC. Also, as of June 30, 2022, the Fund’s investments are concentrated (i.e., more than 25% of its assets) in securities issued by companies in the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels Industry, a separate industry within the Energy Sector.