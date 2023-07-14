Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.0%
1 yr return
6.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
Net Assets
$30 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.2%
Expense Ratio 2.32%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 240.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RYDKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.0%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|52.52%
|1 Yr
|6.4%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|33.47%
|3 Yr
|5.0%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|64.64%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|31.56%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RYDKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.5%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|54.45%
|2021
|8.0%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|48.40%
|2020
|0.5%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|33.81%
|2019
|4.1%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|65.85%
|2018
|-1.4%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|4.93%
|RYDKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYDKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|30 M
|1 M
|151 B
|93.74%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|2
|1727
|85.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.5 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|91.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.24%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|6.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYDKX % Rank
|Stocks
|73.13%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|99.59%
|Cash
|16.05%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|1.23%
|Bonds
|7.91%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|2.05%
|Other
|2.76%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|1.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.15%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|4.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|94.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYDKX % Rank
|Healthcare
|21.05%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|11.80%
|Financial Services
|19.66%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|45.38%
|Technology
|16.71%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|15.43%
|Industrials
|13.93%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|18.98%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.48%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|3.80%
|Consumer Defense
|7.56%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|63.78%
|Communication Services
|3.16%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|80.28%
|Energy
|3.13%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|91.75%
|Basic Materials
|1.33%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|87.79%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|99.17%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|98.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYDKX % Rank
|US
|73.13%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|97.37%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|99.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYDKX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|66.61%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|90.10%
|Corporate
|17.45%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.29%
|Securitized
|14.70%
|0.00%
|40.38%
|0.35%
|Government
|1.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.69%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|68.15%
|3.44%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|0.16%
|0.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RYDKX % Rank
|US
|6.73%
|0.00%
|63.04%
|2.05%
|Non US
|1.18%
|0.00%
|17.14%
|1.23%
|RYDKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.32%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|3.19%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|89.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|99.21%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|89.51%
|RYDKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|0.95%
|5.00%
|97.90%
|RYDKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RYDKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|240.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|99.23%
|RYDKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYDKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.60%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|98.53%
|RYDKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|RYDKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RYDKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.68%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|99.41%
|RYDKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2019
|$3.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.635
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2017
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Ryan A. Harder, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. Mr. Harder joined the Investment Manager in 2010.He also joined Rydex Investments in 2004 as an assistant portfolio manager, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2005 and has served in his current capacity since 2008. Prior to joining Rydex Investments, he served in various capacities with WestLB Asset Management, including as an assistant portfolio manager, and worked in risk management at CIBC World Markets.He holds a B.A. in Economics from Brock University in Ontario, Canada and a Master of Science in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the ICMA Centre at the University of Reading in the U.K. Harder holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Michael P. Byrum, CFA, Senior Vice President—Mr. Byrum has been associated with the Security Investors since 1993. Mr. Byrum was the inaugural portfolio manager for many of the Rydex products, including the Rydex leveraged and inverse funds, sector fund lineup and alternative investment portfolios. Today, Mr. Byrum continues to play an instrumental role in product development and investment strategy at Guggenheim Investments and oversees the trading, research and portfolio management activities of the quantitative strategies team, which focuses on target beta, alternative and asset allocation strategies. He is the chairman of the Investment Strategy Committee and is a member of the Risk Management Committee and Credit Review Committee. Prior to joining the Security Investors， Mr. Byrum served in a brokerage capacity with Money Management Associates, the registered investment advisor to Rushmore Funds, Inc. He earned a B.S. in finance from the Miami University of Ohio. He also has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Washington.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
