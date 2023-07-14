Unlike a traditional index fund, the Fund’s investment objective is to perform opposite the underlying index, and the Fund generally will not own the securities included in the underlying index. Instead, the Fund employs as its investment strategy a program of engaging in short sales of securities included in the underlying index and investing to a significant extent in derivative instruments, which primarily consist of equity index swaps and swaps on exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), futures contracts, and options on securities, futures contracts, and stock indices. The Advisor expects to rebalance the Fund's positions daily to maintain exposure that is opposite to that of the underlying index. While the Fund may write (sell) and purchase swaps, it expects primarily to write swaps. The Fund’s investment in derivatives serves as a substitute for directly selling short each of the securities included in the underlying index and produces inverse exposure to the underlying index. Certain of the Fund’s derivatives investments may be traded in the over-the-counter (“OTC”) market. The Fund also may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) to gain inverse exposure to international companies included in the underlying index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in financial instruments with economic characteristics that should perform opposite to the securities of companies included in the underlying index. Investments in derivative instruments, such as futures, options and swap agreements, have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio because such investments may give rise to losses that exceed the amount the Fund has invested in those instruments. Financial leverage will magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with a particular reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the Fund’s portfolio. The value of the Fund’s portfolio is likely to experience greater volatility over short-term periods. While such financial leverage has the potential to produce greater gains, it also may result in greater losses, which in some cases may cause the Fund to liquidate other portfolio investments at a loss to comply with limits on leverage and asset segregation requirements imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 or to meet redemption requests. The NASDAQ-100 Index ® is a modified capitalization-weighted index composed of 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market with capitalizations ranging from $11.5 billion to $2.2 trillion as of June 30, 2022. To the extent the Fund’s underlying index is concentrated in a particular industry the Fund will necessarily be concentrated in that industry. The industries in which the underlying index components, and thus the Fund's investments, may be concentrated will vary as the composition of the underlying index changes over time. While the Fund’s sector exposure may vary over time, as of June 30, 2022, the Fund has significant exposure to the Communication Services Sector, Consumer Discretionary Sector, and Information Technology Sector, as each sector is defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard, a widely recognized industry classification methodology developed by MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. On a day-to-day basis, the Fund may hold U.S. government securities or cash equivalents. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements with counterparties that are deemed to present acceptable credit risks. In an effort to ensure that the Fund is fully invested on a day-to-day basis, the Fund may conduct any necessary trading activity at or just prior to the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Fund is non-diversified and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer in comparison to a diversified fund. The Fund may invest a portion of its assets, and at times, a substantial portion of its assets, in other short-term fixed-income investment companies advised by the Advisor, or an affiliate of the Advisor, for various purposes, including for liquidity management purposes ( e.g ., to increase yield on liquid investments used to collateralize derivatives positions) or when such investment companies present a more cost-effective investment option than direct investments in the underlying securities. Investments in these investment companies will significantly increase the portfolio’s exposure to certain other asset categories, including: (i) a broad range of high yield, high risk debt securities rated below the top four long-term rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality (also known as “junk bonds”); (ii) securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities; (iii) collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), other asset-backed securities (including mortgage-backed securities) and similarly structured debt investments; and (iv) other short-term fixed income securities. Such investments will expose the Fund to the risks of these asset categories and increases or decreases in the value of these investments may cause the Fund to deviate from its investment objective.