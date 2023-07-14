Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.2%

1 yr return

13.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-8.1%

Net Assets

$8.18 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RYAKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rydex Russell 2000 1.5x Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Rydex Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Byrum

Fund Description

The Fund employs as its investment strategy a program of investing in the common stock of companies that are generally within the capitalization range of the underlying index and derivative instruments, which primarily consist of equity index swaps and swaps on exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), futures contracts, and options on securities, futures contracts, and stock indices. While the Fund may write (sell) and purchase swaps, it expects primarily to purchase swaps. Swap agreements and futures and options contracts, if used properly, may enable the Fund to meet its objective by increasing the Fund’s exposure to the securities included in the underlying index or to securities whose performance is highly correlated to that of the Fund's benchmark. The Advisor attempts to consistently apply leverage to increase the Fund’s exposure to 150% of the underlying index and expects to rebalance the Fund's holdings daily to maintain such exposure. As a result, the Fund’s use of derivatives and the leveraged investment exposure created by such use are expected to be significant. Certain of the Fund’s derivatives investments may be traded in the over-the-counter (“OTC”) market. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in financial instruments with economic characteristics that should perform similarly to the securities of companies included in the Fund's benchmark.Investments in derivative instruments, such as futures, options and swap agreements, have the economic effect of creating financial leverage in the Fund’s portfolio because such investments may give rise to losses that exceed the amount the Fund has invested in those instruments. Financial leverage will magnify, sometimes significantly, the Fund’s exposure to any increase or decrease in prices associated with a particular reference asset resulting in increased volatility in the value of the Fund’s portfolio. The value of the Fund’s portfolio is likely to experience greater volatility over short-term periods. While such financial leverage has the potential to produce greater gains, it also may result in greater losses, which in some cases may cause the Fund to liquidate other portfolio investments at a loss to comply with limits on leverage and asset segregation requirements imposed by the Investment Company Act of 1940 or to meet redemption requests.The Russell 2000® Index is composed of the 2,000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000® Index, representing approximately 10% of the Russell 3000® total market capitalization and consisting of capitalizations ranging from $30.7 million to $25.5 billion as of June 30, 2021. The Russell 3000® Index is composed of the 3,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by total market capitalization, representing approximately 98% of the U.S. investable equity market. To the extent the Fund’s underlying index is concentrated in a particular industry the Fund will necessarily be concentrated in that industry. The industries in which the underlying index components, and thus the Fund’s investments, may be concentrated will vary as the composition of the underlying index changes over time. While the Fund’s sector exposure may vary over time, as of June 30, 2021, the Fund has significant exposure to the Consumer Discretionary Sector, Financials Sector, Health Care Sector, Industrials Sector, Information Technology Sector, and Real Estate Sector, as each sector is defined by the Global Industry Classification Standard, a widely recognized industry classification methodology developed by MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.On a day-to-day basis, the Fund may hold U.S. government securities or cash equivalents. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements with counterparties that are deemed to present acceptable credit risks. In an effort to ensure that the Fund is fully invested on a day-to-day basis, the Fund may conduct any necessary trading activity at or just prior to the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Fund is non-diversified and, therefore, may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer in comparison to a diversified fund.The Fund may invest a portion of its assets, and at times, a substantial portion of its assets, in other short-term fixed-income investment companies advised by the Advisor, or an affiliate of the Advisor, for various purposes, including for liquidity management purposes (e.g., to increase yield on liquid investments used to collateralize derivatives positions) or when such investment companies present a more cost-effective investment option than direct investments in the underlying securities. Investments in these investment companies will significantly increase the portfolio’s exposure to certain other asset categories, including: (i) a broad range of high yield, high risk debt securities rated below the top four long-term rating categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, if unrated, determined by the Advisor to be of comparable quality (also known as “junk bonds”); (ii) securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities; (iii) collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), other asset-backed securities (including mortgage-backed securities) and similarly structured debt investments; and (iv) other short-term fixed income securities. Such investments will expose the Fund to the risks of these asset categories and increases or decreases in the value of these investments may cause the Fund to deviate from its investment objective.
RYAKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -73.5% 874.2% 61.54%
1 Yr 13.0% -66.0% 710.5% 65.48%
3 Yr -4.2%* -55.6% 84.9% 81.10%
5 Yr -8.1%* -61.9% 32.1% 78.62%
10 Yr 0.8%* -34.6% 42.5% 64.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.2% -91.0% 202.7% 40.12%
2021 -13.2% -54.6% 63.8% 88.02%
2020 6.4% -70.3% 68.6% 34.15%
2019 7.9% -19.5% 35.0% 68.13%
2018 -4.3% -23.8% 10.9% 39.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RYAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.2% -83.8% 874.2% 42.60%
1 Yr 13.0% -90.8% 710.5% 45.24%
3 Yr -4.2%* -55.3% 52.5% 76.54%
5 Yr -8.1%* -52.7% 38.2% 81.17%
10 Yr 0.8%* -45.7% 50.5% 76.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RYAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.2% -91.0% 202.7% 40.12%
2021 -13.2% -54.6% 63.8% 88.02%
2020 6.4% -70.3% 68.6% 34.15%
2019 7.9% -19.5% 35.0% 68.13%
2018 -4.3% -23.8% 10.9% 40.00%

NAV & Total Return History

RYAKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RYAKX Category Low Category High RYAKX % Rank
Net Assets 8.18 M 800 K 18.2 B 82.84%
Number of Holdings 2031 6 2041 4.29%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.77 M 765 K 28.4 B 88.96%
Weighting of Top 10 27.68% 12.6% 139.5% 87.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0.09% 13.13%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0.14% 12.81%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0.04% 12.14%
  4. Federal Home Loan Banks 0.01% 11.53%
  5. Federal Farm Credit Banks 2.45% 10.96%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0.08% 10.53%
  7. Federal Home Loan Banks 0.087% 9.34%
  8. Guggenheim Strategy II 9.30%
  9. Guggenheim Strategy II 9.30%
  10. Guggenheim Strategy II 9.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RYAKX % Rank
Stocks 		70.99% -10.88% 300.00% 66.26%
Cash 		14.31% -217.86% 110.87% 68.10%
Bonds 		8.10% 0.00% 17.08% 4.29%
Other 		6.46% -15.63% 199.03% 27.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.13% 0.00% 0.32% 4.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.99% 10.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYAKX % Rank
Healthcare 		16.48% 0.00% 100.00% 19.84%
Industrials 		15.30% 0.00% 100.00% 13.49%
Financial Services 		14.68% 0.00% 100.00% 26.98%
Technology 		13.79% 0.00% 100.00% 50.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.66% 0.00% 94.15% 52.38%
Real Estate 		9.14% 0.00% 100.00% 11.90%
Energy 		6.54% 0.00% 100.00% 12.70%
Consumer Defense 		4.08% 0.00% 52.46% 37.30%
Basic Materials 		3.79% 0.00% 100.00% 25.40%
Communication Services 		3.61% 0.00% 100.00% 42.86%
Utilities 		2.94% 0.00% 100.00% 15.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYAKX % Rank
US 		70.15% -30.65% 298.07% 59.51%
Non US 		0.84% 0.00% 200.29% 42.94%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYAKX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		63.47% 0.00% 100.00% 79.25%
Corporate 		18.41% 0.00% 28.64% 6.72%
Securitized 		16.55% 0.00% 24.07% 5.22%
Government 		1.53% 0.00% 7.50% 9.70%
Derivative 		0.02% -97.48% 4.62% 8.18%
Municipal 		0.02% 0.00% 0.02% 2.24%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RYAKX % Rank
US 		6.01% 0.00% 14.52% 4.29%
Non US 		2.09% 0.00% 2.56% 4.29%

RYAKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RYAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.71% 0.74% 5.55% 43.13%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 0.95% 82.84%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 52.34%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.03% 0.25% 25.71%

Sales Fees

RYAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.75% 4.75% 4.75% 27.27%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RYAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RYAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 0.00% 266.00% 33.33%

RYAKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RYAKX Category Low Category High RYAKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.93% 46.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RYAKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RYAKX Category Low Category High RYAKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.18% -2.77% 2.92% 73.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RYAKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RYAKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Byrum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2000

21.59

21.6%

Michael P. Byrum, CFA, Senior Vice President—Mr. Byrum has been associated with the Security Investors since 1993. Mr. Byrum was the inaugural portfolio manager for many of the Rydex products, including the Rydex leveraged and inverse funds, sector fund lineup and alternative investment portfolios. Today, Mr. Byrum continues to play an instrumental role in product development and investment strategy at Guggenheim Investments and oversees the trading, research and portfolio management activities of the quantitative strategies team, which focuses on target beta, alternative and asset allocation strategies. He is the chairman of the Investment Strategy Committee and is a member of the Risk Management Committee and Credit Review Committee. Prior to joining the Security Investors， Mr. Byrum served in a brokerage capacity with Money Management Associates, the registered investment advisor to Rushmore Funds, Inc. He earned a B.S. in finance from the Miami University of Ohio. He also has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Washington.

Ryan Harder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 14, 2008

14.22

14.2%

Ryan A. Harder, CFA, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of Security Investors. Mr. Harder joined the Investment Manager in 2010.He also joined Rydex Investments in 2004 as an assistant portfolio manager, was promoted to portfolio manager in 2005 and has served in his current capacity since 2008. Prior to joining Rydex Investments, he served in various capacities with WestLB Asset Management, including as an assistant portfolio manager, and worked in risk management at CIBC World Markets.He holds a B.A. in Economics from Brock University in Ontario, Canada and a Master of Science in International Securities, Investment and Banking from the ICMA Centre at the University of Reading in the U.K. Harder holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.79 28.9 9.84 8.67

