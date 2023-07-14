Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Utilizing a quantitative and tactical approach, the Fund implements an investment strategy that seeks to hold a diversified portfolio of securities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end investment companies and/or closed-end investment companies (“underlying funds”) within any of the following asset classes when, in the view of the Fund’s adviser, Redwood Investment Management, LLC (“Redwood” or the “Adviser”), various risk measurements show the potential to produce positive returns: domestic and international small-cap equities; growth and income equities; preferred securities; convertible bonds; high yield bonds and leveraged loans; emerging market bonds; and real estate investment trusts. During periods that the Adviser identifies as above average risk, the Fund’s assets may be moved into money market, money market funds, or U.S. government security funds. In performing its investment selection, the Adviser evaluates directional trends using quantitative models and inputs. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in open-end investment companies or ETFs that invest primarily in emerging market debt. Though it intends to invest in the securities identified above, the Fund may also invest in debt securities of any credit quality or maturity and other equity securities.
The Adviser’s quantitative strategy takes into account macro market data and other market-based inputs and metrics to seek to identify market trends. When making investment decisions for the Fund the portfolio managers consider both technical factors as well as an assessment of current market conditions and other factors.
The Fund may also invest directly or indirectly in various types of derivatives, including swap contracts as a substitute for making direct investments in underlying instruments or to reduce certain investment exposures. While Federal law limits the Fund’s bank borrowings to one-third of the Fund’s assets (which includes the borrowed amount), the use of derivatives is not limited the same manner. Federal law generally requires the Fund to segregate or “earmark” liquid assets or otherwise cover the market exposure of its derivatives, including swap contracts. The Fund may enter into a swap contract that may leverage the Fund’s portfolio to a significant degree. The Fund may also borrow money for direct investment purposes to purchase underlying securities in which the Fund invests. These derivatives and borrowing transactions could create aggregate exposure to securities for the Fund in excess of its net assets, thereby leveraging the Fund.
|RWSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RWSNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|198 M
|484 K
|72.2 B
|74.28%
|Number of Holdings
|15
|2
|20588
|31.45%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|61.4 M
|-82.8 M
|13.4 B
|59.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.40%
|10.3%
|100.0%
|53.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RWSNX % Rank
|Cash
|68.83%
|-539.12%
|41.99%
|89.77%
|Bonds
|31.16%
|0.00%
|333.36%
|99.39%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|7.79%
|211.56%
|0.92%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.97%
|33.15%
|83.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-9.78%
|94.18%
|0.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.78%
|96.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RWSNX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|68.84%
|0.00%
|81.86%
|0.15%
|Government
|31.07%
|0.00%
|95.51%
|63.82%
|Municipal
|0.10%
|0.00%
|99.96%
|83.97%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.37%
|68.85%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.58%
|91.76%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.56%
|98.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RWSNX % Rank
|US
|31.15%
|0.00%
|333.36%
|99.24%
|Non US
|0.01%
|-23.83%
|32.03%
|97.10%
|RWSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.59%
|0.09%
|4.29%
|21.49%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.39%
|97.31%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|26.86%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|RWSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|RWSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RWSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|160.00%
|2.00%
|395.00%
|95.79%
|RWSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RWSNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.55%
|35.32%
|RWSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RWSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RWSNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.97%
|-0.55%
|6.42%
|40.87%
|RWSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2020
|$1.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2018
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Richard is President of Redwood Investment Management, with two decades of senior investment management experience including portfolio management and distribution as well as company strategy and product development in both large and small firms. Richard is responsible for overseeing Redwood’s investment solutions, from initial ideation to final implementation and risk management, distribution team development and management, and is a portfolio manager of two Redwood AlphaFactor® equity funds. Richard began his career as Senior Investment Officer at Pacific Income Advisers where he was a member of the equity strategy team utilizing quantitative screening in equity portfolio management. Later Richard was a Managing Director at BlackRock, where he was a member of the Equity Operating Committee and the AMG Executive Team. Richard’s BlackRock experience included managing a 100+ member team with a nine figure P&L, turning around the firm’s closed end fund franchise including the successful launch of BlackRock’s first equity strategy closed end funds, and leading the integration of the largest retained group in BlackRock’s first investment management firm acquisition. Richard received his BA from the University of California, Berkeley, attended Washington and Lee University, School of Law and received his JD from University of San Francisco, School of Law.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Michael is a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research at Redwood Investment Management. Michael works closely with the firm’s founder and President in overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. He leads the quantitative research effort including other members of the quantitative analyst team, and is responsible for proprietary investment model algorithm design and maintenance. Michael brings extensive experience working with a variety of programming languages and database structures, as well as broad knowledge of capital markets, global macro, and quantitative analysis, from his prior experience as a head trader on a proprietary equities trading desk. In addition, Michael was also formerly the head of a statistical arbitrage strategy that traded across multiple asset classes. He studied quantitative economics and mathematics at the University of California, Irvine.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 02, 2017
4.58
4.6%
After years of personal research while working with talented investors and “allocators” in the leveraged finance ecosystem, Michael founded Redwood in 2010 as a quantitative research based money management firm with a “RiskFirst™” mandate. The initial tactical fixed-income strategy, Defensive Credit, formed the quantitative research foundation that led to the launch of Redwood’s 5-Star Morningstar rated Mutual Fund, the Redwood Managed Risk Plus L.P. hedge fund, as well as the Multi-Sector Managed Risk, and Systematic Macro Trend (SMarT) strategies. Since then, Michael has expanded Redwood’s capabilities, with additions of talented professionals, to provide tactical and strategic beta investment solutions that include Redwood’s AlphaFactor® equity strategies, fixed-income, and alternatives, as well as Redwood’s Dynamic Risk-Budget Model asset allocation portfolios. Michael is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. Prior to Redwood, Michael served as a Vice President for Riversource Investments, (now known as Columbia Management), worked in multiple roles at ING investment management, and began his career as an Analyst at UBS. He received his B.S in Finance from the University of Arizona in Tucson.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.06
|28.06
|6.32
|1.75
