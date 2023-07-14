Utilizing a quantitative and tactical approach, the Fund implements an investment strategy that seeks to hold a diversified portfolio of securities, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end investment companies and/or closed-end investment companies (“underlying funds”) within any of the following asset classes when, in the view of the Fund’s adviser, Redwood Investment Management, LLC (“Redwood” or the “Adviser”), various risk measurements show the potential to produce positive returns: domestic and international small-cap equities; growth and income equities; preferred securities; convertible bonds; high yield bonds and leveraged loans; emerging market bonds; and real estate investment trusts. During periods that the Adviser identifies as above average risk, the Fund’s assets may be moved into money market, money market funds, or U.S. government security funds. In performing its investment selection, the Adviser evaluates directional trends using quantitative models and inputs. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in open-end investment companies or ETFs that invest primarily in emerging market debt. Though it intends to invest in the securities identified above, the Fund may also invest in debt securities of any credit quality or maturity and other equity securities.

The Adviser’s quantitative strategy takes into account macro market data and other market-based inputs and metrics to seek to identify market trends. When making investment decisions for the Fund the portfolio managers consider both technical factors as well as an assessment of current market conditions and other factors.

The Fund may also invest directly or indirectly in various types of derivatives, including swap contracts as a substitute for making direct investments in underlying instruments or to reduce certain investment exposures. While Federal law limits the Fund’s bank borrowings to one-third of the Fund’s assets (which includes the borrowed amount), the use of derivatives is not limited the same manner. Federal law generally requires the Fund to segregate or “earmark” liquid assets or otherwise cover the market exposure of its derivatives, including swap contracts. The Fund may enter into a swap contract that may leverage the Fund’s portfolio to a significant degree. The Fund may also borrow money for direct investment purposes to purchase underlying securities in which the Fund invests. These derivatives and borrowing transactions could create aggregate exposure to securities for the Fund in excess of its net assets, thereby leveraging the Fund.