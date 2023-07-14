Under normal circumstances, the Fund will, directly or indirectly, invest at least 80% of its assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from regular federal income tax and may subject certain investors to alternative minimum tax. Utilizing a quantitative and tactical approach, the Fund implements a strategy that seeks to hold a diversified portfolio of primarily high-yield municipal open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, or ETFs when various risk measurements show the high yield municipal bond markets are trending upwards, and municipal money market securities or funds when the high yield municipal bond markets are trending downwards. Depending on market conditions, the Fund may be invested: (i) primarily in high yield municipal bond funds and other municipal fixed income funds with similar characteristics; (ii) primarily in short-term municipal money market fund securities; or (iii) a combination of (i) and (ii). The strategy can also invest in other fixed income assets classes such as, but not limited to, long-term, intermediate and short-term municipal funds and single state municipal funds. In performing its investment selection, the high-yield municipal asset class’s directional trends are evaluated using quantitative models and inputs. Though it intends to invest primarily in the securities identified immediately above, the Fund may invest in debt securities of any credit quality or maturity. To seek greater investment exposure to the Fund’s strategies, the Fund has the ability under federal law to leverage its portfolio by borrowing money from a bank in the amount of up to one-third of its assets (which includes the borrowed amount).

The Fund may invest directly or indirectly in various types of derivatives, including swap contracts as a substitute for making direct investments in underlying instruments or to reduce certain investment exposures. While Federal law limits the Fund’s bank borrowings to one-third of the Fund’s assets (which includes the borrowed amount), the use of derivatives is not limited the same manner. Federal law generally requires the Fund to segregate or “earmark” liquid assets or otherwise cover the market exposure of its derivatives, including swap contracts. The Fund may borrow money to enter into a swap contracts that may leverage the Fund’s portfolio to a significant degree.