Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Redwood Managed Municipal Income Fund

RWMIX | Fund

$13.64

$157 M

2.91%

$0.40

1.07%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.4%

1 yr return

-5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

Net Assets

$157 M

Holdings in Top 10

94.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.07%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 8.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RWMIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.11%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Redwood Managed Municipal Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Redwood
  • Inception Date
    Mar 09, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Cheung

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will, directly or indirectly, invest at least 80% of its assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in, or derive at least 80% of its income from, securities that are exempt from regular federal income tax and may subject certain investors to alternative minimum tax. Utilizing a quantitative and tactical approach, the Fund implements a strategy that seeks to hold a diversified portfolio of primarily high-yield municipal open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, or ETFs when various risk measurements show the high yield municipal bond markets are trending upwards, and municipal money market securities or funds when the high yield municipal bond markets are trending downwards. Depending on market conditions, the Fund may be invested: (i) primarily in high yield municipal bond funds and other municipal fixed income funds with similar characteristics; (ii) primarily in short-term municipal money market fund securities; or (iii) a combination of (i) and (ii). The strategy can also invest in other fixed income assets classes such as, but not limited to, long-term, intermediate and short-term municipal funds and single state municipal funds. In performing its investment selection, the high-yield municipal asset class’s directional trends are evaluated using quantitative models and inputs. Though it intends to invest primarily in the securities identified immediately above, the Fund may invest in debt securities of any credit quality or maturity. To seek greater investment exposure to the Fund’s strategies, the Fund has the ability under federal law to leverage its portfolio by borrowing money from a bank in the amount of up to one-third of its assets (which includes the borrowed amount).

The Fund may invest directly or indirectly in various types of derivatives, including swap contracts as a substitute for making direct investments in underlying instruments or to reduce certain investment exposures. While Federal law limits the Fund’s bank borrowings to one-third of the Fund’s assets (which includes the borrowed amount), the use of derivatives is not limited the same manner. Federal law generally requires the Fund to segregate or “earmark” liquid assets or otherwise cover the market exposure of its derivatives, including swap contracts. The Fund may borrow money to enter into a swap contracts that may leverage the Fund’s portfolio to a significant degree.

Read More

RWMIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RWMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.4% -4.3% 4.5% 99.33%
1 Yr -5.7% -16.1% 162.7% 89.78%
3 Yr -4.2%* -12.4% 47.6% 9.06%
5 Yr -2.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 72.81%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RWMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -34.7% 131.9% 2.34%
2021 -1.2% -6.0% 15.7% 16.19%
2020 -0.7% -9.6% 118.7% 98.22%
2019 1.6% -0.4% 5.8% 25.49%
2018 -0.4% -2.2% 3.3% 10.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RWMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.4% -15.5% 4.5% 95.80%
1 Yr -5.7% -16.1% 162.7% 86.25%
3 Yr -4.2%* -12.4% 47.6% 10.57%
5 Yr -2.6%* -10.0% 55.5% 75.93%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RWMIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.4% -34.7% 131.9% 2.34%
2021 -1.2% -6.0% 15.7% 16.30%
2020 -0.7% -9.6% 118.7% 98.22%
2019 1.6% -0.4% 5.8% 27.45%
2018 -0.4% -2.2% 3.3% 26.23%

NAV & Total Return History

RWMIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RWMIX Category Low Category High RWMIX % Rank
Net Assets 157 M 2.88 M 287 B 84.33%
Number of Holdings 15 1 17234 97.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 150 M -106 M 27.6 B 60.95%
Weighting of Top 10 94.74% 3.7% 123.9% 2.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity MuniCash Instl 65.10%
  2. JPMorgan Tax-Free MMkt Agency 15.83%
  3. First American Government Obligs X 5.29%
  4. JPMorgan Municipal Money Market Agency 5.14%
  5. BlackRock High Yield Municipal Instl 1.80%
  6. American Century High-Yield Muni I 0.32%
  7. Western Asset Municipal High Income I 0.32%
  8. Nuveen High Yield Municipal Bond I 0.31%
  9. Nuveen Short Duration Hi Yld Muni Bd I 0.31%
  10. Northern High Yield Muni 0.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RWMIX % Rank
Cash 		95.99% -181.13% 95.99% 0.10%
Bonds 		3.97% 3.97% 268.18% 99.91%
Stocks 		0.02% -0.55% 24.74% 24.10%
Other 		0.01% -13.23% 4.55% 8.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 45.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% 89.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWMIX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.11%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 61.11%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 61.11%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 48.31% 22.22%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 61.11%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.11%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.11%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.11%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.67% 61.11%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 50.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 66.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWMIX % Rank
US 		0.02% -0.52% 24.47% 23.05%
Non US 		0.00% -0.03% 4.86% 21.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWMIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		95.99% 0.00% 95.99% 0.10%
Municipal 		3.99% 0.00% 100.00% 9.43%
Corporate 		0.02% 0.00% 100.00% 98.10%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 42.76%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.40% 98.19%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 97.43%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWMIX % Rank
US 		3.63% 3.63% 210.09% 99.90%
Non US 		0.34% -6.54% 58.09% 95.05%

RWMIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RWMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.07% 0.01% 20.64% 19.96%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.76% 98.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

RWMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RWMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RWMIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 8.00% 2.00% 493.39% 0.56%

RWMIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RWMIX Category Low Category High RWMIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.91% 0.00% 10.82% 91.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RWMIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RWMIX Category Low Category High RWMIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.11% -1.28% 8.97% 24.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RWMIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RWMIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Cheung

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2017

5.23

5.2%

Michael is a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research at Redwood Investment Management. Michael works closely with the firm’s founder and President in overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. He leads the quantitative research effort including other members of the quantitative analyst team, and is responsible for proprietary investment model algorithm design and maintenance. Michael brings extensive experience working with a variety of programming languages and database structures, as well as broad knowledge of capital markets, global macro, and quantitative analysis, from his prior experience as a head trader on a proprietary equities trading desk. In addition, Michael was also formerly the head of a statistical arbitrage strategy that traded across multiple asset classes. He studied quantitative economics and mathematics at the University of California, Irvine.

Michael Messinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2017

5.23

5.2%

After years of personal research while working with talented investors and “allocators” in the leveraged finance ecosystem, Michael founded Redwood in 2010 as a quantitative research based money management firm with a “RiskFirst™” mandate. The initial tactical fixed-income strategy, Defensive Credit, formed the quantitative research foundation that led to the launch of Redwood’s 5-Star Morningstar rated Mutual Fund, the Redwood Managed Risk Plus L.P. hedge fund, as well as the Multi-Sector Managed Risk, and Systematic Macro Trend (SMarT) strategies. Since then, Michael has expanded Redwood’s capabilities, with additions of talented professionals, to provide tactical and strategic beta investment solutions that include Redwood’s AlphaFactor® equity strategies, fixed-income, and alternatives, as well as Redwood’s Dynamic Risk-Budget Model asset allocation portfolios. Michael is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. Prior to Redwood, Michael served as a Vice President for Riversource Investments, (now known as Columbia Management), worked in multiple roles at ING investment management, and began his career as an Analyst at UBS. He received his B.S in Finance from the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

