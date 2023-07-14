Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
7.2%
1 yr return
11.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$221 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio 1.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Adviser’s proprietary index, the Redwood AlphaFactor® Tactical International Index (the “International Index”). The International Index utilizes a quantitative, factor-based, investment methodology focused on large and middle capitalization common stocks of both developed and emerging markets outside of the United States, typically of companies with market capitalizations of greater than $2 billion. The methodology selects stocks based on a number of characteristics that include, but are not limited to, net share count reduction, free cash flow growth, dividend yield, volatility and debt/asset ratios. The International Index is rebalanced to equal weight on a quarterly basis, and reconstituted on a yearly basis. The Fund will be invested in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of developed international markets and emerging market countries or investments that are economically tied to equity securities (i.e., derivatives) such as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), equity options, swaps, convertible bonds and warrants. In seeking to track the performance of the International Index, the Fund will typically hold approximately 100 stocks in its portfolio. However, the Fund may be invested in more or less than 100 stocks at any given time and may use other equity linked securities in pursuit of its investment strategies.
The strategy used by the International Index also employs a multi-factor tactical risk management overlay that seeks to identify periods of above-average risk. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will be invested in securities of countries outside of the United States or in investments that are economically tied to such foreign securities. In response to adverse market conditions, the Fund, in tracking the International Index, may be invested for temporary, defensive purposes in money market instruments such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper and other short-term instruments, money market funds, and in short- and intermediate-term U.S. or foreign Treasury bond or bond funds. Such investments can either be direct or through investments in other investment companies, including open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund will use Solactive, AG as its index provider.
The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to approximate the investment performance of the International Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the International Index. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular country, region, industry or group of industries to the extent that the International Index concentrates in a country, region, industry or group of industries.
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.
|YTD
|7.2%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|97.46%
|1 Yr
|11.3%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|89.01%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|91.21%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|72.07%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.1%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|11.46%
|2021
|-2.2%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|86.66%
|2020
|2.5%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|54.15%
|2019
|1.0%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|98.72%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|0.52%
|YTD
|7.2%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|90.40%
|1 Yr
|11.3%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|82.11%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|91.06%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|73.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-13.1%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|11.46%
|2021
|-2.2%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|86.66%
|2020
|2.5%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|54.15%
|2019
|1.0%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|98.72%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|0.52%
|Net Assets
|221 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|73.53%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|1
|10801
|95.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|322 M
|0
|34.5 B
|37.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|1.9%
|101.9%
|4.26%
|Bonds
|71.30%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|0.28%
|Cash
|28.70%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|1.41%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|73.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|82.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|70.52%
|Cash & Equivalents
|55.75%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.39%
|Government
|44.25%
|0.00%
|44.25%
|0.29%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.61%
|99.96%
|86.67%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.51%
|83.11%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.19%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.17%
|83.11%
|US
|71.30%
|-0.01%
|71.30%
|0.28%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.08%
|71.93%
|Expense Ratio
|1.49%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|19.36%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|96.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.27%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|63.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|77.01%
|Dividend Yield
|1.61%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|88.10%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.71%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|99.42%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2021
|$1.813
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.901
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2019
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Nov 02, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Michael is a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research at Redwood Investment Management. Michael works closely with the firm’s founder and President in overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. He leads the quantitative research effort including other members of the quantitative analyst team, and is responsible for proprietary investment model algorithm design and maintenance. Michael brings extensive experience working with a variety of programming languages and database structures, as well as broad knowledge of capital markets, global macro, and quantitative analysis, from his prior experience as a head trader on a proprietary equities trading desk. In addition, Michael was also formerly the head of a statistical arbitrage strategy that traded across multiple asset classes. He studied quantitative economics and mathematics at the University of California, Irvine.
Nov 02, 2017
4.58
4.6%
After years of personal research while working with talented investors and “allocators” in the leveraged finance ecosystem, Michael founded Redwood in 2010 as a quantitative research based money management firm with a “RiskFirst™” mandate. The initial tactical fixed-income strategy, Defensive Credit, formed the quantitative research foundation that led to the launch of Redwood’s 5-Star Morningstar rated Mutual Fund, the Redwood Managed Risk Plus L.P. hedge fund, as well as the Multi-Sector Managed Risk, and Systematic Macro Trend (SMarT) strategies. Since then, Michael has expanded Redwood’s capabilities, with additions of talented professionals, to provide tactical and strategic beta investment solutions that include Redwood’s AlphaFactor® equity strategies, fixed-income, and alternatives, as well as Redwood’s Dynamic Risk-Budget Model asset allocation portfolios. Michael is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. Prior to Redwood, Michael served as a Vice President for Riversource Investments, (now known as Columbia Management), worked in multiple roles at ING investment management, and began his career as an Analyst at UBS. He received his B.S in Finance from the University of Arizona in Tucson.
Nov 02, 2017
4.58
4.6%
Richard is President of Redwood Investment Management, with two decades of senior investment management experience including portfolio management and distribution as well as company strategy and product development in both large and small firms. Richard is responsible for overseeing Redwood’s investment solutions, from initial ideation to final implementation and risk management, distribution team development and management, and is a portfolio manager of two Redwood AlphaFactor® equity funds. Richard began his career as Senior Investment Officer at Pacific Income Advisers where he was a member of the equity strategy team utilizing quantitative screening in equity portfolio management. Later Richard was a Managing Director at BlackRock, where he was a member of the Equity Operating Committee and the AMG Executive Team. Richard’s BlackRock experience included managing a 100+ member team with a nine figure P&L, turning around the firm’s closed end fund franchise including the successful launch of BlackRock’s first equity strategy closed end funds, and leading the integration of the largest retained group in BlackRock’s first investment management firm acquisition. Richard received his BA from the University of California, Berkeley, attended Washington and Lee University, School of Law and received his JD from University of San Francisco, School of Law.
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
