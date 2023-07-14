The Fund employs an investment approach designed to track the performance of the Adviser’s proprietary index, the Redwood AlphaFactor® Tactical International Index (the “International Index”). The International Index utilizes a quantitative, factor-based, investment methodology focused on large and middle capitalization common stocks of both developed and emerging markets outside of the United States, typically of companies with market capitalizations of greater than $2 billion. The methodology selects stocks based on a number of characteristics that include, but are not limited to, net share count reduction, free cash flow growth, dividend yield, volatility and debt/asset ratios. The International Index is rebalanced to equal weight on a quarterly basis, and reconstituted on a yearly basis. The Fund will be invested in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of developed international markets and emerging market countries or investments that are economically tied to equity securities (i.e., derivatives) such as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), equity options, swaps, convertible bonds and warrants. In seeking to track the performance of the International Index, the Fund will typically hold approximately 100 stocks in its portfolio. However, the Fund may be invested in more or less than 100 stocks at any given time and may use other equity linked securities in pursuit of its investment strategies.

The strategy used by the International Index also employs a multi-factor tactical risk management overlay that seeks to identify periods of above-average risk. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will be invested in securities of countries outside of the United States or in investments that are economically tied to such foreign securities. In response to adverse market conditions, the Fund, in tracking the International Index, may be invested for temporary, defensive purposes in money market instruments such as treasury bills, certificates of deposit and commercial paper and other short-term instruments, money market funds, and in short- and intermediate-term U.S. or foreign Treasury bond or bond funds. Such investments can either be direct or through investments in other investment companies, including open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). The Fund will use Solactive, AG as its index provider.

The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to attempt to approximate the investment performance of the International Index by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates the International Index. The Fund may concentrate its investments in a particular country, region, industry or group of industries to the extent that the International Index concentrates in a country, region, industry or group of industries.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.