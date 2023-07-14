Richard is President of Redwood Investment Management, with two decades of senior investment management experience including portfolio management and distribution as well as company strategy and product development in both large and small firms. Richard is responsible for overseeing Redwood’s investment solutions, from initial ideation to final implementation and risk management, distribution team development and management, and is a portfolio manager of two Redwood AlphaFactor® equity funds. Richard began his career as Senior Investment Officer at Pacific Income Advisers where he was a member of the equity strategy team utilizing quantitative screening in equity portfolio management. Later Richard was a Managing Director at BlackRock, where he was a member of the Equity Operating Committee and the AMG Executive Team. Richard’s BlackRock experience included managing a 100+ member team with a nine figure P&L, turning around the firm’s closed end fund franchise including the successful launch of BlackRock’s first equity strategy closed end funds, and leading the integration of the largest retained group in BlackRock’s first investment management firm acquisition. Richard received his BA from the University of California, Berkeley, attended Washington and Lee University, School of Law and received his JD from University of San Francisco, School of Law.