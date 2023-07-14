Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Wedgewood Fund

mutual fund
RWGIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$4.47 +0.01 +0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (RWGIX) Primary Adv (RWGFX)
RWGIX (Mutual Fund)

Wedgewood Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$4.47 +0.01 +0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (RWGIX) Primary Adv (RWGFX)
RWGIX (Mutual Fund)

Wedgewood Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$4.47 +0.01 +0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (RWGIX) Primary Adv (RWGFX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wedgewood Fund

RWGIX | Fund

$4.47

$31.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.95%

Vitals

YTD Return

21.5%

1 yr return

1.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-17.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-25.2%

Net Assets

$31.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.95%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$50,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wedgewood Fund

RWGIX | Fund

$4.47

$31.8 M

0.00%

$0.00

0.95%

RWGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -17.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -25.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wedgewood Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RiverPark Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 30, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    5142827
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Rolfe

Fund Description

The Wedgewood Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large capitalization companies that Wedgewood Partners, Inc., the Fund’s sub-adviser (“Wedgewood”), believes have above-average growth prospects. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks. The Fund considers companies with market capitalizations in excess of $5 billion to be large capitalization companies. The Fund is non-diversified and invests in a limited number of companies, generally holding securities of between 19 and 21 companies. The Fund invests primarily in the securities of U.S. companies, but it may also invest outside of the U.S.

Wedgewood seeks investments in market leaders with dominant products or services that are irreplaceable or lack substitutes in today’s economy. Wedgewood invests for the long-term, and expects to hold securities, in many cases, for more than five years.

Wedgewood’s investment process involves rigorous qualitative and quantitative inputs as well as a strict valuation and risk discipline. Wedgewood’s quantitative process seeks to differentiate among the 500-600 largest companies to separate those which exhibit factors such as above-average returns on equity, returns on capital, cash flow returns on investment, earnings per share growth and revenue growth. The qualitative process then focuses on the sustainability of the company’s business model with particular emphasis on barriers to entry, competition and relative buyer/supplier leverage. Wedgewood next uses a valuation model to forecast future performance for sales, earnings and financial position to create absolute valuation projections for the company’s intrinsic value seeking to invest in a focused (19-21 securities) portfolio of its highest conviction ideas. Positions are reduced or eliminated from the portfolio over time when long-term growth rates fall below Wedgewood’s expectations, a superior opportunity becomes available and/or appreciation results in an excessively large holding in the portfolio.

Read More

RWGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RWGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.5% -41.7% 64.0% 72.17%
1 Yr 1.6% -46.2% 77.9% 92.13%
3 Yr -17.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 95.47%
5 Yr -25.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 99.82%
10 Yr -11.8%* -16.9% 19.6% 98.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RWGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.9% -85.9% 81.6% 58.22%
2021 8.6% -31.0% 26.7% 20.15%
2020 -11.9% -13.0% 34.8% 99.91%
2019 -1.5% -6.0% 10.6% 99.17%
2018 -15.6% -15.9% 2.0% 99.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RWGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.5% -41.7% 64.0% 69.13%
1 Yr 1.6% -46.2% 77.9% 87.87%
3 Yr -17.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 95.42%
5 Yr -25.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 99.81%
10 Yr -11.8%* -16.9% 19.6% 99.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RWGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.9% -85.9% 81.6% 58.30%
2021 8.6% -31.0% 26.7% 20.07%
2020 -11.9% -13.0% 34.8% 99.91%
2019 -1.5% -6.0% 10.6% 99.17%
2018 -15.6% -15.9% 3.1% 99.90%

NAV & Total Return History

RWGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RWGIX Category Low Category High RWGIX % Rank
Net Assets 31.8 M 189 K 222 B 94.61%
Number of Holdings 21 2 3509 98.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.9 M -1.37 M 104 B 93.44%
Weighting of Top 10 62.65% 11.4% 116.5% 2.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 7.79%
  2. Apple Inc 7.28%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.14%
  4. Visa Inc Class A 6.44%
  5. Motorola Solutions Inc 6.16%
  6. Microsoft Corp 6.16%
  7. CDW Corp 5.98%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ADR 5.33%
  9. Edwards Lifesciences Corp 5.24%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 5.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RWGIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.29% 50.26% 104.50% 32.13%
Cash 		0.71% -10.83% 49.73% 62.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 21.07%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 26.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 16.15%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 15.33%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWGIX % Rank
Technology 		31.13% 0.00% 65.70% 67.46%
Financial Services 		21.45% 0.00% 43.06% 3.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.81% 0.00% 62.57% 50.00%
Communication Services 		15.04% 0.00% 66.40% 12.54%
Healthcare 		10.33% 0.00% 39.76% 73.36%
Industrials 		3.24% 0.00% 30.65% 80.82%
Energy 		3.01% 0.00% 41.09% 19.10%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 40.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 71.97%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 88.11%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 75.90%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWGIX % Rank
US 		93.96% 34.69% 100.00% 54.67%
Non US 		5.33% 0.00% 54.22% 31.48%

RWGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RWGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.95% 0.01% 20.29% 49.75%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 55.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.00% 1.02% 40.21%

Sales Fees

RWGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RWGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RWGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 0.00% 316.74% 17.79%

RWGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RWGIX Category Low Category High RWGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 25.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RWGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RWGIX Category Low Category High RWGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.27% -6.13% 1.75% 45.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RWGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RWGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Rolfe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2010

11.67

11.7%

David A. Rolfe, CFA, is the portfolio manager of RiverPark/Wedgewood. Mr. Rolfe is the Chief Investment Officer of Wedgewood. He has been responsible for Wedgewood’s strategy since its inception in 1992. Prior to that, he was an Investment Officer at Boatmen’s Trust Company in St. Louis. He holds a BSBA in Finance from the University of Missouri 1985.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×