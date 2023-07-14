Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
21.5%
1 yr return
1.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-17.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-25.2%
Net Assets
$31.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
62.7%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$50,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Wedgewood Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large capitalization companies that Wedgewood Partners, Inc., the Fund’s sub-adviser (“Wedgewood”), believes have above-average growth prospects. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks. The Fund considers companies with market capitalizations in excess of $5 billion to be large capitalization companies. The Fund is non-diversified and invests in a limited number of companies, generally holding securities of between 19 and 21 companies. The Fund invests primarily in the securities of U.S. companies, but it may also invest outside of the U.S.
Wedgewood seeks investments in market leaders with dominant products or services that are irreplaceable or lack substitutes in today’s economy. Wedgewood invests for the long-term, and expects to hold securities, in many cases, for more than five years.
Wedgewood’s investment process involves rigorous qualitative and quantitative inputs as well as a strict valuation and risk discipline. Wedgewood’s quantitative process seeks to differentiate among the 500-600 largest companies to separate those which exhibit factors such as above-average returns on equity, returns on capital, cash flow returns on investment, earnings per share growth and revenue growth. The qualitative process then focuses on the sustainability of the company’s business model with particular emphasis on barriers to entry, competition and relative buyer/supplier leverage. Wedgewood next uses a valuation model to forecast future performance for sales, earnings and financial position to create absolute valuation projections for the company’s intrinsic value seeking to invest in a focused (19-21 securities) portfolio of its highest conviction ideas. Positions are reduced or eliminated from the portfolio over time when long-term growth rates fall below Wedgewood’s expectations, a superior opportunity becomes available and/or appreciation results in an excessively large holding in the portfolio.
|Period
|RWGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|21.5%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|72.17%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|92.13%
|3 Yr
|-17.0%*
|-42.0%
|28.4%
|95.47%
|5 Yr
|-25.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.4%
|99.82%
|10 Yr
|-11.8%*
|-16.9%
|19.6%
|98.92%
* Annualized
|2022
|-35.9%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|58.22%
|2021
|8.6%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|20.15%
|2020
|-11.9%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|99.91%
|2019
|-1.5%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|99.17%
|2018
|-15.6%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|99.90%
|RWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RWGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|31.8 M
|189 K
|222 B
|94.61%
|Number of Holdings
|21
|2
|3509
|98.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.9 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|93.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.65%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|2.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RWGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.29%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|32.13%
|Cash
|0.71%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|62.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|21.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|26.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|16.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|15.33%
|Technology
|31.13%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|67.46%
|Financial Services
|21.45%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|3.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.81%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|50.00%
|Communication Services
|15.04%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|12.54%
|Healthcare
|10.33%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|73.36%
|Industrials
|3.24%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|80.82%
|Energy
|3.01%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|19.10%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|40.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|71.97%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|88.11%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|75.90%
|US
|93.96%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|54.67%
|Non US
|5.33%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|31.48%
|RWGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|49.75%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|55.59%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|40.21%
|RWGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RWGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RWGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|17.79%
|RWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RWGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.31%
|25.86%
|RWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|RWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RWGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.27%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|45.90%
|RWGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 17, 2019
|$2.840
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$2.931
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2010
11.67
11.7%
David A. Rolfe, CFA, is the portfolio manager of RiverPark/Wedgewood. Mr. Rolfe is the Chief Investment Officer of Wedgewood. He has been responsible for Wedgewood’s strategy since its inception in 1992. Prior to that, he was an Investment Officer at Boatmen’s Trust Company in St. Louis. He holds a BSBA in Finance from the University of Missouri 1985.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.17
|2.92
