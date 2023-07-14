The Wedgewood Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of large capitalization companies that Wedgewood Partners, Inc., the Fund’s sub-adviser (“Wedgewood”), believes have above-average growth prospects. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks. The Fund considers companies with market capitalizations in excess of $5 billion to be large capitalization companies. The Fund is non-diversified and invests in a limited number of companies, generally holding securities of between 19 and 21 companies. The Fund invests primarily in the securities of U.S. companies, but it may also invest outside of the U.S.

Wedgewood seeks investments in market leaders with dominant products or services that are irreplaceable or lack substitutes in today’s economy. Wedgewood invests for the long-term, and expects to hold securities, in many cases, for more than five years.

Wedgewood’s investment process involves rigorous qualitative and quantitative inputs as well as a strict valuation and risk discipline. Wedgewood’s quantitative process seeks to differentiate among the 500-600 largest companies to separate those which exhibit factors such as above-average returns on equity, returns on capital, cash flow returns on investment, earnings per share growth and revenue growth. The qualitative process then focuses on the sustainability of the company’s business model with particular emphasis on barriers to entry, competition and relative buyer/supplier leverage. Wedgewood next uses a valuation model to forecast future performance for sales, earnings and financial position to create absolute valuation projections for the company’s intrinsic value seeking to invest in a focused (19-21 securities) portfolio of its highest conviction ideas. Positions are reduced or eliminated from the portfolio over time when long-term growth rates fall below Wedgewood’s expectations, a superior opportunity becomes available and/or appreciation results in an excessively large holding in the portfolio.