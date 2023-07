David A. Rolfe, CFA, is the portfolio manager of RiverPark/Wedgewood. Mr. Rolfe is the Chief Investment Officer of Wedgewood. He has been responsible for Wedgewood’s strategy since its inception in 1992. Prior to that, he was an Investment Officer at Boatmen’s Trust Company in St. Louis. He holds a BSBA in Finance from the University of Missouri 1985.