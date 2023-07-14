Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
-1.0%
1 yr return
-1.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.5%
Net Assets
$241 M
Holdings in Top 10
59.4%
Expense Ratio 1.82%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its investment objective the Fund uses a trend-following strategy that seeks to identify the critical turning points in the markets for high yield bonds (also known as “junk bonds”) and bank loans. The Fund’s adviser, Redwood Investment Management, LLC (“Redwood” or the “Adviser”) uses a quantitatively driven process that seeks to invest in diversified high yield bond, bank loan, and other fixed income exposures with similar characteristics when the high yield bond and bank loan markets are trending upwards, and short-term fixed income securities when the high yield bond and bank loan markets are trending downwards. By tactically allocating its investments, the Fund seeks to reduce its exposure to declines in the high yield bond and bank loan markets, thereby seeking to limit downside volatility and downside loss in down-trending markets.
The Fund’s exposure to these asset classes will be achieved principally through investments in derivative instruments such as total return swaps, which may include swaps on either individual or baskets of underlying diversified high yield bond funds, high yield bond indices, high yield bond ETFs, bank loan funds, multi-sector bond funds and other fixed income funds or ETFs, and credit default swaps. A total return swap is a contract that exchanges a floating rate for the total return of a security or index in which a payer and receiver exchange the credit risk and market risk of an underlying asset for the payment of a fee. The payer owns the underlying asset, also called the reference asset, and agrees to pay the receiver the total return on the asset, including its market appreciation and coupons, while the receiver agrees to pay a set rate, which could be fixed or variable. If the reference asset depreciates, the receiver pays the depreciation to the payer because the payer has transferred default risk, credit deterioration risk and market risk to the receiver. The Fund’s exposure to the different asset classes will be achieved principally through investments in total return swaps, where the Fund will pay a counterparty a set fee in exchange for the total return of a reference asset, which will usually be indices, mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs) that are determined by the Adviser to be representative of the various fixed income classes described above. A credit default swap is a contract that enables an investor to buy or sell protection against a pre-determined issuer credit event. One party, acting as a ‘protection buyer,’ makes periodic payments, which may be based on, among other things, a fixed or floating rate of interest, to the other party, a ‘protection seller,’ in exchange for a promise by the protection seller to make a payment to the protection buyer if a negative credit event (such as a delinquent payment or default) occurs with respect to a referenced bond or group of bonds. Credit default swaps may also be structured based on the debt of a basket of issuers, rather than a single issuer, and may be customized with respect to the default event that triggers purchase or other factors. As a credit protection seller in a credit default swap contract, the Fund would be required to pay the par (or other agreed-upon) value of a referenced debt obligation to the counterparty following certain negative credit events as to a specified third-party debtor, such as default by a U.S. or non-U.S. corporate issuer on its debt obligations. In return for its obligation, the Fund would receive from the counterparty a periodic stream of payments, which may be based on, among other things, a fixed or floating rate of interest, over the term of the contract provided that no event of default has occurred. If no default occurs, the Fund would keep the stream of payments, and would have no payment obligations to the counterparty. The Fund may sell credit protection in order to earn additional income and/or to take a synthetic long position in the underlying security or basket of securities.
The Fund may also enter into credit default swap contracts as protection buyer in order to hedge against the risk of default on the debt of a particular issuer or basket of issuers or attempt to profit from a deterioration or perceived deterioration in the creditworthiness of the particular issuer(s). The purchase of credit default swaps involves costs, which will reduce the Fund’s return. In certain circumstances, credit default swaps could be used to assist in managing the duration of the Fund.
The derivative instruments in which the Fund invests may obtain their investment exposure from underlying securities of any maturity or quality, including securities rated below investment grade. The Fund may gain exposure to foreign (non-U.S.) securities, including emerging market securities, to the extent the Fund invests in derivatives of other investment companies that hold securities of foreign (non-U.S.) issuers. The short-term fixed-income securities in which the Fund invests may include corporate bonds and other corporate debt securities, asset-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies and instrumentalities, securities issued by non-U.S. governments or their agencies and instrumentalities, money market securities and other interest-bearing instruments or any derivative instrument meant to track the return of any such instrument, and cash. The Fund may invest in short-term fixed income strategies of any maturity and credit quality, including securities rated below investment grade (“junk bonds”). The Fund may not invest in money market funds or other investment companies.
The Adviser employs a total return and downside volatility management investment approach, which seeks to reduce exposure to losses in the markets while capturing gains during up-trends in these markets. However, the Fund’s downside volatility may be higher than the general global equity, fixed income, currency and commodity markets over short-term periods.
While Federal law limits the Fund’s bank borrowings to one-third of the Fund’s assets (which includes the borrowed amount), the use of derivatives is not limited the same manner. Federal law generally requires the Fund to segregate or “earmark” liquid assets or otherwise cover the market exposure of its derivatives, including swap contracts, credit default swaps, and swaptions. The Fund may borrow money to enter into a swap contracts that may leverage the Fund’s portfolio to a significant degree. In addition, the Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.
|Period
|RWDNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|87.92%
|1 Yr
|-1.7%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|58.63%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|90.13%
|5 Yr
|-4.5%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|87.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RWDNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.5%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|40.17%
|2021
|-2.6%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|90.07%
|2020
|-2.4%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|93.61%
|2019
|1.6%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|24.27%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|52.56%
|RWDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RWDNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|241 M
|100
|124 B
|68.95%
|Number of Holdings
|186
|2
|8175
|75.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|172 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|39.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|59.42%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|16.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RWDNX % Rank
|Cash
|65.35%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|6.20%
|Bonds
|33.63%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|93.08%
|Other
|1.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|8.21%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.01%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|84.73%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|93.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|95.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RWDNX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|66.18%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.19%
|Government
|25.81%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|20.55%
|Corporate
|8.01%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|85.38%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|94.51%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|99.57%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|94.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RWDNX % Rank
|US
|33.43%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|86.02%
|Non US
|0.20%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|94.81%
|RWDNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.82%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|20.29%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|92.73%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|48.83%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|55.10%
|RWDNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RWDNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|75.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RWDNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|2.87%
|RWDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RWDNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.57%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|87.60%
|RWDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RWDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RWDNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.55%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|100.00%
|RWDNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.759
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.738
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 29, 2019
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2019
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2018
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.694
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2017
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2017
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2017
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2017
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.494
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2016
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2016
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2016
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2015
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2015
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2015
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2015
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2014
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2014
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2014
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 19, 2013
8.45
8.5%
After years of personal research while working with talented investors and “allocators” in the leveraged finance ecosystem, Michael founded Redwood in 2010 as a quantitative research based money management firm with a “RiskFirst™” mandate. The initial tactical fixed-income strategy, Defensive Credit, formed the quantitative research foundation that led to the launch of Redwood’s 5-Star Morningstar rated Mutual Fund, the Redwood Managed Risk Plus L.P. hedge fund, as well as the Multi-Sector Managed Risk, and Systematic Macro Trend (SMarT) strategies. Since then, Michael has expanded Redwood’s capabilities, with additions of talented professionals, to provide tactical and strategic beta investment solutions that include Redwood’s AlphaFactor® equity strategies, fixed-income, and alternatives, as well as Redwood’s Dynamic Risk-Budget Model asset allocation portfolios. Michael is responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. Prior to Redwood, Michael served as a Vice President for Riversource Investments, (now known as Columbia Management), worked in multiple roles at ING investment management, and began his career as an Analyst at UBS. He received his B.S in Finance from the University of Arizona in Tucson.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 08, 2016
6.4
6.4%
Michael is a Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Research at Redwood Investment Management. Michael works closely with the firm’s founder and President in overseeing the development, implementation, and live risk management of Redwood’s investment strategies. He leads the quantitative research effort including other members of the quantitative analyst team, and is responsible for proprietary investment model algorithm design and maintenance. Michael brings extensive experience working with a variety of programming languages and database structures, as well as broad knowledge of capital markets, global macro, and quantitative analysis, from his prior experience as a head trader on a proprietary equities trading desk. In addition, Michael was also formerly the head of a statistical arbitrage strategy that traded across multiple asset classes. He studied quantitative economics and mathematics at the University of California, Irvine.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
