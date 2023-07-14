Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

19.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

Net Assets

$110 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$58.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RWBEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Funds Capital World Growth and Income Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    American Funds
  • Inception Date
    Aug 29, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Sung Lee

Fund Description

The fund invests primarily in common stocks of well-established companies located around the world, many of which have the potential to pay dividends. The fund invests, on a global basis, in common stocks that are denominated in U.S. dollars or other currencies. Under normal market circumstances the fund will invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of issuers domiciled in a number of countries outside the United States, and such investments may include securities domiciled in developing countries.

The fund is designed for investors seeking both capital appreciation and income. In pursuing its objective, the fund tends to invest in stocks that the investment adviser believes to be relatively resilient to market declines.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively valued companies that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.

Read More

RWBEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RWBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -35.6% 29.2% 62.64%
1 Yr 19.2% 17.3% 252.4% 64.43%
3 Yr 4.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 63.75%
5 Yr 2.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 58.79%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 61.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RWBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -24.3% 957.1% 46.69%
2021 3.5% -38.3% 47.1% 47.03%
2020 4.4% -54.2% 0.6% 60.83%
2019 5.1% -76.0% 54.1% 60.76%
2018 -3.5% -26.1% 47.8% 63.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RWBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -35.6% 29.2% 63.09%
1 Yr 19.2% 11.4% 252.4% 60.57%
3 Yr 4.7%* -3.5% 34.6% 61.68%
5 Yr 2.6%* 0.1% 32.7% 57.32%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% 59.37%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RWBEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -24.3% 957.1% 46.69%
2021 3.5% -33.1% 47.1% 47.41%
2020 4.4% -44.4% 1.8% 72.95%
2019 5.1% -6.5% 54.1% 81.99%
2018 -3.5% -14.4% 47.8% 76.40%

NAV & Total Return History

RWBEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RWBEX Category Low Category High RWBEX % Rank
Net Assets 110 B 199 K 133 B 4.17%
Number of Holdings 353 1 9075 12.22%
Net Assets in Top 10 24.7 B -18 M 37.6 B 4.19%
Weighting of Top 10 21.13% 9.1% 100.0% 80.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.73%
  2. Broadcom Inc 3.42%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.18%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.18%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.18%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.18%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.18%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.18%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.18%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RWBEX % Rank
Stocks 		95.25% 61.84% 125.47% 87.44%
Cash 		4.20% -174.70% 23.12% 15.09%
Bonds 		0.24% -1.50% 161.67% 5.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.16% -0.01% 5.28% 10.57%
Convertible Bonds 		0.14% 0.00% 4.46% 2.97%
Other 		0.01% -13.98% 19.14% 96.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWBEX % Rank
Technology 		20.49% 0.00% 49.87% 65.64%
Financial Services 		16.03% 0.00% 38.42% 32.27%
Healthcare 		12.05% 0.00% 35.42% 58.92%
Industrials 		10.07% 0.00% 44.06% 74.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.60% 0.00% 40.94% 41.41%
Consumer Defense 		8.22% 0.00% 73.28% 49.34%
Basic Materials 		7.18% 0.00% 38.60% 32.93%
Communication Services 		6.61% 0.00% 57.66% 34.03%
Energy 		5.31% 0.00% 21.15% 30.07%
Utilities 		2.68% 0.00% 29.12% 23.68%
Real Estate 		1.76% 0.00% 39.48% 33.26%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWBEX % Rank
Non US 		48.37% 0.58% 99.46% 16.74%
US 		46.88% 0.13% 103.82% 88.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWBEX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		88.67% 0.00% 100.00% 85.23%
Corporate 		10.42% 0.00% 99.70% 10.18%
Government 		0.91% 0.00% 100.00% 6.04%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 98.32%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 24.65% 96.53%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 96.53%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RWBEX % Rank
Non US 		0.20% -11.21% 30.87% 2.42%
US 		0.04% -0.01% 130.80% 6.17%

RWBEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RWBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.21% 0.01% 44.27% 48.92%
Management Fee 0.37% 0.00% 1.82% 16.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.00% 72.28%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.76% 41.37%

Sales Fees

RWBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RWBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RWBEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 0.00% 395.00% 44.72%

RWBEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RWBEX Category Low Category High RWBEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.98% 0.00% 3.26% 96.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RWBEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RWBEX Category Low Category High RWBEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.16% -4.27% 12.65% 29.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RWBEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RWBEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sung Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2006

16.34

16.3%

Sung Lee is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, he covered consumer & industrial electronics, telecom equipment, IT consulting & services, and Asian electronic components companies. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Pennsylvania State University. He also studied abroad at Kansai Gaikokugo University in Osaka, Japan. Sung is based in Singapore.

Alfonso Barroso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2007

15.34

15.3%

Alfonso Barroso is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 27 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Alfonso covered retail companies in Europe and Latin America, European real-estate and REITs, and European internet and telecommunication services. Alfonso began his career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization.

Michael Cohen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2014

7.55

7.6%

Michael Cohen is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 31 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 22 years. Earlier in his career, as an equity investment analyst at Capital, Michael covered European utilities companies, as well as companies domiciled in Israel. Before joining Capital, he was a research analyst with both Schroders and Salomon Brothers in London. He holds an MBA from the London Business School and a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics from Tel Aviv University. Michael is based in London.

Jin Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Jin Lee is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 26 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 25 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as an equity investment analyst, he covered U.S. telecommunication services, U.S. building products companies and paper & forest products and restaurants. Prior to joining Capital, he was a senior business planner for the Walt Disney Company and a consultant with L/E/K Partnership. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania graduating with honors. Jin is based in Los Angeles.

Lara Pellini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Lara Pellini is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 20 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in her career at Capital she was an equity investment analyst, covering European, Eurasian and Latin American retail and luxury goods. Lara began her career at Capital as a participant in The Associates Program, a two-year series of work assignments in various areas of the organization. Prior to joining Capital, she was a research fellow for the International Labor Organisation in Geneva, and a research assistant to the economics chair of the IULM University in Milan. She holds a master’s degree in economics of labor and industrial relations from the London School of Economics and a laurea in public relations and economics of information from the IULM University, Milan. Lara is based in London.

Leo Hee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Leo Hee is an equity portfolio manager and research director at Capital Group. He has 28 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 17 years. Earlier in his career at Capital as an equity investment analyst, he covered Asian (excluding Australia and India) insurance. Prior to joining Capital, he was a research director and portfolio manager for Schroder Investment Management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. Leo is based in Hong Kong.

Jeremy Burge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2020

2.41

2.4%

Jeremy Burge is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He is chair of Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc., part of Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital as an analyst, he covered Canadian telecom and European professional publishers, North American & European asset management and exchanges and North American e-brokers and thrifts; he also covered Canadian equities as a generalist. He has 40 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Before joining Capital, he worked at Toronto-Dominion Bank, serving as managing director.

Renaud Samyn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Renaud H. Samyn is an equity portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 20 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career he was an equity investment analyst and covered U.S. chemical, oil & gas, capital goods and industrial conglomerate companies and Australia as a generalist. Prior to joining Capital, he was a financial analyst at Morgan Stanley in London. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor' s degree from the Université libre de Bruxelles at the Solvay Business School. Renaud is based in Hong Kong.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

