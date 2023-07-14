Home
RVVHX (Mutual Fund)

Royce Small-Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.71 -0.09 -0.92%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
S (RYVFX) Primary C (RVFCX) Inv (RVVHX) Retirement (RVVRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Royce Small-Cap Value Fund

RVVHX | Fund

$9.71

$118 M

0.51%

$0.05

1.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.7%

1 yr return

13.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

12.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$118 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 53.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Royce Small-Cap Value Fund

RVVHX | Fund

$9.71

$118 M

0.51%

$0.05

1.31%

RVVHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Small-Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Mar 15, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jay Kaplan

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of small-cap companies that Royce believes are trading below its estimate of their current worth. Small-cap companies are those that have a market capitalization not greater than that of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of its most recent reconstitution. Royce focuses on companies that it believes also possess financial strength, a strong business model, and the ability to generate and effectively allocate excess free cash flow. 

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of small-cap companies, under normal circumstances. The Fund may continue to hold or, in some cases, build positions in companies with higher market capitalizations. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

RVVHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RVVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -10.6% 21.3% 21.72%
1 Yr 13.2% -16.4% 28.1% 16.56%
3 Yr 12.1%* -16.2% 112.7% 46.22%
5 Yr -2.8%* -24.6% 42.3% 62.62%
10 Yr -2.9%* -21.2% 23.2% 81.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RVVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -36.7% 212.9% 38.90%
2021 10.1% -38.4% 60.6% 47.86%
2020 -3.5% -9.3% 66.8% 96.31%
2019 3.5% -5.9% 7.6% 77.35%
2018 -3.8% -12.3% -1.2% 16.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RVVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -12.9% 21.3% 21.08%
1 Yr 13.2% -16.4% 46.4% 15.88%
3 Yr 12.1%* -16.2% 112.7% 44.85%
5 Yr -2.8%* -19.1% 42.3% 72.20%
10 Yr -2.9%* -10.1% 23.2% 89.94%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RVVHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.1% -36.7% 212.9% 38.90%
2021 10.1% -38.4% 60.6% 47.86%
2020 -3.5% -7.6% 66.8% 96.77%
2019 3.5% -5.9% 7.6% 77.35%
2018 -3.8% -12.3% -1.2% 44.53%

NAV & Total Return History

RVVHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RVVHX Category Low Category High RVVHX % Rank
Net Assets 118 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 76.61%
Number of Holdings 96 10 1551 57.92%
Net Assets in Top 10 25.3 M 812 K 2.82 B 78.09%
Weighting of Top 10 20.46% 4.8% 95.7% 46.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. OneWater Marine Inc Class A 2.57%
  2. PulteGroup Inc 2.48%
  3. Insight Enterprises Inc 2.48%
  4. Sanmina Corp 2.47%
  5. PC Connection Inc 2.43%
  6. Shoe Carnival Inc 2.40%
  7. Rent-A-Center Inc 2.40%
  8. Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc 2.33%
  9. Primoris Services Corp 2.33%
  10. Miller Industries Inc. 2.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RVVHX % Rank
Stocks 		96.70% 14.38% 100.16% 72.23%
Cash 		3.30% -52.43% 47.85% 26.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 88.94%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 86.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 88.72%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 88.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RVVHX % Rank
Technology 		21.89% 0.00% 34.03% 2.41%
Financial Services 		21.88% 0.00% 35.71% 60.83%
Industrials 		19.51% 0.65% 48.61% 33.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.10% 0.00% 51.62% 16.41%
Healthcare 		8.53% 0.00% 25.76% 19.91%
Energy 		4.67% 0.00% 29.42% 78.12%
Consumer Defense 		2.37% 0.00% 13.22% 76.81%
Communication Services 		2.14% 0.00% 24.90% 58.42%
Real Estate 		1.01% 0.00% 44.41% 90.59%
Basic Materials 		0.90% 0.00% 67.30% 97.37%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 97.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RVVHX % Rank
US 		92.46% 11.42% 100.16% 74.19%
Non US 		4.24% 0.00% 78.53% 37.74%

RVVHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RVVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.05% 37.36% 40.61%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 96.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 25.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

RVVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RVVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 90.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RVVHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 53.00% 7.00% 252.00% 55.56%

RVVHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RVVHX Category Low Category High RVVHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.51% 0.00% 7.65% 91.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RVVHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RVVHX Category Low Category High RVVHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.20% -1.43% 4.13% 66.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RVVHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RVVHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jay Kaplan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Mr. Kaplan has been portfolio manager since 2011 and was previously assistant portfolio manager (2005-2011). His employer at Royce since 2000. Prior to joining the firm, he spent 12 years with Prudential Financial, most recently as a managing director and portfolio manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

