Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
19.4%
1 yr return
18.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-11.3%
Net Assets
$193 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.2%
Expense Ratio 1.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 50.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of companies with stock market capitalizations up to $7.5 billion that Royce believes have above-average growth prospects. Royce also considers the extent to which such companies are trading below its estimate of their current worth and/or have the potential for higher internal rates of return or improved profit margins.
The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with stock market capitalizations up to $7.5 billion, under normal circumstances. The Fund may continue to hold or, in some cases, build positions in companies with market capitalizations of more than $7.5 billion. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|RVPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.4%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|7.24%
|1 Yr
|18.8%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|8.74%
|3 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|74.48%
|5 Yr
|-11.3%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|90.56%
|10 Yr
|-8.4%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|95.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|RVPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.9%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|71.33%
|2021
|-11.1%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|86.55%
|2020
|10.5%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|31.36%
|2019
|4.6%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|60.59%
|2018
|-8.9%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|98.29%
|Period
|RVPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|RVPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RVPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|193 M
|183 K
|28 B
|72.58%
|Number of Holdings
|97
|6
|1336
|47.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|48.4 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|74.25%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.21%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|61.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RVPIX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.27%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|66.39%
|Cash
|3.72%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|27.42%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|43.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|53.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|41.81%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|41.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RVPIX % Rank
|Technology
|34.31%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|8.53%
|Healthcare
|26.53%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|17.22%
|Industrials
|15.95%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|63.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.91%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|93.81%
|Financial Services
|5.78%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|61.20%
|Basic Materials
|3.88%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|25.75%
|Communication Services
|3.37%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|28.76%
|Consumer Defense
|2.75%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|72.24%
|Real Estate
|0.51%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|70.23%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|57.36%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|84.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RVPIX % Rank
|US
|78.61%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|95.32%
|Non US
|17.66%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|2.84%
|RVPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.41%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|31.19%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|87.10%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.79%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|RVPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RVPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RVPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|50.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|45.91%
|RVPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RVPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|45.32%
|RVPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RVPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RVPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.88%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|1.02%
|RVPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.289
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2006
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Skinner is a portfolio manager at Royce & Associates, LLC, his employer since 2002. Previously Vice President of Institutional Sales at JP Morgan Chase (since 2000). Prior to joining the firm, he co-founded and managed a small cap-focused hedge fund for Accrete Capital, LLC. From 1994 to 2000, he worked for Merrill Lynch/Mercury Asset Mgmt as managing director and senior portfolio manager. Skinner holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
