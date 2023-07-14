Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of companies with stock market capitalizations up to $7.5 billion that Royce believes have above-average growth prospects. Royce also considers the extent to which such companies are trading below its estimate of their current worth and/or have the potential for higher internal rates of return or improved profit margins.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with stock market capitalizations up to $7.5 billion, under normal circumstances. The Fund may continue to hold or, in some cases, build positions in companies with market capitalizations of more than $7.5 billion. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.