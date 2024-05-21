Home
Trending ETFs

Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund

mutual fund
RVPHX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$7.23 -0.05 -0.69%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Instl (RVPIX)
Name

As of 05/21/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund

RVPHX | Fund

$7.23

$186 M

-

1.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

21.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

Net Assets

$186 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RVPHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Royce
  • Inception Date
    Mar 22, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Investor
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of companies with stock market capitalizations up to $7.5 billion that it believes have above-average growth prospects. Royce also considers the extent to which such companies are trading below its estimate of their current worth and/or have the potential for higher internal rates of return or improved profit margins.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with stock market capitalizations up to $7.5 billion, under normal circumstances. The Fund may continue to hold or, in some cases, build positions in companies with market capitalizations of more than $7.5 billion. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.

Read More

RVPHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RVPHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 21.9% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -4.9%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 9.2%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 8.1%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RVPHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 17.0% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -34.9% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -21.0% N/A N/A N/A
2020 34.7% N/A N/A N/A
2019 19.7% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RVPHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 21.9% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -4.9%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 9.2%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 8.1%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RVPHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 21.6% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -32.1% N/A N/A N/A
2021 8.1% N/A N/A N/A
2020 49.6% N/A N/A N/A
2019 23.9% N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RVPHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RVPHX Category Low Category High RVPHX % Rank
Net Assets 186 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 86 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 46.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 24.42% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FTAI Aviation Ltd 3.03%
  2. VSE Corp 2.94%
  3. JFrog Ltd 2.70%
  4. Freshpet Inc 2.49%
  5. CyberArk Software Ltd 2.37%
  6. FIXED INC CLEARING CORP.REPO 2.33%
  7. Distribution Solutions Group Inc 2.22%
  8. DraftKings Inc 2.19%
  9. Texas Roadhouse Inc 2.11%
  10. Impinj Inc 2.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RVPHX % Rank
Stocks 		98.38% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		2.33% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.45% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RVPHX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RVPHX % Rank
US 		92.13% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		6.25% N/A N/A N/A

RVPHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RVPHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RVPHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RVPHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RVPHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RVPHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RVPHX Category Low Category High RVPHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RVPHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annual

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RVPHX Category Low Category High RVPHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RVPHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RVPHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

