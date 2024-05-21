Dividend Investing Ideas Center
8.6%
1 yr return
21.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.2%
Net Assets
$186 M
Holdings in Top 10
24.4%
Expense Ratio 1.27%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Royce Investment Partners (“Royce”), the Fund’s investment adviser, invests the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities of companies with stock market capitalizations up to $7.5 billion that it believes have above-average growth prospects. Royce also considers the extent to which such companies are trading below its estimate of their current worth and/or have the potential for higher internal rates of return or improved profit margins.
The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of companies with stock market capitalizations up to $7.5 billion, under normal circumstances. The Fund may continue to hold or, in some cases, build positions in companies with market capitalizations of more than $7.5 billion. Although the Fund generally focuses on securities of U.S. companies, it may invest up to 25% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in securities of companies headquartered in foreign countries. The Fund may invest in other investment companies that invest primarily in equity securities. The Fund may sell securities to, among other things, secure gains, limit losses, redeploy assets into what Royce deems to be more promising opportunities, and/or manage cash levels in the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|RVPHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.6%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|21.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|-4.9%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|9.2%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|8.1%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RVPHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|17.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|-34.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|-21.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|34.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|19.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|RVPHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2023
|21.6%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2022
|-32.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|8.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|49.6%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|23.9%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RVPHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RVPHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|186 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|86
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|46.6 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|24.42%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RVPHX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.38%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|2.33%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1.45%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RVPHX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RVPHX % Rank
|US
|92.13%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|6.25%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RVPHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.27%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RVPHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RVPHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RVPHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RVPHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RVPHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RVPHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annual
|RVPHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RVPHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|RVPHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 14, 2023
|$0.110
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 14, 2023
|$0.139
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$3.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$1.143
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.285
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.375
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 13, 2018
|$2.762
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 14, 2017
|$0.062
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 14, 2017
|$2.221
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.005
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 15, 2016
|$1.251
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.319
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 17, 2015
|$2.433
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.288
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 17, 2014
|$2.993
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 05, 2013
|$1.345
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 05, 2013
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2011
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2010
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.060
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 09, 2008
|$0.115
|CapitalGainLongTerm
|Dec 07, 2007
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2007
|$0.316
|CapitalGainShortTerm
|Dec 07, 2007
|$0.267
|CapitalGainLongTerm
