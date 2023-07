The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, bonds, municipal securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, and obligations of U.S. and foreign governments and their agencies. The Fund may invest in securities with fixed, floating or variable rates of interest. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in securities that are non-investment grade (high yield/junk bond).

The Fund typically seeks to maintain a duration of 6 to 18 months. Duration is a measure of price sensitivity of a debt security or a portfolio of debt securities relative to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. The Fund may invest in securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers. The Fund will normally invest in a portfolio of fixed income securities denominated in U.S. Dollars but may invest in securities denominated in currencies of other countries.

In addition, the Fund may invest its assets in derivatives, which are instruments that have a value derived from or directly linked to an underlying asset, such as equity securities, bonds, commodities, currencies, interest rates, or market indices. In particular, the Fund may use interest rate futures to manage portfolio risk. The Fund’s exposure to derivatives will vary. For purposes of meeting its 80% investment policy, the Fund may include derivatives that have characteristics similar to the Fund’s direct investments.

The Advisor uses a bottom-up, fundamental process combined with top-down risk management tools designed to meet the objectives of high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital over the long term. The Advisor will also make active allocation decisions by focusing on sector targets, yield curve exposure and duration of the Fund’s portfolio.

As part of the investment process, the Advisor takes environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into account through an integrated approach within the investment team’s fundamental investment analysis framework.

ESG factors considered may include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) corporate governance; (ii) employee health and safety; (iii) human rights; and (iv) environmental management. The Fund may from time to time invest in derivatives, cash, money market instruments and other similar instruments where ESG integration may not be applicable due to the nature of such instruments.