The Adviser attempts, under normal circumstances, to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in a concentrated portfolio (i.e., a portfolio consisting of a relatively small number of holdings) of equity securities and options on equity securities. The Fund’s investments in equity securities (“Equity Securities”) include common stocks, preferred stocks, exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that focus their investments in Equity Securities, depositary receipts evidencing ownership of common stocks, and securities convertible into common stocks. The Fund may invest in foreign Equity Securities (including equity securities from emerging markets). The Fund’s Equity Securities, both domestic and foreign, may include companies of any market capitalization. The Fund intends to use ETFs to equitize cash (i.e., obtain exposure to the equity markets and maintain liquidity while the Adviser seeks out long-term value investments for the Fund), gain exposure to certain market indexes and sectors, or for other investment purposes, such as index credit spreads (i.e., the investment process of buying and selling options on ETFs that track the market (i.e., S&P 500 Index) in order to hedge against overall market risk) or to marry a short index position against a long equity position (i.e., short an ETF that is representative of the Fund’s long portfolio in order to reduce the risk of the Fund’s long portfolio). The Adviser may write puts, covered calls and utilize other structured products to gain exposure to security positions at more advantageous prices than offered by the equity markets alone, as well as to generate income or hedge against market and security risks. A covered call is an options strategy where the Fund owns a long position in an asset and writes (sells) call options on that same asset to generate an income stream. The Fund may also invest up to 15% of its net assets in private companies.

The Adviser uses fundamental analysis to establish a reasonable value (i.e., intrinsic value) for securities of companies that appear to be temporarily undervalued by the market but have a favorable outlook for long-term growth. The Adviser focuses on the underlying financial condition and growth prospects of individual companies, including future earnings, free cash flow, and dividends. The Fund may also invest in companies that have experienced an event that has caused the security price to decline well below the Adviser’s intrinsic value for such company. In these situations, the Adviser expects the securities of a company to appreciate over time due to company-specific developments rather than general business conditions or market events. The Adviser may remove a security from the Fund when its investment analysis indicates that the security is priced near or above its intrinsic value or better investment opportunities are available.

The Fund’s investments in Equity Securities will typically include a structured product overlay component. The overlay component will use options to obtain or substitute for Equity Securities’ exposures that the Adviser is seeking to establish for the Fund. This structured overlay component is typically executed by utilizing short cash secured put options as a means to purchase Equity Securities for the Fund while equity-secured covered calls are used by the Fund when selling Fund holdings. The overlay component is designed to manage risk while the Adviser is building its position in an Equity Security or exiting a position in an Equity Security. The Adviser believes the overlay component will reduce volatility in the Fund without significantly hindering performance. In implementing its option premium collection strategy, the Fund will sell (write) a put option (this creates a short position) that is covered by cash or a liquid security. The Fund will sell such puts when the Adviser believes the price of the security is below its intrinsic value. This strategy is designed to generate and collect option premium and provide the potential to purchase the underlying security. Similarly, the Fund will sell (write) a call on one of its existing positions in order to sell an existing position or generate additional income. The Adviser’s risk/reward analysis for option position entry, closing, and risk management adjustments will consider such factors as: option implied volatility (a measure of expected future volatility that is implied by options prices), option premiums, option delta (the sensitivity of an option’s price to a change in the price of the underlying security), option duration, security valuations, and perceived market risks. The option premium collection strategy may result in the generation of positive returns for the Fund; however, it is possible the Fund could lose its entire investment in this strategy. In addition, the Fund may experience price volatility that exceeds premiums received during any given year.

The Fund’s use of various options strategies may result in “leveraging” the portfolio or increasing stock market exposure. This can occur when the Fund buys call options on individual stocks or market indices. The maximum exposure of the Fund to stocks, either directly through purchases of stock or indirectly through option positions, is not expected to exceed 200% of its net assets. This means that the value of the underlying positions represented by options is not expected to exceed 200% of the value of the Fund’s net assets at the time of investment.

The Fund’s use of various options strategies will require it to comply with any collateral requirements set by its prime brokers. To comply with these requirements, the Fund will maintain a segregated account with its custodian that will hold cash or high-grade securities to collateralize its options (derivative) positions as required by current Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) rules or staff interpretations. As a result, the Fund will typically maintain high levels of cash or liquid assets (such as U.S. Treasury bills, money market accounts, repurchase agreements, certificates of deposit, high-quality commercial paper, and money market funds) for collateral needs. The Fund will modify its asset segregation policies as necessary to ensure compliance with any changes in the positions taken by the SEC or its staff.

The Fund’s portfolio, in particular the options component, will be actively managed by the Adviser and may be rebalanced on a frequent basis. The Adviser sets pre-determined thresholds for portfolio weightings and will actively manage the Fund’s portfolio to stay within those thresholds. The Fund’s portfolio weightings are determined based on such factors as the Adviser’s expectations for the performance of particular portfolio holdings, the Fund’s investment time horizon, and current market conditions.

The Fund will be managed as a non-diversified fund and its portfolio will consist of a relatively small number of holdings – generally between 5 and 20 holdings, which includes issuers underlying the Fund’s investments in options contracts. The Fund may invest in, and may shift among, asset classes and market sectors. The portion of the Fund’s net assets invested at any given time in securities of issuers engaged in industries within a particular business sector may be affected by valuation considerations and other investment characteristics of that sector. As a result, the Fund’s investments in various business sectors generally will change over time, and a significant allocation to any particular sector does not represent an investment policy or investment strategy to focus its investments in that sector. In addition, the Fund’s investments may represent a small number of sectors.

Although the Fund normally holds a concentrated portfolio of Equity Securities and/or options on Equity Securities, the Fund is not required to be fully invested in such securities and may maintain a significant portion of its total assets in cash and securities generally considered to be cash equivalents. In certain market conditions, such as when the Adviser believes that appropriate investment opportunities are not available, the Adviser may determine that it is appropriate for the Fund to hold a significant cash position for an extended period.