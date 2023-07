The Fund has a non-fundamental policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities. The Fund invests principally in common stocks of large and medium capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund defines large and medium capitalization stocks as stocks of those companies represented by the Russell 1000 ® Index or within the capitalization range of the Russell 1000 ® Index. The Fund pursues a “sustainable” investment strategy that takes into account environmental, social and governance “ ESG ” ) considerations. In particular, the Fund's investment strategy seeks to tilt the portfolio toward companies that are

expected to contribute to, and benefit from, a transition to a low carbon emission producing economy and away from companies with the greatest exposure to potential negative impacts of such a transition. The Fund's sustainability goals are combined in RIM’s proprietary portfolio construction process, which identifies the combination of securities that best achieves the sustainability goals while minimizing transaction costs and deviation from the money managers’ security selection. The Fund may employ long-short equity strategies pursuant to which it sells securities short.