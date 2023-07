The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by opportunistically investing in a broad range of fixed income securities across sectors, the globe and the credit quality and maturity spectrums, with an emphasis on higher-yielding securities. The Fund’s fixed income investments may include U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt securities, Yankee Bonds (dollar-denominated obligations issued in the U.S. by non-U.S. banks and corporations), fixed income securities issued or

guaranteed by the U.S. government (including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities and zero coupon securities) or by non-U.S. governments, or by any U.S. government or non-U.S. government agency or instrumentality (including emerging markets sovereign debt), emerging markets debt securities (including Brady Bonds), high yield fixed income securities, investment grade fixed income securities, “distressed” debt securities and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in other asset classes in order to seek to achieve its objective, including equity securities. The Fund is managed with a benchmark agnostic approach, meaning that the Fund’s benchmark is not determinative of what instruments and asset classes are selected for the Fund. As a result, the Fund’s relative performance may have wider deviation from the benchmark’s performance than would a fund that seeks to track the performance of its benchmark.

Russell Investment Management, LLC ( “ RIM ” ) provides or oversees the provision of all investment advisory and portfolio management services for the Fund. The Fund is advised by RIM and multiple money managers unaffiliated with RIM pursuant to a multi-manager approach. RIM may change a Fund's asset allocation at any time. The Fund’s money managers select the individual portfolio instruments for the assets assigned to them. RIM manages assets not allocated to money manager strategies and utilizes quantitative and/or rules-based processes and qualitative analysis to assess Fund characteristics and invest in securities and instruments which provide the desired exposures. RIM may use strategies based on indexes. RIM also manages the Fund's cash balances.