RTSGX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica Small Cap Growth

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.68 -0.05 -0.74%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (ISCGX) Primary A (ASGTX) Inst (TSPIX) C (CSGTX) Inst (TSPTX) Retirement (RTSGX) Retirement (TSPRX) Retirement (TSPFX) (RTSUX)

Vitals

YTD Return

16.0%

1 yr return

8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$157 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RTSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica Small Cap Growth
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Jul 25, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    W. Doenges

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowing, if any, for investment purposes) in stocks of small capitalization companies. The fund’s sub-adviser, Ranger Investment Management, L.P. (the “sub-adviser”), primarily focuses on seeking to identify high quality, high-growth small capitalization companies. The sub-adviser considers small capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations that, at the time of initial purchase, have either market capitalizations between $100 million and $2 billion or within the range of the Russell 2000® Growth Index1, which as of May 28, 2021, the most recent reconstitution date of the index, was between $66 million and $8.8 billion.The sub-adviser’s approach to security selection seeks quality growth companies by implementing a “bottom-up”, fundamental research driven security selection process. The sub-adviser’s focus is to attempt to identify companies with characteristics such as high recurring revenue, steady and/or accelerating sales growth, strong balance sheets and free cash flows, stable/expanding margins, and superior return on equity/return on invested capital.In addition to the extensive quantitative analysis, careful consideration is given to qualitative analysis. The sub-adviser incorporates a preference towards companies with certain qualitative characteristics such as conservative accounting practices, seasoned management team with high corporate integrity, sustainable competitive advantage and ability to grow market share, sound corporate governance, and unique demand drivers. Once these quantitative and qualitative characteristics are analyzed, the sub-adviser then determines whether it believes a company is undervalued and has sufficient upside to the stock price to warrant an investment. The fund is managed using the growth style of investing. At any given time, growth stocks may be out of favor and underperform the overall equity market.The sub-adviser also views environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as another input alongside traditional fundamental financial analysis when making investment decisions. The sub-adviser evaluates a company's ESG strengths and weaknesses based on its internal research process, public company documents, websites, SEC filings, third-party research, and conversations with management. The sub-adviser seeks to identify financially material ESG risks and/or opportunities for each company and the potential for financial impacts. The sub-adviser's ESG analysis is subjective and ESG factors are not determinative in the sub-adviser’s investment process. The sub-adviser may conclude that other attributes of a company outweigh factors when making investment decisions.The fund may invest in foreign securities through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and generally will not invest more than 10% of the fund’s assets in foreign securities. The fund only invests in securities traded on U.S. exchanges.1 “Russell®” and other service marks and trademarks related to the Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies.
Read More

RTSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RTSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -21.9% 50.1% 21.89%
1 Yr 8.6% -72.8% 36.6% 67.90%
3 Yr -1.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 37.15%
5 Yr -2.3%* -42.7% 12.5% 36.85%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RTSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -82.1% 547.9% 66.89%
2021 2.8% -69.3% 196.9% 18.79%
2020 6.9% -28.2% 32.1% 74.91%
2019 5.0% -3.2% 9.3% 52.12%
2018 -3.7% -14.5% 20.4% 48.95%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RTSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.0% -24.8% 50.1% 21.21%
1 Yr 8.6% -72.8% 36.6% 66.05%
3 Yr -1.2%* -54.3% 47.2% 37.15%
5 Yr -2.3%* -42.7% 14.6% 46.57%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RTSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -82.1% 547.9% 66.89%
2021 2.8% -69.3% 196.9% 18.79%
2020 6.9% -28.2% 32.1% 74.91%
2019 5.0% -3.2% 9.3% 52.12%
2018 -3.7% -14.5% 20.4% 63.81%

NAV & Total Return History

RTSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RTSGX Category Low Category High RTSGX % Rank
Net Assets 157 M 183 K 28 B 76.09%
Number of Holdings 48 6 1336 90.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 55.3 M 59 K 2.7 B 71.24%
Weighting of Top 10 35.13% 5.9% 100.0% 11.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WNS (Holdings) Ltd ADR 4.58%
  2. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp 4.23%
  3. Qualys Inc 3.75%
  4. Medpace Holdings Inc 3.70%
  5. Saia Inc 3.70%
  6. Workiva Inc Class A 3.32%
  7. EVO Payments Inc Class A 3.31%
  8. Skyline Champion Corp 3.30%
  9. e.l.f. Beauty Inc 3.28%
  10. Simulations Plus Inc 3.26%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RTSGX % Rank
Stocks 		95.22% 77.52% 101.30% 81.94%
Cash 		4.78% -1.30% 22.49% 12.88%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 41.47%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 51.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 39.97%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 39.30%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RTSGX % Rank
Technology 		30.05% 2.91% 75.51% 20.07%
Healthcare 		24.78% 0.00% 47.90% 37.46%
Industrials 		11.79% 0.00% 36.64% 87.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.55% 0.00% 40.68% 78.93%
Consumer Defense 		8.57% 0.00% 13.56% 3.68%
Financial Services 		7.53% 0.00% 42.95% 36.45%
Energy 		5.48% 0.00% 55.49% 14.88%
Basic Materials 		1.58% 0.00% 10.30% 70.07%
Communication Services 		0.68% 0.00% 15.31% 74.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 56.69%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 83.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RTSGX % Rank
US 		93.20% 67.06% 99.56% 54.68%
Non US 		2.02% 0.00% 26.08% 71.24%

RTSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RTSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.05% 27.56% 72.37%
Management Fee 0.87% 0.05% 4.05% 74.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 7.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

RTSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RTSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RTSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 3.00% 439.00% 33.66%

RTSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RTSGX Category Low Category High RTSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 43.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RTSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RTSGX Category Low Category High RTSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.48% -4.08% 1.10% 29.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RTSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RTSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

W. Doenges

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2012

9.75

9.8%

Conrad Doenges joined Ranger Investments Management, L.P. in 2004 and serves as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Doenges served as a Partner, Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer of John McStay Investment Counsel. Mr. Doenges was employed by John McStay Investment Counsel between 1998 and 2004 and throughout his tenure was responsible for portfolio management, research, new business development and client service. Between 1996 and 1998, Mr. Doenges served as President of Newcastle Capital Management, a boutique investment research firm that serviced clients including Friess Associates and John McStay Investment Counsel. From 1991 to the time he established Newcastle Capital Management, Mr. Doenges worked as an analyst for Friess Associates. Between 1988 and 1991 Mr. Doenges served as an associate with Nations Bank (later renamed Bank of America). Mr. Doenges graduated from Davidson College with a B.A. degree in History.

Joseph LaBate

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Mr. LaBate joined Ranger in 2002 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager. His primary research focus is on healthcare, producer durables and materials. Prior to joining Ranger, Mr. LaBate served as a Portfolio Manager for RedHawk Advisors LLC and conducted fundamental equity research with a focus on small-cap healthcare securities. Mr. LaBate earned a B.S. degree in Finance (Cum Laude) from Siena College in 1996 and an M.B.A. degree from Southern Methodist University in 2002.

Andrew Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2017

5.25

5.3%

Mr. Hill joined Ranger in 2003 and currently serves as a Portfolio Manager. His primary research focus is on financial services, oil and gas, and energy. Prior to joining the Ranger team in 2003, Mr. Hill served as a Research Analyst for Ranger Capital affiliated investment funds. Mr. Hill earned a B.A degree (Phi Beta Kappa) in Economics from Vanderbilt University in 1996.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

