Mr. Lewis, Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the funds since joining American Century in 2010 as an investment analyst and became a senior investment analyst in February 2014. He became a portfolio manager in November 2014. Before joining American Century, Mr. Lewis attended the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University from 2008 to 2010, where he obtained his MBA. He also has a bachelor's degree in business administration from The College of William & Mary. He is a CFA charterholder.