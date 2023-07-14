Home
Trending ETFs

ProFunds Rising Rates Opportunity 10 Fund

mutual fund
RTPSX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$13.59 +0.07 +0.52%
primary theme
Inverse Bond
share class
Inv (RTPIX) Primary S (RTPSX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ProFunds Rising Rates Opportunity 10 Fund

RTPSX | Fund

$13.59

$5.87 M

0.00%

3.69%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

8.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$5.87 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$15,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RTPSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -2.77%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ProFunds Rising Rates Opportunity 10 Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    ProFunds
  • Inception Date
    Jan 10, 2005
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    S
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Alexander Ilyasov

Fund Description

The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProFund Advisors believes, in combination, should produce daily returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below. The Fund expects that its cash balances maintained in connection with the use of financial instruments will typically be held in money market instruments.Derivatives — The Fund invests in derivatives, which are financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), interest rates or indexes. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting debt in order to seek returns for a single day that are inverse (-1x) to the returns of the Note for that day. These derivatives principally include:Swap Agreements — Contracts entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year. In a standard “swap” transaction, two parties agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on particular predetermined investments or instruments. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount invested in a “basket” of securities or an ETF representing a particular index.Futures Contracts — Standardized contracts traded on, or subject to the rules of, an exchange that call for the future delivery of a specified quantity and type of asset at a specified time and place or, alternatively, may call for cash settlement.Money Market Instruments — The Fund invests in short-term cash instruments that have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles, for example:U.S. Treasury Bills — U.S. government securities that have initial maturities of one year or less, and are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.Repurchase Agreements — Contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as a short-term investment vehicle for cash positions.ProFund Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing. Using this approach, ProFund Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce daily returns consistent with the Fund’s daily investment objective.The Fund may gain inverse exposure to only a representative sample of securities or may invest in securities other than the Long Bond or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of a multiple of the inverse of the single day returns of the Long Bond. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProFund Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProFund Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide inverse exposure to the single day returns of the Note, consistent with its investment objective, without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, measured as the time the Fund calculates its NAV to the next time the Fund calculates its NAV, and not for any other period.The Fund seeks to engage in daily rebalancing to position its portfolio so that its exposure to the Note is consistent with the Fund’s daily investment objective. The time and manner in which the Fund rebalances its portfolio may vary from day to day at the discretion of ProFund Advisors, depending on market conditions and other circumstances. The Note’s movements during the day will affect whether the Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced. For example, if the Note has risen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should fall (assuming there were no shares issued). As a result, the Fund’s inverse exposure will need to be decreased. Conversely, if the Note has fallen on a given day, net assets of the Fund should rise (assuming there were no share redemptions). As a result, the Fund’s inverse exposure will need to be increased.Daily rebalancing and the compounding of each day’s return over time means that the return of the Fund for a period longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period.This will very likely differ in amount, and possibly even direction, from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the Note for the same period. The Fund will lose money if the Note’s performance is flat over time.The Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of the Note, as a result of daily rebalancing, the Note’s volatility, compounding of each day’s return and other factors. See “Principal Risks” below.Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.
Read More

RTPSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RTPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -6.2% 1.5% 18.18%
1 Yr 8.3% -6.2% 21.2% 68.18%
3 Yr 6.4%* -6.2% 98.9% 72.73%
5 Yr -1.2%* -8.1% 38.7% 50.00%
10 Yr -2.7%* -15.5% 14.0% 35.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RTPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 18.4% 6.9% 150.2% 68.18%
2021 0.1% -3.6% 3.7% 68.18%
2020 -4.4% -22.9% 57.8% 54.55%
2019 -2.1% -10.2% -1.3% 13.64%
2018 0.0% -0.3% 1.2% 81.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RTPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -2.6% 84.0% 50.00%
1 Yr 8.3% -6.2% 35.5% 68.18%
3 Yr 6.4%* -10.2% 98.9% 40.91%
5 Yr -1.2%* -12.6% 38.7% 45.45%
10 Yr -2.7%* -15.2% 14.0% 30.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RTPSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 18.4% 6.9% 150.2% 68.18%
2021 0.1% -3.6% 3.7% 68.18%
2020 -4.4% -22.9% 57.8% 54.55%
2019 -2.1% -10.2% -1.3% 13.64%
2018 0.0% -0.3% 1.2% 81.82%

NAV & Total Return History

RTPSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RTPSX Category Low Category High RTPSX % Rank
Net Assets 5.87 M 1.49 M 458 M 86.36%
Number of Holdings 8 6 27 86.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.9 M -962 M 1.03 B 63.64%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 43.3% 111.8% 37.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Sociedad Hipotecaria Federal SNC IBD 0% 56.42%
  2. HSBC Bank Canada 0% 51.83%
  3. Sociedade Dos Vinhos Borges S.A. 0% 47.87%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RTPSX % Rank
Cash 		100.90% 95.82% 352.93% 86.36%
Stocks 		0.00% -298.75% 0.00% 63.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 86.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.08% 86.36%
Bonds 		0.00% -171.90% 18.82% 54.55%
Other 		-0.90% -191.05% 66.10% 50.00%

RTPSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RTPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.69% 0.89% 10.92% 18.18%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.75% 0.90% 68.18%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 100.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% 18.18%

Sales Fees

RTPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RTPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RTPSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 344.00% 95.33%

RTPSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RTPSX Category Low Category High RTPSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.66% 90.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RTPSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RTPSX Category Low Category High RTPSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -2.77% -3.85% -0.83% 77.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RTPSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RTPSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Alexander Ilyasov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 05, 2019

3.16

3.2%

Alexander Ilyasov, ProShare Advisors: Senior Portfolio Manager since October 2013 and Portfolio Manager from November 2009 through September 2013. ProFund Advisors LLC: Senior Portfolio Manager since October 2013 and Portfolio Manager from November 2009 through September 2013. World Asset Management, Inc.: Portfolio Manager from January 2006 through November 2009. Ilyasov joined WAM’s predecessor entity in September 2005 as a member of its International Investment Team. Since joining in 2005, he has been involved in supporting WAM’s international equity product line.

James Linneman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2022

0.21

0.2%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.21 27.26 11.01 14.22

