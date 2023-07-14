Home
Trending ETFs

Russell Investment Tax-Managed International Equity Fund

mutual fund
RTNCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.06 -0.05 -0.45%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (RTNAX) Primary S (RTNSX) C (RTNCX) M (RTIUX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Russell Investment Tax-Managed International Equity Fund

RTNCX | Fund

$11.06

$2.84 B

0.42%

$0.05

2.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

17.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$2.84 B

Holdings in Top 10

8.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RTNCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Russell Investment Tax-Managed International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Russell
  • Inception Date
    Jun 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Eggins

Fund Description

The Fund has a non-fundamental policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities. The Fund invests principally in equity securities, including common stocks and preferred stocks, issued by companies economically tied to non-U.S. countries, including emerging market countries, and in depositary receipts. The Fund’s securities are denominated principally in foreign 
currencies and are typically held outside the U.S. The Fund’s investments span most of the developed nations of the world to maintain a high degree of diversification among countries and currencies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40%, and may invest up to 100%, of its assets in equity securities economically tied to non-U.S. countries. The Fund may also invest in equity securities of U.S. companies. The Fund considers the following countries to have developed markets: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. As a general rule, the Fund considers emerging market countries to include every other country. The Fund invests principally in large and medium capitalization companies, but may also invest in small capitalization companies. The Fund defines large and medium capitalization stocks as stocks of those companies represented by the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index or within the capitalization range of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index. The Fund seeks to realize capital growth while considering shareholder tax consequences arising from the Fund’s portfolio management activities. The Fund typically buys stocks with the intention of holding them long enough to qualify for long-term capital gains tax treatment. Stocks may, however, be sold at a point where short-term capital gains are realized if the Fund believes it is most appropriate in that case to do so or as a result of redemption activity. 
Russell Investment Management, LLC (“RIM”) provides or oversees the provision of all investment advisory and portfolio management services for the Fund. The Fund is advised by RIM and multiple money managers unaffiliated with RIM pursuant to a multi-style (e.g., growth, value, market-oriented, defensive and dynamic) and multi-manager approach. RIM may change a Fund's asset allocation at any time. The Fund's money managers have non-discretionary asset management assignments pursuant to which they provide a model portfolio to RIM representing their investment recommendations, based upon which RIM purchases and sells securities for the Fund. For Fund assets not allocated to money manager strategies, RIM utilizes quantitative and/or rules-based processes and qualitative analysis to assess Fund characteristics and invest in securities and instruments which provide the desired exposures.  RIM may use strategies based on indexes. RIM also manages the Fund's cash balances. The Fund usually, but not always, pursues a strategy to be fully invested by exposing all or a portion of its cash to the performance of appropriate markets by purchasing equity securities and/or derivatives, which typically include index futures contracts and forward currency contracts. 
The Fund may use derivatives, including stock options, country index futures and swaps or currency forwards, to (1) manage country and currency exposure as a substitute for holding securities directly or (2) facilitate the implementation of its investment strategy. The Fund may use derivatives to take both long and short positions. The Fund may at times seek to protect a portion of its investments against adverse currency exchange rate changes by purchasing forward currency contracts and may engage in currency transactions for speculative purposes. Please refer to the “Investment Objective and Investment Strategies” section in the Fund's Prospectus for further information. 
Read More

RTNCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RTNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% 2.1% 19.2% 69.63%
1 Yr 17.4% -20.6% 27.8% 51.27%
3 Yr 5.0%* -14.8% 25.3% 33.68%
5 Yr 0.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 50.88%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RTNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -43.6% 71.3% 40.97%
2021 2.6% -15.4% 9.4% 47.07%
2020 1.6% -10.4% 121.9% 83.86%
2019 3.9% -0.5% 8.5% 80.10%
2018 -3.8% -13.0% 0.0% 47.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RTNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -16.4% 19.2% 67.37%
1 Yr 17.4% -27.2% 27.8% 47.89%
3 Yr 5.0%* -14.8% 25.3% 32.73%
5 Yr 0.7%* -9.9% 60.8% 62.00%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RTNCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.2% -43.6% 71.3% 40.97%
2021 2.6% -15.4% 9.4% 47.07%
2020 1.6% -10.4% 121.9% 83.86%
2019 3.9% -0.5% 8.5% 80.10%
2018 -3.8% -13.0% 0.0% 58.19%

NAV & Total Return History

RTNCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RTNCX Category Low Category High RTNCX % Rank
Net Assets 2.84 B 1.02 M 369 B 23.39%
Number of Holdings 1005 1 10801 8.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 246 M 0 34.5 B 39.63%
Weighting of Top 10 8.86% 1.9% 101.9% 97.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 2.04%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RTNCX % Rank
Stocks 		94.34% 0.00% 122.60% 86.48%
Cash 		5.66% -65.15% 100.00% 9.73%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 95.63%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 95.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 95.77%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 95.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RTNCX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.12% 0.00% 47.75% 9.06%
Technology 		12.94% 0.00% 36.32% 35.40%
Industrials 		11.64% 5.17% 99.49% 80.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.46% 0.00% 36.36% 43.17%
Basic Materials 		9.37% 0.00% 23.86% 25.18%
Consumer Defense 		8.60% 0.00% 32.29% 64.17%
Healthcare 		7.34% 0.00% 21.01% 90.65%
Communication Services 		6.61% 0.00% 21.69% 39.71%
Energy 		5.62% 0.00% 16.89% 35.25%
Real Estate 		2.75% 0.00% 14.59% 31.80%
Utilities 		2.54% 0.00% 13.68% 53.53%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RTNCX % Rank
Non US 		91.72% 0.00% 125.24% 76.16%
US 		2.62% -7.78% 68.98% 38.50%

RTNCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RTNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.13% 0.02% 26.51% 7.08%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.00% 1.60% 85.75%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 82.48%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 1.00% 27.98%

Sales Fees

RTNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RTNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RTNCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 2.00% 247.00% 66.24%

RTNCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RTNCX Category Low Category High RTNCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.42% 0.00% 13.15% 48.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RTNCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RTNCX Category Low Category High RTNCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.68% -0.93% 6.38% 85.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RTNCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RTNCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Eggins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2015

7.0

7.0%

Jon Eggins, Senior Director, Head of Global Equity of Russell Investments since November 2013. Mr. Eggins was a Portfolio Manager from March 2011 to November 2013. Jon joined Russell in 2003 as a research associate in the firm’s Sydney office. While there Jon performed a variety of roles including manager research, portfolio management support and capital markets research. These roles spanned multiple asset classes including large and small cap equities, fixed income and real estate investment trusts. Jon wrote several foundational research papers on Russell’s investment proposition, and regularly presented his findings to clients and industry conferences. In 2008 Jon relocated to Russell’s U.S. headquarters as a research analyst. In this role Jon covered U.S. market-oriented equity managers and global tactical asset allocation strategies., which involved researching, interviewing, evaluating and recommending investment managers to consulting clients and Russell portfolio managers. He is a subject matter expert on quantitative equity managers and quantitative techniques for evaluating managers and constructing multi-manager portfolios. Jon remains actively involved with academia, having tutored courses in economics and econometrics at the University of New South Wales. He has worked with academics in Australia, Austria and Switzerland on a series of papers relating to stock-market index construction and investment manager performance evaluation. His research has been published in practitioner and academic journals such as the Journal of Applied Finance. Jon has also lectured in quantitative techniques at the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA), where he was named the Outstanding Lecturer in a NSW Post-graduate Program at the Annual Practitioner Awards for 2007.

Jordan McCall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 15, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

