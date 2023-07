The Fund has a non-fundamental policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities economically tied to the U.S. The Fund invests principally in common stocks of large and medium capitalization U.S. companies but may also invest in small capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund defines large and medium capitalization stocks as stocks of those companies represented by the Russell 1000 ® Index or within the capitalization range of the Russell 1000 ® Index.

Russell Investment Management, LLC (“RIM”) seeks to achieve the Fund's investment objective by managing the Fund's overall exposures (such as value, momentum, quality, capitalization size, lower volatility, growth, industry, sector, defensive or dynamic). The Fund’s exposures are monitored and analyzed relative to the Russell 1000 ® Index and RIM tilts the Fund’s exposures by over or underweighting any of the portfolio’s characteristics relative to the Russell 1000 ® Index over the short, intermediate or long term. RIM utilizes a variety of quantitative inputs and qualitative investment information and analysis in the management of the Fund to assess Fund characteristics and identify a portfolio which it believes will provide the desired exposures. After RIM has determined the Fund's desired exposures, RIM identifies baskets of stocks and determines their weights within the Fund in order to reflect those desired exposures. These baskets are generally comprised of stocks included in the Russell 1000 ® Index but may include or be entirely comprised of stocks not included in the Russell 1000 ® Index. The baskets are derived from various indexes, quantitative tools and/or rules-based processes designed to achieve desired exposures. RIM may also invest in index futures, index put or call options or exchange traded funds as a substitute for the purchase of stocks to achieve desired exposures, in pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective or for hedging purposes.