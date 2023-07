The Fund invests primarily in securities, including high-yield corporate bonds, convertible bonds, and other debt securities, that are rated below investment grade by nationally recognized statistical ratings organizations (commonly known as “high-yield” securities or “junk bonds”) at the time of purchase or, if unrated, have been determined by Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser, (“Park Avenue”) to be of comparable quality. Park Avenue considers several factors in purchasing and selling securities, such as the price of the security and the earnings patterns, the financial history, the management structure, and the general prospects of the issuer. Park Avenue considers the duration and the maturity of the Fund’s portfolio; however, these factors are a lesser consideration than credit and yield considerations due to the nature of the high-yield securities in which the Fund invests. There is no lower limit on the rating of securities that may be held by the Fund. Some of the securities that the Fund buys and holds may be in default. Park Avenue may sell investments when it believes that they no longer offer attractive potential future returns compared to other investment opportunities or that they present undesirable risks, or in an attempt to limit losses on investments that may decline or have declined in value. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in debt securities and other investments that, at the time of purchase, are rated below investment grade. An investment will be considered to be rated below investment grade if it is rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group or, if unrated, has been determined by Park Avenue to be of comparable quality. The debt securities and other investments in which the Fund invests may include, for example, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, zero-coupon bonds, “payment-in-kind” securities, and convertible bonds. The Fund may invest in loans and corporate bonds issued in connection with highly leveraged transactions such as mergers, leveraged buy-outs, re-capitalizations, and acquisitions. The Fund may invest in loans of any maturity and credit quality. The Fund may invest in common and preferred stocks, warrants to purchase common stocks, bonds, or other securities; typically, not more than 20% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in these types of securities. The Fund also may invest up to 35% of the value of its total assets in foreign securities and so-called Yankee securities, which include debt securities issued by non-U.S. corporate or government entities but denominated in U.S. dollars. The Fund may enter into exchange-traded or over-the-counter derivatives transactions of any kind, such as futures contracts, options on futures, and swap contracts, including, for example, interest rate swaps and credit default swaps. The Fund also may enter into exchange-traded or over-the-counter foreign currency exchange transactions, including currency futures, forward, and option transactions. The Fund may enter into any of these transactions for a variety of purposes, including, but not limited to, hedging various risks such as credit risk, interest rate risk, currency risk, and liquidity risk; taking a net long or short position in certain investments or markets; providing liquidity in the Fund; equitizing cash; minimizing transaction costs; generating income; adjusting the Fund’s sensitivity to interest rate risk, currency risk, or other risk; replicating certain direct investments; and asset and sector allocation.