Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
17.5%
Expense Ratio 0.01%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|RSYAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-50.0%
|268.1%
|95.95%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-64.8%
|268.1%
|37.21%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-100.0%
|115.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-100.0%
|58.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RSYAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-100.0%
|73.0%
|4.14%
|2021
|N/A
|-76.0%
|212.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-65.0%
|900.0%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-87.3%
|336.8%
|N/A
|2018
|0.0%
|-60.1%
|304.1%
|N/A
|RSYAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSYAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.9 B
|10
|804 B
|7.76%
|Number of Holdings
|1514
|1
|17333
|1.32%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|507 M
|-7.11 B
|145 B
|15.18%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.50%
|0.0%
|20474.3%
|84.78%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RSYAX % Rank
|Bonds
|88.70%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|20.90%
|Cash
|12.83%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|19.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|-21.20%
|80.89%
|14.30%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-142.98%
|259.25%
|87.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.37%
|144.58%
|27.70%
|Other
|-1.56%
|-7288.76%
|493.15%
|14.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RSYAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.56%
|-2458.20%
|7388.76%
|19.04%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|-24.16%
|264.51%
|6.50%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|-46.36%
|3345.86%
|15.47%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|165.37%
|13.79%
|Government
|0.00%
|-3298.93%
|2458.15%
|7.74%
|Derivative
|-2.57%
|-511.61%
|54.22%
|9.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RSYAX % Rank
|US
|79.05%
|-955.59%
|2458.15%
|17.08%
|Non US
|9.65%
|-153.97%
|464.75%
|17.07%
|RSYAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.01%
|-2.86%
|950.64%
|56.05%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.87%
|38.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.66%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|52000.00%
|26.01%
|RSYAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|25.00%
|85.89%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.50%
|N/A
|RSYAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RSYAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|5067.00%
|86.26%
|RSYAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSYAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.51%
|87.36%
|RSYAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|RSYAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RSYAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-46.00%
|10.88%
|45.98%
|RSYAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 05, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2017
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2017
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2011
6.75
6.8%
Gerard Fitzpatrick, Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income since November 2013. Mr. Fitzpatrick was a Portfolio Manager from October 2007 to November 2013. Prior to joining Russell, Mr. Fitzpatrick was the CEO of West End Capital Advisors Ltd from 2004-2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 12, 2013
4.63
4.6%
Keith Brakebill, Senior Portfolio Manager since November 2013. Keith was a Portfolio Manager from August 2011 to November 2013. He joined Russell Investment Management, LLC (RIM) in 2007. Prior to joining Russell, Keith graduated summa cum laude from the University of Tennessee’s college scholars program and continued his studies in the international policy studies program at Stanford University, where he also assisted in teaching undergraduate economics courses. Keith is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Portuguese. Keith holds an M.A. in International Policy Studies from Stanford University, and a B.A. (summa cum laude), from College Scholars, University of Tennessee. He is also a CFA® Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|33.52
|5.37
|3.25
