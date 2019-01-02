The Fund has a non-fundamental policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in bonds.

Russell Investment Management, LLC ( “ RIM ” ) provides or oversees the provision of all investment advisory and portfolio management services for the Fund. The Fund is advised by RIM and multiple money managers unaffiliated with RIM pursuant to a multi-manager approach. RIM may change a Fund's asset allocation at any time. The Fund’s money

managers select the individual portfolio instruments for the assets assigned to them. RIM manages assets not allocated to money manager strategies and utilizes quantitative and/or rules-based processes and qualitative analysis to assess Fund characteristics and invest in securities and instruments which provide the desired exposures. RIM may use strategies based on indexes. RIM also manages the Fund's cash balances.