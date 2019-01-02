Home
RSYAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Strategic Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Russell Investment Company
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Gerard Fitzpatrick

Fund Description

The Fund has a non-fundamental policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the value of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in bonds.
Russell Investment Management, LLC (RIM) provides or oversees the provision of all investment advisory and portfolio management services for the Fund. The Fund is advised by RIM and multiple money managers unaffiliated with RIM pursuant to a multi-manager approach. RIM may change a Fund's asset allocation at any time. The Fund’s money  
managers select the individual portfolio instruments for the assets assigned to them. RIM manages assets not allocated to money manager strategies and utilizes quantitative and/or rules-based processes and qualitative analysis to assess Fund characteristics and invest in securities and instruments which provide the desired exposures.  RIM may use strategies based on indexes. RIM also manages the Fund's cash balances. 
The Fund may invest in mortgage related securities, including mortgage-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in (1) U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt securities, (2) Yankee Bonds (dollar-denominated obligations issued in the U.S. by non-U.S. banks and corporations), (3) fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, non-U.S. governments, or by any U.S. government or non-U.S. government agency or instrumentality and (4) asset-backed securities. The Fund may invest in debt securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as high-yield or junk bonds) and in distressed debt securities. The Fund may invest in currency futures and options on futures, forward currency contracts, currency swaps and currency options for speculative purposes or to seek to protect a portion of its investments against adverse currency exchange rate changes. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments and may use derivatives to take both long and short positions. The Fund’s use of derivatives may cause the Fund’s investment returns to be impacted by the performance of securities the Fund does not own and result in the Fund’s total investment exposure exceeding the value of its portfolio. The duration of the Fund's portfolio will typically be within one year of the duration of the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, but may vary up to two years from the Index's duration. A portion of the Fund’s net assets may be “illiquid” investments. The Fund may invest in variable and floating rate securities. The Fund may purchase loans and other direct indebtedness, including bank loans (also called leveraged loans). The Fund may invest in non-U.S. debt securities, including developed and emerging market debt securities, some of which may be non-U.S. dollar denominated. The Fund considers the following countries to have developed markets: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. As a general rule, the Fund considers emerging market countries to include every other country. The Fund may enter into repurchase agreements. The Fund may invest in commercial paper, including asset-backed commercial paper. The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. The Fund may invest in obligations issued or guaranteed by U.S. or foreign banks. The Fund usually, but not always, exposes a portion of its cash to changes in interest rates or market/sector returns by purchasing fixed income securities and/or derivatives, which typically include exchange traded fixed income futures contracts, to be announced (TBA) securities and swaps. Please refer to the Investment Objective and Investment Strategies section in the Fund's Prospectus for further information. 
Read More

RSYAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% 95.95%
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% 37.21%
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 73.0% 4.14%
2021 N/A -76.0% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 336.8% N/A
2018 0.0% -60.1% 304.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.0% 268.1% 95.97%
1 Yr N/A -64.8% 268.1% 49.07%
3 Yr N/A* -100.0% 115.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -100.0% 58.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.1% 26.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSYAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -100.0% 76.6% 7.02%
2021 N/A -30.7% 212.6% N/A
2020 N/A -65.0% 900.0% N/A
2019 N/A -87.3% 341.1% N/A
2018 0.0% -60.1% 304.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RSYAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RSYAX Category Low Category High RSYAX % Rank
Net Assets 2.9 B 10 804 B 7.76%
Number of Holdings 1514 1 17333 1.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 507 M -7.11 B 145 B 15.18%
Weighting of Top 10 17.50% 0.0% 20474.3% 84.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 2.45%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 1.93%
  3. Interest Rate Swap 1.70%
  4. Interest Rate Swap 1.70%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.62% 1.62%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.38% 1.57%
  7. United States Treasury Bonds 2.75% 1.51%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.12% 1.22%
  9. US Treasury Note 2.5% 0.98%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 0.12% 0.88%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RSYAX % Rank
Bonds 		88.70% -955.59% 2458.15% 20.90%
Cash 		12.83% -2458.20% 7388.76% 19.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% -21.20% 80.89% 14.30%
Stocks 		0.00% -142.98% 259.25% 87.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.37% 144.58% 27.70%
Other 		-1.56% -7288.76% 493.15% 14.41%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSYAX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		7.56% -2458.20% 7388.76% 19.04%
Securitized 		0.00% -24.16% 264.51% 6.50%
Corporate 		0.00% -46.36% 3345.86% 15.47%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 165.37% 13.79%
Government 		0.00% -3298.93% 2458.15% 7.74%
Derivative 		-2.57% -511.61% 54.22% 9.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSYAX % Rank
US 		79.05% -955.59% 2458.15% 17.08%
Non US 		9.65% -153.97% 464.75% 17.07%

RSYAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RSYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% -2.86% 950.64% 56.05%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.87% 38.77%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 51.66%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 52000.00% 26.01%

Sales Fees

RSYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 25.00% 85.89%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

RSYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RSYAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 5067.00% 86.26%

RSYAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RSYAX Category Low Category High RSYAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 84.51% 87.36%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RSYAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RSYAX Category Low Category High RSYAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -46.00% 10.88% 45.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RSYAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RSYAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gerard Fitzpatrick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2011

6.75

6.8%

Gerard Fitzpatrick, Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income since November 2013. Mr. Fitzpatrick was a Portfolio Manager from October 2007 to November 2013. Prior to joining Russell, Mr. Fitzpatrick was the CEO of West End Capital Advisors Ltd from 2004-2007.

Keith Brakebill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2013

4.63

4.6%

Keith Brakebill, Senior Portfolio Manager since November 2013. Keith was a Portfolio Manager from August 2011 to November 2013. He joined Russell Investment Management, LLC (RIM) in 2007. Prior to joining Russell, Keith graduated summa cum laude from the University of Tennessee’s college scholars program and continued his studies in the international policy studies program at Stanford University, where he also assisted in teaching undergraduate economics courses. Keith is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Portuguese. Keith holds an M.A. in International Policy Studies from Stanford University, and a B.A. (summa cum laude), from College Scholars, University of Tennessee. He is also a CFA® Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 33.52 5.37 3.25

