Victory RS Value Fund

mutual fund
RSVAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$25.09 -0.11 -0.44%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Value Equity
share class
A (RSVAX) Primary Retirement (RSVKX) Inst (RSVYX) C (RVACX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Victory RS Value Fund

RSVAX | Fund

$25.09

$317 M

0.47%

$0.12

1.34%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.4%

1 yr return

4.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

Net Assets

$317 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.34%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 69.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Victory RS Value Fund

RSVAX | Fund

$25.09

$317 M

0.47%

$0.12

1.34%

RSVAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory RS Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Mainelli

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund’s investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, principally in equity securities of companies with market capitalizations between $1 billion and 120% of the market capitalization of the largest company included in the Russell Midcap® Index (“Index”) (currently, approximately $73.7 billion, based on the size of the largest company in the Index on March 31, 2022) that the Adviser believes are undervalued. The size of companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. The Fund typically invests in equity securities of U.S. companies but may also invest any portion of its assets in foreign securities, including depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”).In evaluating investments for the Fund, the Adviser conducts fundamental research to identify companies with improving returns on invested capital. The Adviser’s efforts seek to identify the primary economic and value drivers for each company. Research focuses on a company’s capital deployment strategy, including decisions about capital expenditures, acquisitions, cost-saving initiatives, and share repurchase/dividend plans, as the Adviser seeks to understand how returns on invested capital may improve over time. Valuation is considered an important part of the process. The Adviser seeks to invest in companies based on its assessment of risk (the possibility of permanent capital impairment) and reward (the future value of the enterprise).The Fund holds a relatively few number of securities and, as a result of the Adviser’s investment process, the Fund’s investments may be focused in one or more economic sectors from time to time, including the financials sector.The Adviser regularly reviews the Fund’s investments and will sell securities when the Adviser believes the securities are no longer attractive because (1) of a deterioration in rank of the security in accordance with the Adviser’s process, (2) of price appreciation, (3) of a change in the fundamental outlook of the company or (4) other investments available are considered to be more attractive.
Read More

RSVAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -10.8% 26.2% 82.25%
1 Yr 4.7% -29.4% 26.4% 62.50%
3 Yr 7.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 62.86%
5 Yr -1.3%* -15.0% 42.1% 68.41%
10 Yr N/A* -8.0% 20.5% 34.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.7% -41.6% 42.6% 13.68%
2021 5.4% -23.5% 23.2% 78.63%
2020 -1.5% -8.6% 93.7% 84.68%
2019 5.1% -2.6% 7.8% 50.56%
2018 -5.0% -8.8% 3.8% 61.25%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RSVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.4% -19.1% 22.1% 77.55%
1 Yr 4.7% -29.4% 36.6% 58.44%
3 Yr 7.7%* -14.4% 93.1% 62.23%
5 Yr -1.3%* -13.5% 42.1% 76.90%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.6% 54.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RSVAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.7% -41.6% 42.6% 13.68%
2021 5.4% -23.5% 23.2% 78.63%
2020 -1.5% -8.6% 93.7% 84.68%
2019 5.1% -2.6% 7.8% 50.56%
2018 -5.0% -7.6% 3.8% 73.79%

NAV & Total Return History

RSVAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RSVAX Category Low Category High RSVAX % Rank
Net Assets 317 M 504 K 30.4 B 70.80%
Number of Holdings 60 9 2354 74.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 95.5 M 129 K 9.16 B 62.95%
Weighting of Top 10 30.24% 5.3% 99.9% 18.91%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vistra Corp 3.81%
  2. Globe Life Inc 3.69%
  3. Willis Towers Watson PLC 3.47%
  4. The AES Corp 3.16%
  5. Brown & Brown Inc 3.13%
  6. Graphic Packaging Holding Co 3.12%
  7. Cboe Global Markets Inc 2.98%
  8. Federated Hermes Inc Class B 2.96%
  9. Verint Systems Inc 2.90%
  10. Sotera Health Co Ordinary Shares 2.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RSVAX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 85.69% 100.65% 7.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 22.80%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 23.06%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 22.02%
Cash 		0.00% -0.65% 14.30% 90.16%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 24.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSVAX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.57% 0.00% 60.11% 21.24%
Technology 		13.14% 0.00% 30.07% 10.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.55% 0.00% 29.62% 33.16%
Industrials 		10.97% 0.00% 29.02% 80.05%
Healthcare 		8.83% 0.00% 32.47% 48.96%
Utilities 		8.35% 0.00% 24.69% 24.09%
Real Estate 		8.10% 0.00% 40.74% 45.85%
Energy 		7.88% 0.00% 29.17% 38.08%
Basic Materials 		3.97% 0.00% 23.88% 69.43%
Consumer Defense 		2.85% 0.00% 33.79% 85.23%
Communication Services 		1.79% 0.00% 19.80% 61.66%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RSVAX % Rank
US 		93.73% 55.79% 100.30% 56.99%
Non US 		6.27% 0.00% 36.04% 24.35%

RSVAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RSVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.34% 0.01% 16.27% 24.14%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.20% 91.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 37.86%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

RSVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 0.00% 5.75% 10.64%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RSVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RSVAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 69.00% 0.00% 227.00% 79.20%

RSVAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RSVAX Category Low Category High RSVAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.47% 0.00% 8.88% 27.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RSVAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RSVAX Category Low Category High RSVAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.12% -1.84% 4.73% 88.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RSVAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RSVAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Mainelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Joseph Mainelli is a member of the RS Value team since 2012. Joseph Mainelli is an investment analyst at RS Investments focused on the RS Value domestic equity strategies. Prior to joining RS Investments in 2007, he was an equity research analyst focusing on small- and mid-cap value investments at David J. Greene & Company for three years. Prior to that, he was an equity research analyst at the hedge funds of Sagamore Hill Capital and ING Furman Selz Asset Management. Joe holds a B.A. in anthropology from Princeton University and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

Robert Harris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 07, 2014

8.4

8.4%

Robert J. Harris is the Chief Investment Officer of the RS Value team and has co-managed the Fund since August 2020. From 2005 to 2016, he was an analyst with RS Investment Management Co. LLC, which was acquired by Victory Capital in 2016. Before joining RS Investments, he was a financial services analyst at Dresdner RCM Global Investors, LLC. Previously, he was a marketing associate for Chevron Texaco Corporation. He also spent seven years as a flight engineer in the United States Air Force.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.52 10.92

